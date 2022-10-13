 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   Day 232 of WW3: At least seven people were killed and eight injured in Russian attack on crowded market in the front-line town of Avdiivka, Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region, said Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko. It's your Thursday Ukraine war discussion   (aljazeera.com) divider line
    News, Russia, Western countries, World War II, US President Joe Biden, Western allies, global market, budget deficit, US Treasure Secretary JanetYellen  
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Serhiy Prytula
@serhiyprytula
59m
WW1-style duel. Ukrainan Mavic-drone, which we have delivered to one of the airborne units in Donetsk region, destroyes russian opponent. Amazing!
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There appears to be a serious error in the APC/APV counts. Daily numbers from the official reports are as follows:
10/11  5,162
10/12  5,181
10/13  5,167
This leads to a 14 count deficit correction for the 13th.

I am also suspicious of the high counts for Artillery pieces and Drones.

Their database might be screwed up

I will keep monitoring this.
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Main news for October 12:

Morning shelling of the market in Avdiivka : Russians killed 7 people.

▪ the Russians fired at an energy facility in Dnipropetrovsk region , infrastructure facilities in Sumy region .

Ukraine received 550 million euros to repair damaged infrastructure.

▪ The in the Kherson region armed forces have already liberated 75 settlements .

Ukraine can get an integrated anti-missile defense system .
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
UN General Assembly officially condemned the annexation of Ukrainian territories by Russia

The resolution rejects any changes in the status of Ukrainian regions, calls on states, international organizations and UN specialized agencies not to recognize any changes in the status of Ukrainian regions, and demands that Russia immediately and unconditionally cancel its decisions regarding the status of Ukrainian regions and immediately, completely and unconditionally withdraw all its troops from the territory of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Military aid from France: what Ukraine will receive

French President Emmanuel Macron said that in the coming weeks, Ukraine will receive six Caesar howitzers and anti-aircraft missiles "to protect against missile strikes and drones."
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
EU sanctions reduce Russia's ability to finance the war

Sanctions imposed by the EU against Russia reduce Russia's ability to finance the war, but China and Turkey help the Kremlin circumvent these restrictions.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good Morning - Oct 13th
Ukraine is under attack. The situation in the regions as of this morning

📍 Mykolaiv region
At night, the Russian military shelled Mykolaiv: they hit a five-story building. The two upper floors were completely destroyed, the rest were under rubble. There is no information about the dead and wounded.

📍 Dnipropetrovsk region
Throughout the night, the enemy terrorized Nikopol region with "Hrads" and heavy artillery. In Nikopol, a 59-year-old man was wounded by shelling, he is in a serious condition in the hospital. More than 30 high-rise buildings and private houses, gas pipelines and power lines were mutilated in the city. More than 2,000 families were left without electricity. Russian shells also hit a hospital, a kindergarten, a local history museum, a cathedral, shops, a market, a factory, and a post office.

No people were injured in the shelling in the Marganets community. The extent of the destruction is being ascertained.

📍 Kyiv region
In the morning, the Russians struck with kamikaze drones in the Makariv community in the Kyiv region. The deputy head of OP Tymoshenko reported on the shelling of critical infrastructure facilities.

📍 Daughter
In a day, the Russians killed 7 civilians of Donetsk region - in Avdiivka. Another 13 people were injured yesterday. In addition, 4 more civilians killed by the Russians during the occupation were found in Liman.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
During the day, defenders of the Ukrainian sky shot down 19 kamikaze drones and 5 enemy helicopters

On October 12, 5 Ka-52 attack helicopters, 17 "Shahed-136" kamikaze drones and 2 "Zala Lancets" were destroyed by anti-aircraft missile units and fighter aircraft of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine...I'm on to today's page. They're still talking about yesterday. I guess I can't blame them. Nice shooting!
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Forwarded from
Zelenskiy / Official
Mykolayiv. As a result of the shelling of the occupiers, the five-story building was damaged. Rescuers unblocked a 12-year-old boy. He spent 6 hours under the rubble. The child is provided with medical assistance. The search for seven more people is ongoing. All services are in place and operational.

