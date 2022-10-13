 Skip to content
(CNN)   The Texas family that storms the Capitol together, gets sentenced together   (cnn.com) divider line
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sadly, just charged with a misdemeanor.

Had to go to CBS to find that out; f*ck you CNN
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In explaining his reason for traveling to DC, Thomas Munn told the judge he had never been political before but "I just kept watching what was happening on the news, and I felt we should speak out."


I'm sure we know what news you 'kept watching.' And maybe you should have taken the 'felt we should speak out' part more literally.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dawn and Thomas Munn were sentenced to 14 days behind bars. Their adult children, Kayli, Joshua and Kristi, were sentenced to probation and some home confinement.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I was looking for somebody to show me proof that our election was going to be secure," Dawn Munn said. "If we don't have a secure election, we don't have a country. This is a country by the voice of the people."

No.  You were there to threaten and/or use violence in order to affect a political outcome.  That's because you are a terrorist.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Borger (pop 15000) is the giant metropolis in Hutchinson County (pop 20000).

Borger is named for businessman Asa Philip "Ace" Borger, who also established the Hutchinson County seat of Stinnett and several other small towns in Texas and Oklahoma.

Each town probably has some red headed bastards, just to remind the townfolk of when the "ACE" visited.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

'Hey, fam - let's give up on democracy, lynch some libby's & go brown-shirt!'

'Sounds swell, Dad! Can I use my Red Ryder BB gun?'
 
Rent Party
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would wager that the judge delivered the sternest talking too any of those self-entitled douche bags have ever had.
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So a family that apparently doesn't know how to change the channel from Fox News. I mean damn. It's the internet age. You have unlimited crazy but also lots of decent shiat. Did no one in your puky clan just change the channel once?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Serious Post on Serious Thread: So a family that apparently doesn't know how to change the channel from Fox News. I mean damn. It's the internet age. You have unlimited crazy but also lots of decent shiat. Did no one in your puky clan just change the channel once?


They're north of Amarillo.  There is no TV.  They're 50 miles from Colorado, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Liberal Kansas.  It's Rick Perry country.
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Serious Post on Serious Thread: So a family that apparently doesn't know how to change the channel from Fox News. I mean damn. It's the internet age. You have unlimited crazy but also lots of decent shiat. Did no one in your puky clan just change the channel once?

They're north of Amarillo.  There is no TV.  They're 50 miles from Colorado, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Liberal Kansas.  It's Rick Perry country.


But they got fox somehow. Does fox subsidize redkneck texas last mile or something?
 
nottheusual1
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Texas remains a state of mind - where they all share an old musty one......
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Is it not yet time for FARK to have a Texas tag? What more should it really take?

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Wrist slapping intensifies
 
whenIsayGO
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Douchebag MAGAts:"This is a country by the voice of the people."

Then explain how Republicans keep becoming President by losing the popular vote.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"I just kept watching what was happening on the news, and I felt we should speak out."

The old non-specific threat I was concerned about bit. Yeah, screw them. Have fun in jail.
 
realmolo
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
So when does their new Fox reality show, "Freedom Family", premiere?

I'm joking, but just writing that gives me a sinking feeling that it's probably going to happen.
 
Rindred
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: Is it not yet time for FARK to have a Texas tag? What more should it really take?

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 255x198]


Someone came up with a Tex*Ass tag about 2003 or so (along with the Japan tag), but they were never implemented. Yet Florida exists..
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"four of their eight children"

Not👏a👏farking👏clown👏car!👏

No seriously, we need to start limiting the amount of kids these idiot religious whackadoodles are allowed to have.
 
