dennysgod
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I prefer jellyfish raves

jellyfish jam
Youtube oWqAf4eex14
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Done in one, someone get the lights on your way out...
 
karlandtanya
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dennysgod: I prefer jellyfish raves

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/oWqAf4eex14]


Done in 1.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yum
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Get used to it. Jellyfish have been thriving in the warmer oceans.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Humans yell "Cannonball!" before jumping into water.
These jellyfish yell "Cannonball!" before jumping onto land.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stung once at Jones Beach on Long Island as a young boy.

It was all I needed never to go swimming in the ocean ever again.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Jellyfish can't swim

Bullshiat.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Does anyone need me to pee on them?

It's one of the many services I provide.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

steklo: Stung once at Jones Beach on Long Island as a young boy.

It was all I needed never to go swimming in the ocean ever again.


Never been stung, but even a shark attack wouldn't keep me out of the water.

/ LIer
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

steklo: Stung once at Jones Beach on Long Island as a young boy.

It was all I needed never to go swimming in the ocean ever again.


We used to vacation on Jekyll Island. Several of us -- not me -- were stung one day. (Not badly. 2 days later the kids were back in the water.)
 