Each of the Russian attacks, all manifestations of Russian terror against our people, our cities will not escape the hands of the occupiers. A just punishment awaits you. Know this.
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Lithuania announced a new package of military aid to Ukraine

! Lithuania continues to support Ukraine We will hand over winter clothing and equipment to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, allocate additional funds for material support next year, provide 120-mm mortars on platform 113, armored vehicles, thermal imagers, drones, etc. We will not stop! ", - wrote the Minister of Defense of Lithuania Arvydas Anusauskas.

It will be recalled that earlier the Ministry of Defense of Lithuania announced that the country will repair howitzers damaged on the battlefield in Ukraine.

At the end of August, the Ministry of Defense of Lithuania announced that Lithuania's military aid to Ukraine alone amounts to more than 120 million euros, and the total amount of support will soon exceed half a billion euros.

In September, Lithuania sent 105-mm howitzers to Ukraine as part of helping Ukrainian resistance to Russia's full-scale military aggression.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
NOËL 🇪🇺 🇺🇦
@NOELreports
43m
An hour ago, Russia decided to shell Kharkiv. But all 3 missiles self-destructed during launch, and one flew into a residential building in Belgorod.
-StratCom of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
ТРУХА⚡English
@TpyxaNews
45th artillery brigade destroys russian self-propelled howitzer 2S19 Msta-S
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Those wacky Ukrainians are innovating again. This is too cool.
Fark user imageView Full Size

An application has been developed for Ukrainians that will help air defense shoot down enemy drones and missiles

"The Android version of the ePPO application, which was developed by the "Technari" design group, has passed Google verification. The ePPO application is already available on the Playmarket. Now every citizen of Ukraine can join the anti-missile and anti-aircraft defense of our Sky ," the statement of the Office of Strategic Communications of the Office of the Commander-in-Chief states Armed Forces

To do this, you need to install the ePPO application on your smartphone, in a few seconds go through authorization using "Action", press "Test" to make sure that everything works, and be ready to notify anti-aircraft fighters about the threat you see.

Currently , the "ePPO" application is available for the Android platform . Developers are also working on creating a version for iOS. Its appearance is expected in a few weeks.
 
sennoma [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Early enough in the thread to contribute the donuts, for once.

Thanks again Traciannne and fasahd for all you contribute to these threads.  Much appreciated.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Forwarded from Kyiv city

There may be a lot of noise in the Kyiv region today: explosive objects will be liquidated
From 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., explosions are likely to be heard in the Ivankiv community of the Vyshgorod district, reports Kyiv OVA.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ukraine received $1.3 billion in emergency financing from the IMF

" The funds will be directed to the financing of priority needs: strengthening the defense capability, paying pensions, social programs and supporting the economy ," said Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

According to him, in total, the IMF provided our country with 2.7 billion dollars since the beginning of the full-scale war. Also, in the near future, the authorities and the IMF will start preparing a new special program that will start next year.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At night, in the Kyiv region, enemy drones struck 3 infrastructure objects

This caused a fire. There are no victims or injured.

" I once again appeal to the residents of the region not to record the location of the hit and not to post photos and videos on the networks. Do not specify locations and places of arrival. Be responsible, because our safety depends on it ," Oleksiy Kuleba, the head of Kyiv OVA, wrote.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LOL. Always playing hardball

Google and Meta ban Ukrainians who cover the war

Ukrainians are asking the authorities to influence the rules of the communities of Google and Meta companies by blocking accounts in social networks. A petition asking the companies to turn to the companies received the necessary 25,000 votes on the president's website. Now it should be considered by Volodymyr Zelenskyi.

