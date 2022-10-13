 Skip to content
(Guardian)   "That off-the-cuff tweet led to a flood of jokes, but has since been validated by scholarly research: there is indeed a correlation between Covid cases and the number of reviews complaining that Yankee Candles don't have a smell"   (theguardian.com) divider line
22 Comments     (+0 »)
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I find it far more likely that the reviews follow news cycle warnings of new waves prompting people to post them 'for teh lulz'.
 
incendi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Joe USer: I find it far more likely that the reviews follow news cycle warnings of new waves prompting people to post them 'for teh lulz'.


Did you do some statistical analysis or is that finding rectally extracted?
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Joe USer: I find it far more likely that the reviews follow news cycle warnings of new waves prompting people to post them 'for teh lulz'.


We still don't have a great idea as to how many people got COVID and developed mild symptoms that would have gone largely un-noticed.  if you only lost smell and maybe got a few sniffles early on, it very easily could have been mistaken for a small cold, especially before mass testing was instituted.

I'm not saying the news cycles didn't exacerbate the issue, you could at least partially be correct, but I'd be willing to believe there actually was a bunch of people with mild COVID symptoms who honestly just though the candles they bought were junk.  Especially considering the number of people who simply refused to acknowledge COVID was even a thing for a while.
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

incendi: Joe USer: I find it far more likely that the reviews follow news cycle warnings of new waves prompting people to post them 'for teh lulz'.

Did you do some statistical analysis or is that finding rectally extracted?


I'm not publishing a paper and my comments were obviously an opinion.

But two things stand out.

1. Never underestimate the trollin crowd and 2. For Teh Lulz, the only reason anyone does anything.
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Driedsponge: Joe USer: I find it far more likely that the reviews follow news cycle warnings of new waves prompting people to post them 'for teh lulz'.

We still don't have a great idea as to how many people got COVID and developed mild symptoms that would have gone largely un-noticed.  if you only lost smell and maybe got a few sniffles early on, it very easily could have been mistaken for a small cold, especially before mass testing was instituted.

I'm not saying the news cycles didn't exacerbate the issue, you could at least partially be correct, but I'd be willing to believe there actually was a bunch of people with mild COVID symptoms who honestly just though the candles they bought were junk.  Especially considering the number of people who simply refused to acknowledge COVID was even a thing for a while.


I'd give that a lot more weight if the no smell Yankee Candle review wasn't already a meme.  People do review bombs all the time.

That being said, obviously, some are real and related to a loss of smell. I just don't think that there's good a way to really separate the two.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"My farts also no longer have a smell! Who do I complain to about this, as I love to smell them" - Bubba Joe from Bumfark, Arkansas.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Joe USer: Driedsponge: Joe USer: I find it far more likely that the reviews follow news cycle warnings of new waves prompting people to post them 'for teh lulz'.

We still don't have a great idea as to how many people got COVID and developed mild symptoms that would have gone largely un-noticed.  if you only lost smell and maybe got a few sniffles early on, it very easily could have been mistaken for a small cold, especially before mass testing was instituted.

I'm not saying the news cycles didn't exacerbate the issue, you could at least partially be correct, but I'd be willing to believe there actually was a bunch of people with mild COVID symptoms who honestly just though the candles they bought were junk.  Especially considering the number of people who simply refused to acknowledge COVID was even a thing for a while.

I'd give that a lot more weight if the no smell Yankee Candle review wasn't already a meme.  People do review bombs all the time.

That being said, obviously, some are real and related to a loss of smell. I just don't think that there's good a way to really separate the two.


The review bomb curve and the honest complaint curve will almost certainly be things that can be separated by a statistician with reasonable confidence levels.
 
Nuclear Monk
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Joe USer: incendi: Joe USer: I find it far more likely that the reviews follow news cycle warnings of new waves prompting people to post them 'for teh lulz'.

Did you do some statistical analysis or is that finding rectally extracted?

