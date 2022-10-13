 Skip to content
(Independent)   My IVAS - the goggles do nothing   (independent.co.uk) divider line
    Military, Cloud computing, Army, Soldier, Failure, Integrated Visual Augmentation System  
Lochsteppe
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
So they're bulky and dangerous to use (at least in combat), but the army bought 10,000 of them anyway.

I wonder if they'll come with nagware to upgrade to Windows 11.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
tricycleracer
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"Blue screen of death" no longer an exaggeration.
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Why on the hell did the specs not explicitly state that any light projected within or by the device be in the infrared spectrum?  Any time ships fo to night watch, all lighting that could be visible to the exterior switches from white to red.  Any flashlights used have a red filter on the lens.  Light in the red spectrum does not travel as far as white, hence this requirement.  Back when I was on surface lookout we were spotting ships up to 36 nautical miles away based on the white lights on the exterior (per international regulations).  One guy held the record (on our ship) by spotting a container vessel 43 nautical miles away.  It took CIC several minutes to isolate and then confirm the distance via radar.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Lochsteppe: So they're bulky and dangerous to use (at least in combat), but the army bought 10,000 of them anyway.

I wonder if they'll come with nagware to upgrade to Windows 11.


Absolutely not Loch - don't be silly

/by the time they get to the next trial it'll be nagware for windows 13
//and anything, ANYTHING that restricts peripheral vision in the field is not going to be ok
///the light show is bad enough, but you need your full field of vision badly
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"It looks like you're trying to bomb the insurgents' temporary hideout. Would you like some help shooting civilians instead?"

UncleDirtNap
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
So it literally is the BSOD.
 
Fano
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Promo Sapien
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Enhance.

Reboot.

Enhance.

Reboot.

Shut down.
 
