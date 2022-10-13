 Skip to content
(Indy100)   Viral TikTok tries to show what English sounds like to someone who doesn't speak the language. Purple monkey dishwasher   (indy100.com) divider line
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
In 1972, Adriano Celentano, Italian singer songwriter actor, wanted to show how music communicates when the lyrics are not understood. He wrote Prisencolinensinainciusol in gibberish that reflected how American English would sound to a non-speaker. All right:
Adriano Celentano & Raffaella Carrà Prisencolinensinainciusol
Youtube _g6YxkSqL20
 
empres77 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Dag, dag.
 
sxacho
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Rockwell Retro Encabulator
Youtube RXJKdh1KZ0w
 
Paddy [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
And now for Spanish:

volare song karaoke
Youtube BfnYFUb9Dr4
 
ProfessorTomoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur. Excepteur sint occaecat cupidatat non proident, sunt in culpa qui officia deserunt mollit anim id est laborum.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Couple things.

American English and British English are split in a lot of ways, but one of them is grammar. TLDR, American English uses a lot of Yiddish grammar and phrasing (at least that's what I've read?), and has also happily consumed several other languages into our own. We have a mish mash of terms and phrases used day to day that aren't strictly English, rather Spanish, French, Italian, and Native American too. And we add new vocabulary constantly, as opposed to a language like French, which has a vigorous review process before adding a new word to the language officially. All this to say, American English has like four times as many words as French or some shiat.

And our language mutates state to state, especially slang terms.

So yeah American English is SS tier difficulty to learn. If languages were baked goods, we're dumped layer cookies. No organization, little planning, actual ingredients are regional, but somehow in the end there's a cookie.
 
Slypork
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

How dare you say that about my mother!
 
SMB2811 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Budder budder budder. (say it quickly)

Asked a Chinese exchange student that question once, that was the answer.
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Look, I understand why you're making that point. It would certainly be more efficient to set up the display there. But it's not strictly ADA compliant. There's stairs and no ramps available and no elevator because it's only six steps. I just really think we should consider a location that's more accessible to everyone even if that means we have to temporarily relocate a usually permanent installation.

/idek
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
asking a deaf person to describe what something sounds like seems, to me, to be a fundamentally flawed idea.
 
phimuskapsi [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I mean, this is the same for us to really foreign languages like Chinese for example. Given that English is largely derived from the "Romantic" languages, there are similar sounding words and you can catch one of them every once and awhile (which is why I think in the video he says *some* recognizable words).

Top 10 Essential Phrases in Mandarin
Youtube FtjIDyFgVlI


The tones in Chinese require your mouth to do very unnatural movements compared to English, which is also why Chinese English speakers don't sound quite right unless they literally grew up speaking it.

There are also no tenses in Chinese, which is a wild concept to get your head around. "Wo men chu dianpu mingtian" (Whoa men choo DE-an-poo ming-tee-an) = "We go store tomorrow", the context of tense is derived from the time stated, imagine having to learn how to make that translation in your head either direction.

There are other concepts we don't really use in English that exist in foreign languages, like the "sex" of nouns or the conjugation of words.
 
brachiopod [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Osibili si ergo,
Fortibuses in ero.
Nobili, demis trux:
Sewatis enim? Cowsendux!
 
TappingTheVein
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Fun deaf guy tries to guessing what things sound like.
Youtube vft0lxJ8OWg
 
Dr. Bison
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
phimuskapsi [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Dude that is SO cool! He's driving the sound from the vibration, and he's not far off on most.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
When I was ten or eleven my teacher went to Italy for Montessori certification and came back with an Italian husband.  Once I asked him what English sounds like to Italian ears, and he said, "dogs barking."  I thought he might be having me on, and then many years later I was watching this:

Fark user imageView Full Size


wherein Roberto Benigni says, in Italian, that he can hear the barking of American dogs, or "cani Americani."  I still think it's the greatest joke anyone has ever told me.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Family Guy - Speaking Italian
Youtube J6dFEtb06nw
 
Steve Zodiac
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'm not sure that I believe this. I know babies that have managed to learn English.
 
face90
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Steve Martin's Dirty Trick to Play on a 3-Year Old Kid
Youtube 40K6rApRnhQ
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Even today, whenever I'm around new parents, I tell them to teach their kids to talk backwards.