I'm not publishing a paper and my comments were obviously an opinion.

But two things stand out.

1. Never underestimate the trollin crowd and 2. For Teh Lulz, the only reason anyone does anything.


Yeah...as long as we acknowledge that the belief in a significant trollin' crowd could very well just be a defense mechanism erected against the raw despair that humanity might really stupid beyond redemption.
 
Copperbelly watersnake
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
So I guess COVID wasn't all bad after all.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Aww, man. I liked her music. Oh well. Throw it in the pile.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I got COVID over the summer, but it never did anything to my sense of smell.
.
For example, my wife took her sister to an auto repair shop to drop off her car and then over to our home. I asked her if her sister pissed in our car. She swears "no way". Sorry, my nose smells it.
This and the tokers 10 cars ahead of me.....I guess I am just weird this way.
 
Khellendros
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: The review bomb curve and the honest complaint curve will almost certainly be things that can be separated by a statistician with reasonable confidence levels.


But as is often the case, there is a population that cannot/will not separate how it "feels" to them from the data.  And they'll refuse to accept the data or conclusions that contradict the feelings.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
So avoiding covidiots is as simple as avoiding people who overdo it with perfume and scented candles?
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
One day, Yankee Candle will troll the everloving hell out of people by actually releasing an unscented candle
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Walker: "My farts also no longer have a smell! Who do I complain to about this, as I love to smell them" - Bubba Joe from Bumfark, Arkansas.


Let's not be too judgmental. Some folks use the smell test as a health check.
*PHAAAARRPPP-P-P*
'Ah thinks Ah stills comes me some covid in thar.'
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: Joe USer: Driedsponge: Joe USer: I find it far more likely that the reviews follow news cycle warnings of new waves prompting people to post them 'for teh lulz'.

We still don't have a great idea as to how many people got COVID and developed mild symptoms that would have gone largely un-noticed.  if you only lost smell and maybe got a few sniffles early on, it very easily could have been mistaken for a small cold, especially before mass testing was instituted.

I'm not saying the news cycles didn't exacerbate the issue, you could at least partially be correct, but I'd be willing to believe there actually was a bunch of people with mild COVID symptoms who honestly just though the candles they bought were junk.  Especially considering the number of people who simply refused to acknowledge COVID was even a thing for a while.

I'd give that a lot more weight if the no smell Yankee Candle review wasn't already a meme.  People do review bombs all the time.

That being said, obviously, some are real and related to a loss of smell. I just don't think that there's good a way to really separate the two.

The review bomb curve and the honest complaint curve will almost certainly be things that can be separated by a statistician with reasonable confidence levels.


If they can do that and prove it, then great. I'm 100% for it.

Also, they should sell their services to Amazon, or at least FakeSpot.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I had a tomato soup candle when I was a kid it smelled weird as hell
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
https://www.theonion.com/unemployed-scientists-prove-dog-likes-beer-1819569066

i.kinja-img.comView Full Size
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Joe USer: Unsung_Hero: The review bomb curve and the honest complaint curve will almost certainly be things that can be separated by a statistician with reasonable confidence levels.

If they can do that and prove it, then great. I'm 100% for it.

Also, they should sell their services to Amazon, or at least FakeSpot.


The problem is it only works at a statistical level, after the fact.  It's not really the kind of thing that will pick out individual reviews as legitimate or not.  And it will always require intelligent analysis to identify and assign causes to review trends.
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

bucket_pup: I got COVID over the summer, but it never did anything to my sense of smell.
.
For example, my wife took her sister to an auto repair shop to drop off her car and then over to our home. I asked her if her sister pissed in our car. She swears "no way". Sorry, my nose smells it.
This and the tokers 10 cars ahead of me.....I guess I am just weird this way.


I'm not sure if you are trying to make a joke or be serious, but many people had their sense of smell altered (usually smelling bad things like trash) rather than losing it.  Smelling urine might be your post-COVID way of smelling an air freshener.
 
