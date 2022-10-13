 Skip to content
(Slate)   FDA: Look. Could you idiots just stop putting CBD in everything, please? We've got enough on our plate
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
hey FDA how about you pass some regulations concerning CBD and THC that make even the tiniest bit of sense?
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Okay look, I was never a stoner and I'm drug tested, but I played D&D with stoners.

Stoners will turn literally anything and everything into a bong, realized cooking was easier than carpentry or glass blowing, and now you're telling them to lay off on exactly what can be turned into edibles?
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I love THC, pretty much every day. I've tried various CBD products, I am very skeptical it's anything more than a placebo.
 
Not_Todd
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I wonder how CBD sales have been affected in states where cannabis is now legal.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: I love THC, pretty much every day. I've tried various CBD products, I am very skeptical it's anything more than a placebo.


Agreed on both points. Except that (username notwithstanding) I don't do much THC anymore.

CBD oil was expensive and did nothing for me.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Without putting CBT into everything, Ow My Balls! wouldn't be as funny.

Oh, CBD... never mind.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: I am very skeptical it's anything more than a placebo.


I've tried different forms of CBD. Oils, gummy's, flower....I've never felt calm after taking it.

Far as I know, it's useless on me. Give me the real THC and have done with it.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Right, that's what pumpkin spice is for.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The only thing I've noticed CBD do is raise the price of the product about three dollars.
 
The Exit Stencilist [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
CBD is fine and I've found it has uses, but it weakens the immune system. So putting it in anything and everything stands to do more harm than good. Personally, I shy away from it unless I feel I really need it because of it's immunosuppressive traits
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Don't want to spend money developing a decent THC test that doesn't also pop positive with CBD? F__k off.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I just wish there was better labeling for Bath Salts.  I never know if I'm going to have a relaxing evening in the bathtub or if I'm going to try and eat somebody's skin.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Won't somebody think of the livers with fava beans and a nice chianti!
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It's like any other food fad, it will fade to background when people realize that the consumers of CBD products are a minority and putting it in your product will stop far more people from buying.

And if any double-blind, placebo-controlled research shows CBD actually reduces anxiety in dogs, I'll be the first in line to buy some for Sheela.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Ringshadow: Okay look, I was never a stoner and I'm drug tested, but I played D&D with stoners.

Stoners will turn literally anything and everything into a bong, realized cooking was easier than carpentry or glass blowing, and now you're telling them to lay off on exactly what can be turned into edibles?


Not really, if you're making actual edibles, you're using a fat to extract actual THC that you then put in food.

This is about CBD as an additive. Which also seems to not have any serious issues, unless you inject extremely high doses into mice.
 
Lish
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: CBD is fine and I've found it has uses, but it weakens the immune system. So putting it in anything and everything stands to do more harm than good. Personally, I shy away from it unless I feel I really need it because of it's immunosuppressive traits


[citation needed]
 
MrKevvy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
It helps with my depression, anxiety and insomnia, placebo or not, so I keep at it. The insomnia one is (for me at least) not a placebo as I was unable to get a night's sleep without assistance (at the time valerian) and after I had started CBD instead of SSRIs, I forgot the valerian one night and still had a good night, so I don't need anything else now.

(If I don't use CBD or another sleep aid, I will wake up at the "witching hour" shades of Amityville and not be able to fall asleep for a while. This timeframe actually has a physiological basis.)
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: I love THC, pretty much every day. I've tried various CBD products, I am very skeptical it's anything more than a placebo.


If you consume actual THC products, your body normally has CBD in it. They don't affect me either, unless I haven't smoked in a few days.
 
jso2897
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

ParallelUniverseParking: Right, that's what pumpkin spice is for.


Came here for this - leaving satisfied.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
CBD is a MLM scam. My insane cousin sells it.
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
But- but- but- what about Becky?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: Karma Chameleon: I love THC, pretty much every day. I've tried various CBD products, I am very skeptical it's anything more than a placebo.

Agreed on both points. Except that (username notwithstanding) I don't do much THC anymore.

CBD oil was expensive and did nothing for me.