The author of the petition, Oksana Byrdnikova, emphasizes that Ukrainian users who cover the war or raise funds for it are constantly banned by Google and Meta. In addition, the author proposes to invite the heads of companies to Ukraine, in particular the owner of Meta, Mark Zuckerberg, and take them to the destroyed Bucha, Irpen and Borodyanka.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
⚡ The UN General Assembly officially condemned the annexation of Ukrainian territories by Russia. The resolution rejects any changes in the status of Ukrainian regions, calls on states, international organizations and UN special agencies not to recognize any changes in the status of Ukrainian regions... 🇺🇸 The adopted UN resolution is a clear signal for Moscow, - Biden

" The world has sent a clear signal: Russia cannot erase a sovereign state from the map. Russia cannot change borders by force. Russia cannot seize the territory of another country as its own. Ukraine has the same rights as any other sovereign state. It must be able to choose its own future, and its people must be able to live peacefully within its internationally recognized borders ," US President Joe Biden said in a statement.

According to him, after almost 8 months of the war started by Russia in Ukraine, the world has demonstrated that it is more than ever united and determined to involve the Russian Federation in the response.

" Together with the UN, we will not tolerate illegal attempts to annex or steal neighboring land by force. We will uphold international law, the UN Charter, and the rights and protections they provide to Ukraine and its people - and to every state and people everywhere ," the US president concluded.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Volodymyr Zelensky called on the Red Cross to put pressure on Russia to gain access to Ukrainian prisoners

" Can't we, Ukrainians, fight for the Red Cross to find an opportunity (access to prisoners - ed). The Red Cross must fight because it's their job, because they get paid for it, because the whole world is watching them , they should put pressure on Russia to get there ," he said during an online speech at the PACE session.

The President noted that the Red Cross did not have access to the prisoners during the eight years of the war.

" Probably, they (representatives of the ICRC - ed.) have such efforts, but we do not hear in the media every day that the Red Cross went, stood on the borders (borders with the temporarily occupied territory - ed.) from the Ukrainian side and were not allowed to go, I don't see them at temporary borders - I don't see their constant speeches in the media, speeches at the UN General Assembly, I don't see media and informational pressure on Russia ," Zelensky noted.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Ukrenergo" has stabilized electricity supply throughout the country

However, Ukrainians are urged to be ready for new enemy attacks.

" We dealt with the consequences of this major attack quite quickly. I am grateful to all my colleagues. It was truly a feat on their part. But, unfortunately, we expect that the enemy will not stop there. Consumers should be prepared for the fact that "Ukrenergo" may, if necessary, apply energy supply restriction schedules in order to maintain the balance in the energy system. Therefore, the recommendation to reduce consumption during peak hours (in the morning from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and in the evening from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.) remains relevant ," said Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, chairman of the board of NEC "Ukrenergo" on the air of the telethon "Yedini Novyny" of the TV channel "Council".
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lithuania announced a new package of military aid to Ukraine "Lithuania continues to support Ukraine! We will hand over winter clothing and equipment to the Armed Forces, allocate additional funds for material support next year, provide 120-mm mortars on platform 113... 🇪🇪 Estonia has also prepared a new military aid package for Ukraine

It includes winter equipment and military ammunition.

" We will deliver them quickly. Let us all speed up our aid so that the Ukrainians can liberate their territories. This is the way to peace ," Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas wrote on Twitter.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tracianne: NOËL 🇪🇺 🇺🇦
@NOELreports
·
43m
An hour ago, Russia decided to shell Kharkiv. But all 3 missiles self-destructed during launch, and one flew into a residential building in Belgorod.
-StratCom of the Armed Forces of Ukraine


So the Orcs attacked their own city? Sweet.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine will receive Amraam missiles for Nasams air defense systems from Great Britain

" Russia's recent indiscriminate attacks on civilian areas in Ukraine require further support for those who seek to defend their country. Therefore, today I gave permission for the supply of Amraam anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine. These weapons will help Ukraine protect its skies from attacks and strengthen the overall anti-missile defense together with the American Nasams ," said the head of the British Ministry of Defense, Ben Wallace.
 
