(Slate)   Looks like it's been long enough since Anthony Bourdain's death that the "shiattiest takes on his life possible" style memoirs are starting to hit the shelves. Shiattiest take trifecta complete   (slate.com) divider line
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wasn't aware there was a "Saintly" persona attached to him. By all accounts I've heard, including his own, he was an asshole.
 
Big_Doofus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who the hell cares?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I guess I'll take down that monument to him that I was building.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Big_Doofus: Who the hell cares?


Book sellers?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I thought it was cool when he ate at a Waffle House and said something like,

"I understand now, why people come here, they know what to expect"
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Here's a shiatty take or funny perspective, depending on how you feel about Dave Chappelle. Obviously NSFW

Anthony Bourdain Suicide | DAVE CHAPPELLE - Sticks And Stones
Youtube 9gIymSbIYvo
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: I wasn't aware there was a "Saintly" persona attached to him. By all accounts I've heard, including his own, he was an asshole.


The thing I admired about Bourdain was, as his travel/food career advanced he became very empathetic to those less fortunate.  I wouldn't call that saintly, but it was clear to me, especially when he went to China and a poor family put on a spread they couldn't afford because he was a guest.  He realized that.   The Lebanon episode, when Israel started bombing Beirut as well.

He was honest about his assholishness, too.

It still stings for me that he isn't here anymore.
 
Fano
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: I wasn't aware there was a "Saintly" persona attached to him. By all accounts I've heard, including his own, he was an asshole.


Yeah, I would have thought he would have proofed his biography just by being well known about it, rather than it being either a big secret or being the sort of awful asshole everyone wants to line up and take a whack at.
 
CokeBear
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Favourite Anthony Bourdain quote:

"Once you've been to Cambodia, you'll never stop wanting to beat Henry Kissinger to death with your bare hands. You will never again be able to open a newspaper and read about that treacherous, prevaricating, murderous scumbag sitting down for a nice chat with Charlie Rose or attending some black-tie affair for a new glossy magazine without choking. Witness what Henry did in Cambodia - the fruits of his genius for statesmanship - and you will never understand why he's not sitting in the dock at The Hague next to Milošević."
 
Two16
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
This piece of garbage didn't even wait until the body was buried before starting to cash-in.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jgilb
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
One of his best co-workers described him as "The nicest asshole you'll ever meet".

It took me about 30 seconds into watching one of his shows to realize that he was just an asshole.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

CokeBear: Favourite Anthony Bourdain quote:

"Once you've been to Cambodia, you'll never stop wanting to beat Henry Kissinger to death with your bare hands. You will never again be able to open a newspaper and read about that treacherous, prevaricating, murderous scumbag sitting down for a nice chat with Charlie Rose or attending some black-tie affair for a new glossy magazine without choking. Witness what Henry did in Cambodia - the fruits of his genius for statesmanship - and you will never understand why he's not sitting in the dock at The Hague next to Milošević."


(Sittin' in) The Dock at The Hague is my favorite Otis Redding song.
 
Gooch [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Killing yourself over a dame is a biatch move. I was more sorry for him when I thought it was manic depression,
 
Marcos P
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Whoa what's next, Gordon Ramsay is gonna end up being a dick?
 
a perfectly serviceable can of spooge
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Two16: This piece of garbage didn't even wait until the body was buried before starting to cash-in.

[Fark user image 850x478]


That's not even close to what happened.
 
Bslim
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


biography.comView Full Size


i.guim.co.ukView Full Size
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I just assumed he was killed by Harvey Weinstein's ex-Mossad thugs and his death made to look like a suicide because he was trying to put pressure on Asia Argento.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
David Foster Wallace referenced by Slate and Rick and Morty in one week?
 
Ben Enya
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
He very much knew he was an asshole. If you've worked in a kitchen large or small, you've met an Anthony Bourdain.
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I always felt Bourdain had too much of a cult following for his own good, like he was this culinary Odinic wanderer of good vibes and real talk. Seemed inauthentic and just as heavily edited as any reality show. I'm sure when the cameras were off the dude could be cool as hell or a colossal dickbag.

/Zimmern for the win
 
waxbeans
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: I wasn't aware there was a "Saintly" persona attached to him. By all accounts I've heard, including his own, he was an asshole.


Which is the best kind of saint/a$$
 
waxbeans
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Two16: This piece of garbage didn't even wait until the body was buried before starting to cash-in.

[Fark user image image 850x478]


If only people could cash in on my death.

People won't even get life insurance on me. Odd.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I will die on this hill. I've read AB books.
I like his writing.  And I made all my girlfriends watch episodes of his shows.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
This is the second review I've read of the biography, and I doubt the subject would've objected to it. It's unvarnished (many, many prostitutes) but apparently honest.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Good human beings do not befriend Ted Nugent.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Karma Chameleon: I wasn't aware there was a "Saintly" persona attached to him. By all accounts I've heard, including his own, he was an asshole.


So your saying the worse take on his life was his own?

/too soon?
 