For some people it's about the equivalent of a muscle relaxer as far as the physical effects without a lot of brain static, and for some people it does farkall.  Just like THC - some people walk by some guy smoking a joint and are instantly stoned immaculate, some people can suck down a bunch and they're barely even channeling Spicoli.  It's not useless in general, but A: It takes pretty large doses for most to see any good out of it, and B: it will be useless for some no matter what - individual response variation city

/a lot of CBD shiat is too weak to do much
//barring dispensary-sold stuff and oddly some of the veterinary brands - yeah those exist
///worked wonders on a big dog with a badly strained shoulder
////he went from hardly hobbling to the food/water dishes/outside to go to the bathroom to limping around but reasonably active with that stuff from the first dose
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
herb-platform-images.imgix.netView Full Size
 
rooftopvoter
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
so the study reads that the subjects were on Epidelex and other seizure.  A common pediatric seizure medication like Depakote will most definitely increase liver enzymes. Most non-benzodiazepine seizure medications do a number on the liver and weight gain. That is why a lot of kids are placed on metformin to help limit the side effects of Depakote. off soap box now. They need to federally change the Schedule I level and do real research.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
CBD does nothing for me. Maybe it works for some people or maybe it's just the placebo effect for weak-minded people. I tried some 20/1 gummies from a dispensary for my back pain and all they did was give me a stomach ache and take $60 from me.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: I just wish there was better labeling for Bath Salts.  I never know if I'm going to have a relaxing evening in the bathtub or if I'm going to try and eat somebody's skin.


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

natazha: It's like any other food fad, it will fade to background when people realize that the consumers of CBD products are a minority and putting it in your product will stop far more people from buying.

And if any double-blind, placebo-controlled research shows CBD actually reduces anxiety in dogs, I'll be the first in line to buy some for Sheela.


Anecdotally, it didn't do anything for our dog.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
If you're having a certain type of seizures, apparently CBD works fairly well.

Otherwise, I think it's just being used to prepare the industry infrastructure for legal cannabis (since the processing facilities should be similar). Or by mom and pop shops  hoping to cash in.
 
MSkow
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I make sure to put CBD in my detox tea and essential oils every day!

Miracle cures like many tout CBD as being, aren't. They are just trying to make a buck selling it to you.

Eat right most of the time (keep added sugars, saturated fat and sodium low; good fats, protein and fiber high). Exercise most days. Control portion size. Execution and consistency are hard at first, but get easier with time.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: I love THC, pretty much every day. I've tried various CBD products, I am very skeptical it's anything more than a placebo.


I know you wrote these words, but I was about to write them verbatim before I read your post.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Super Chronic: Karma Chameleon: I love THC, pretty much every day. I've tried various CBD products, I am very skeptical it's anything more than a placebo.

Agreed on both points. Except that (username notwithstanding) I don't do much THC anymore.

CBD oil was expensive and did nothing for me.

For some people it's about the equivalent of a muscle relaxer as far as the physical effects without a lot of brain static, and for some people it does farkall.  Just like THC - some people walk by some guy smoking a joint and are instantly stoned immaculate, some people can suck down a bunch and they're barely even channeling Spicoli.  It's not useless in general, but A: It takes pretty large doses for most to see any good out of it, and B: it will be useless for some no matter what - individual response variation city

/a lot of CBD shiat is too weak to do much
//barring dispensary-sold stuff and oddly some of the veterinary brands - yeah those exist
///worked wonders on a big dog with a badly strained shoulder
////he went from hardly hobbling to the food/water dishes/outside to go to the bathroom to limping around but reasonably active with that stuff from the first dose


/
It should be pointed out that a lot of the studies of CBD are on doses of around 300mg. Nearly nothing is sold in that range. Not that I think anyone should take that much.
//
On a side note
kratom only taste like shiat when you drink too much.  If you need that much to get a vibe.  Trust me you're addicted.  A tiny tiny scoop is epic. But. You can't drink it daily.
 
White_Scarf_Syndrome
‘’ 1 minute ago  

steklo: Karma Chameleon: I am very skeptical it's anything more than a placebo.

I've tried different forms of CBD. Oils, gummy's, flower....I've never felt calm after taking it.

Far as I know, it's useless on me. Give me the real THC and have done with it.


It's not supposed to get you high.

Is this the thread to get shiat on for pointing out marijuana isn't completely harmless? Or is this for CBD which also isn't completely harmless.

Maybe the Fark stoners aren't up yet.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
OMG but it's NATURAL!!1!1!!one

/so is rattlesnake venom
 
xcheopis
‘’ less than a minute ago  

MrKevvy: It helps with my depression, anxiety and insomnia, placebo or not, so I keep at it. The insomnia one is (for me at least) not a placebo as I was unable to get a night's sleep without assistance (at the time valerian) and after I had started CBD instead of SSRIs, I forgot the valerian one night and still had a good night, so I don't need anything else now.

(If I don't use CBD or another sleep aid, I will wake up at the "witching hour" shades of Amityville and not be able to fall asleep for a while. This timeframe actually has a physiological basis.)


Yes, it not only helps me fall asleep sooner but also stay asleep for more than 3 hours at a time. Worth it.
 
