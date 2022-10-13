 Skip to content
 
(Mational Day Calendar) Boobies Happy Free the Tag Day   (nationaldaycalendar.com) divider line
24
    More: Boobies, Breast, Breast cancer, National No Bra Day, Mammography, Breast Cancer Awareness Month, October 13th, breast cancer awareness, No Bra Day  
•       •       •

538 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Oct 2022 at 10:35 AM (20 minutes ago)



24 Comments     (+0 »)
jimpapa
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
i'm waiting............
 
deanis
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I for one welcome our new braless overlords.
 
CrosswordWithAPen [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
This honorable and noble day needs greater publicity and participation.
 
Creoena
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I am not falling for this.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
No Brazzers day however, not until November
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
for those of us old enough to remember Peter Benchley's follow-up to "Jaws" -

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
NoGods
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Back in the before times this would have been an epic thread.
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I'm not wearing a bra today.
 
cookiedough
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I only wear a bra if I'm going to be in public.
Otherwise my girls roam free
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

NoGods: Back in the before times this would have been an epic thread.


I remember them fondly. Would come to work, open up fark, scan for Boobie threads and have my cup of coffee.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Petey4335
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
21 years of marriage today. 🤞😬🥺
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
That is so hot!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: That is so hot!
[Fark user image 425x423]


Wow. didn't know it got cold in Florida.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Is anyone not aware of breast cancer?
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Since it's Breast Cancer Awareness Month AND free the (not necessarily identical) twins day, enjoy this funny/horrifying/NSFW PSA from Movimiento Ayuda Cáncer de Mama:

MACMA: TODOS AMAN LAS TETAS.
Youtube zFmXwb2_nXQ
 
zerkalo
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
BRB after work
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

cookiedough: I only wear a bra if I'm going to be in public.
Otherwise my girls roam free


i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Going to be walking a tightrope in this thread.
 
Marcos P
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Hey Nurse!: That is so hot!
[Fark user image image 425x423]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size


/obligatory
 
Creoena
‘’ less than a minute ago  

kittyhas1000legs: Since it's Breast Cancer Awareness Month AND free the (not necessarily identical) twins day, enjoy this funny/horrifying/NSFW PSA from Movimiento Ayuda Cáncer de Mama:

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/zFmXwb2_nXQ?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


That is genuinely horrifying.  As if I didn't need therapy enough anyway.
 
macadamnut
‘’ less than a minute ago  

elvisaintdead: for those of us old enough to remember Peter Benchley's follow-up to "Jaws" -

[i.pinimg.com image 320x256] [View Full Size image _x_]


That movie, and Gator with Lauren Hutton, used the infernal device of showing the topless lady from the POV of the gaping dude.  So we got to see Burt Reynolds and Louis Gossett Jr. make goofy faces as they were bamboozled by the bright lights, while we got to use our imaginations.
Damn those movies.  There were cameras everywhere FFS.
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Hopefully this is SFW, and still respectful to the women out there that grace us with their independence on such a wonderful day.

zepto.scrolller.comView Full Size

c8.alamy.comView Full Size

i.pinimg.comView Full Size

i.pinimg.comView Full Size

farm6.static.flickr.comView Full Size

images.ctfassets.netView Full Size
 