"whatever for?"

"Because Steve Martin said so"
 
Slypork
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Osibili si ergo,
Fortibuses in ero.
Nobili, demis trux:
Sewatis enim? Cowsendux!


Ladle Rat Rotten Hut

Wants pawn term, dare worsted ladle gull hoe lift wetter murder inner ladle cordage, honor itch offer lodge dock florist. Disk ladle gull orphan worry ladle cluck wetter putty ladle rat hut, an fur disk raisin pimple colder Ladle Rat Rotten Hut.
Wan moaning, Rat Rotten Hut's murder colder inset, "Ladle Rat Rotten Hut, heresy ladle basking winsome burden barter an shirker cockles. Tick disk ladle basking tutor cordage offer groin-murder hoe lifts honor udder site offer florist. Shaker lake! Dun stopper laundry wrote! An yonder nor sorghum-stenches, dun stopper torque wet strainers!"
"Hoe-cake, murder," resplendent Ladle Rat Rotten Hut, an tickle ladle basking an stuttered oft. Honor wrote tutor cordage offer groin-murder, Ladle Rat Rotten Hut mitten anomalous woof. "Wail, wail, wail!" set disk wicket woof, "Evanescent Ladle Rat Rotten Hut! Wares are putty ladle gull goring wizard ladle basking?"
"Armor goring tumor groin-murder's," reprisal ladle gull. "Grammar's seeking bet. Armor ticking arson burden barter an shirker cockles."
"O hoe! Heifer blessing woke," setter wicket woof, butter taught tomb shelf, "Oil tickle shirt court tutor cordage offer groin-murder. Oil ketchup wetter letter, an den - O bore!"
Soda wicket woof tucker shirt court, an whinney retched a cordage offer groin-murder, picked inner widow, an sore debtor pore oil worming worse lion inner bet. Inner flesh, disk abdominal woof lipped honor bet an at a rope. Den knee poled honor groin-murder's nut cup an gnat-gun, any curdled dope inner bet.
Inner ladle wile, Ladle Rat Rotten Hut a raft attar cordage, an ranker dough belle. "Comb ink, sweat hard," setter wicket woof, disgracing is verse. Ladle Rat Rotten Hut entity bet rum an stud buyer groin-murder's bet.
"O Grammar!" crater ladle gull, "Wood bag icer gut! A nervous sausage bag ice!"
"Battered lucky chew whiff, doling," whiskered disk ratchet woof, wetter wicket small.
"O Grammar, water bag noise! A nervous sore suture anomolous prognosis!"
"Battered small your whiff," insert a woof, ants mouse worse waddling.
"O Grammar, water bag mousy gut! A nervous sore suture bag mouse!"
Daze worry on-forger-nut gulls lest warts. Oil offer sodden, thoroughing offer carvers an sprinkling otter bet, disk curl and bloat-thursday woof ceased pore Ladle Rat Rotten Hut an garbled erupt.

Mural: Yonder nor sorghum stenches shut ladle gulls stopper torque wet strainers.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
This was way before THAT:

How English sounds to non-English speakers
Youtube Vt4Dfa4fOEY
 
waxbeans
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

So is English backwards or are other languages backwards?  Because I know Spanish and English.  And it always feels like the order of words is different.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
O Fortuna Misheard Lyrics
Youtube nIwrgAnx6Q8
 
Smurfnazi420
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
https://youtu.be/-VsmF9m_Nt8
 
UndeadPoetsSociety
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Meanwhile, The Swedish Chef is based on a similar tape of cod-Swedish sold to Americans. It was a popular entertainment at the time, which just goes to show how utterly boring the midcentury was.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

English is Germanic. Plenty of Romance loan words though.
 
