 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Washington University St. Louis)   Ben Bernanke might be bald, but another recipient of this year's Nobel prize in economics more than makes up for it. Congratulations Philip Dybvig... aka Financial Wolverine, or the Mutton-chop money analyst   (olin.wustl.edu) divider line
15
    More: Cool, Economics, Philip H. Dybvig, Professor Dybvig's leisure time, Bank, Diamond-Dybvig, Duesenberry's Ratcheting, Doctorate, Fallacy of Large Numbers  
•       •       •

749 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Oct 2022 at 10:00 AM (55 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yup, that guy's a virgin.
 
pueblonative [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
TGF is still ig-Noble, then
 
Nah'mean [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That mutton is out of sight.

NEWMAN 5 SEEDS CIDER
Youtube twmhGTJIXEU
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
 Keynesian Wolverine

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Misspelled "Bukkake". Jus' sayin'.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: Keynesian Wolverine

[Fark user image 176x175]


"Fluctuations in any component of spending causes output to change, bub."
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Is there an EGOT equivalent to winning a Nobel and the World Mustache/Beard Competition?
 
swankywanky
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
rhino.comView Full Size
 
allthesametome [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
That's the happiest werewolf I've ever seen.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I love how Hank Paulson gets the shaft here.

If he did not twist everyone's arm to do the deal, the whole thing would have collapsed.

Hank is the one who made it all work.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Pretty sure he tagged along in Baldur's Gate.
 
Publikwerks
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
that wig is busted
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Inb4 "well akshually it's the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel"

/it's a Nobel Prize
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"Professor Dybvig's leisure time is spent playing and composing music, cooking, playing taijiquan, and lifting weights."

Right then, disagree with his economics at your own peril.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.