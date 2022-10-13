 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(National Today)   Today is International Skeptics Day. Or so they want you to believe   (nationaltoday.com) divider line
25
    More: Unlikely, Doubt, Skepticism, Critical thinking, modern day, inaugural year, main function, ancient period, Doubting Thomas  
•       •       •

165 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Oct 2022 at 8:50 AM (34 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
maddog2030 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fake news
 
ProfessorTomoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Not buyin' it
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
No it's not.
 
Turing_Machine [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Doubt it
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Suuuuuure it is. you have some more sources to back that up?
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nope, it is in two weeks.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sooooo sure...
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pffftt
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, right.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In other news: National No Bra Day on October 13th encourages wearers to leave that bra at home.
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
fark them. Their rarely on juries.
 
Habitual Cynic
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
My user name checks out
 
Maturin [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Subs here. I submitted this with only the unlikely tag. Amin added the second sentence. Apparently subtly is dead. Yeah, I know, welcome to Fark.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Sign me up!  I have a logical fallacy poster on my office wall.

decisionstats.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
NoGods
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Maturin: Subs here. I submitted this with only the unlikely tag. Amin added the second sentence. Apparently subtly is dead. Yeah, I know, welcome to Fark.


I don't believe you.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
More other news: NATIONAL M&M DAY - October 13, 2022 - National Today.
 
Muzzleloader
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SuperSeriousMan
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Maturin: Subs here. I submitted this with only the unlikely tag. Amin added the second sentence. Apparently subtly is dead. Yeah, I know, welcome to Fark.


Sure they did.
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Yeah right
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Nice try subby.  It's probably Hedonist Day.
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Or as should call it in the USA, Fark Q Day.
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.