(ABC News)   France farts in Germany's general direction   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
Pert
‘’ 1 hour ago  
HOTY.

/despite subby's mother being a hamster
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 grass, ass exports expected to also increase
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Actual perfect use and play on that line.
Would laugh again.

Bonus: it's a good thing.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  
French gas network operator GRTgaz

The French are really not known for their marketing skills are they?
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fun fact: the character Gov. Le Petomane in Fark's favorite Blazing Saddles is a reference to a famous flatulist -- a professional farter - of that name who performed in the late 19th Century.

The word comes from 'fart maniac' -- he could fart at will and perform certain rhythms and tunes. Got quite wealthy.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BWAHAHAHAHA

Bravo subs!
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If only there were a bunch of nuclear power plants they could turn back on.
 
Doctor Funkenstein
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Fun fact: the character Gov. Le Petomane in Fark's favorite Blazing Saddles is a reference to a famous flatulist -- a professional farter - of that name who performed in the late 19th Century.

The word comes from 'fart maniac' -- he could fart at will and perform certain rhythms and tunes. Got quite wealthy.


You just made me learn, you son of a biatch!  I have so many questions.  But, too many answers.  I'm packing another bowl.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cool that France is helping Germany out during Russian aggression. Considering their past conflicts, great they're working together. Unlike Russia and its weak assortment of Allie's.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mrtraveler01: French gas network operator GRTgaz

The French are really not known for their marketing skills are they?


GRTgaz sounds like the nickname of one of the Icy Hot Stuntaz.
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Nintenfreak: If only there were a bunch of nuclear power plants they could turn back on.


France expects to restart the 32 reactors they had down for maintenance for this winter. Their gamble on deferring some of the reactor shutdowns bit 'em in the ass a bit because they happened to line up with some new-found corrosion problems.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: . Le Petomane


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zeaper12
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
If only there was a way to increase natural gas production in Europe. Unfortunately fracking there has been outlawed.
 
KCinPA
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Shipping natural gas via pipeline. What a novel idea! Why no solar panels or wind turbines? Certainly those energy sources would get them through the winter
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

KCinPA: Shipping natural gas via pipeline. What a novel idea! Why no solar panels or wind turbines? Certainly those energy sources would get them through the winter


Wow, it's almost like you're stupid and don't even know.

Also it's not like the wind stops blowing in winter.  You ever farking BEEN in winter?  You live in Goddamn Miami where it never snows or something?  Shut the fark up.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Nintenfreak: If only there were a bunch of nuclear power plants they could turn back on.


Gas is only 15% of electrical production in Germany. Most of the gas is used in residential buildings and industrial applications.

Not sure how a running nuclear power plant makes your furnace or stove work.
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: Nintenfreak: If only there were a bunch of nuclear power plants they could turn back on.

Gas is only 15% of electrical production in Germany. Most of the gas is used in residential buildings and industrial applications.

Not sure how a running nuclear power plant makes your furnace or stove work.


I have an electric stove?
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Nintenfreak: Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: Nintenfreak: If only there were a bunch of nuclear power plants they could turn back on.

Gas is only 15% of electrical production in Germany. Most of the gas is used in residential buildings and industrial applications.

Not sure how a running nuclear power plant makes your furnace or stove work.

I have an electric stove?


Ok, your story checks out, this time.
 