Polish Hussar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What air defense doing?  Against GLMRS, it doesn't matter what air defense does:

Fark user imageView Full Size

https://nitter.net/JimmySecUK/status/1580469594552414208#m
 
Polish Hussar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fasahd: Military aid from France: what Ukraine will receive

French President Emmanuel Macron said that in the coming weeks, Ukraine will receive six Caesar howitzers and anti-aircraft missiles "to protect against missile strikes and drones."


fasahd: Ukraine will receive Amraam missiles for Nasams air defense systems from Great Britain

" Russia's recent indiscriminate attacks on civilian areas in Ukraine require further support for those who seek to defend their country. Therefore, today I gave permission for the supply of Amraam anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine. These weapons will help Ukraine protect its skies from attacks and strengthen the overall anti-missile defense together with the American Nasams ," said the head of the British Ministry of Defense, Ben Wallace.


Fark user imageView Full Size

https://nitter.net/JimmySecUK/status/1580479840070737920#m
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tracianne: ТРУХА⚡English
@TpyxaNews
45th artillery brigade destroys russian self-propelled howitzer 2S19 Msta-S


Was that one orc running away whilst still on fire?
 
Zenith
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smoking GNU: Tracianne: ТРУХА⚡English
@TpyxaNews
45th artillery brigade destroys russian self-propelled howitzer 2S19 Msta-S

Was that one orc running away whilst still on fire?


that's Mr Crispy to you
 
Bob Able [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey folks, hope everyone's well

here's a directive for the doodlers

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GonnaCallYouOut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Polish Hussar: fasahd: Military aid from France: what Ukraine will receive

French President Emmanuel Macron said that in the coming weeks, Ukraine will receive six Caesar howitzers and anti-aircraft missiles "to protect against missile strikes and drones."

fasahd: Ukraine will receive Amraam missiles for Nasams air defense systems from Great Britain

" Russia's recent indiscriminate attacks on civilian areas in Ukraine require further support for those who seek to defend their country. Therefore, today I gave permission for the supply of Amraam anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine. These weapons will help Ukraine protect its skies from attacks and strengthen the overall anti-missile defense together with the American Nasams ," said the head of the British Ministry of Defense, Ben Wallace.

[Fark user image 600x326]
https://nitter.net/JimmySecUK/status/1580479840070737920#m


See Putin is once again bringing NATO closer together. He really is the best marketing campaign for NATO that has ever existed.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Zenith: Smoking GNU: Tracianne: ТРУХА⚡English
@TpyxaNews
45th artillery brigade destroys russian self-propelled howitzer 2S19 Msta-S

Was that one orc running away whilst still on fire?

that's Mr Crispy to you


Smoke em if you got em? Today's count was 420, after all.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harlee: There appears to be a serious error in the APC/APV counts. Daily numbers from the official reports are as follows:
10/11  5,162
10/12  5,181
10/13  5,167
This leads to a 14 count deficit correction for the 13th.

I am also suspicious of the high counts for Artillery pieces and Drones.

Their database might be screwed up

I will keep monitoring this.
[Fark user image 850x850]

[Fark user image 850x254]


It could also be either the Ukraine Daily or the Ukraine Defense Ministry updating their numbers as they notice mistakes, make confirmations, or otherwise fix their data.  None of the numbers are probably exact, they just give us a rough outline of what is happening.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do, so keep reading


You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes'). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  (Or join groups like NAFO) And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat. (Make sure to watch for other threads, not just the daily one)

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff')

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in refugees, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://standwithukraine.today/ukrainian-charities/ and https://www.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/

I make no claims about any of these groups.  I've trimmed a few that people have said might be suspect, but I have no personal knowledge of any of them.  If you feel the need to vet them before donating, see GuideStar or Charity Navigator.

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/ but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

If you've gained profits from stocks, consider donating the stocks directly, so they get the full value and you don't need to hold some back to pay capital gain taxes.

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Unite with Ukraine: https://www.unitewithukraine.com

Army SOS: https://armysos.com.ua

Volunteers for Ukraine (for Americans who specifically want a 501(c)3 for their military aid):   https://volunteerforukraine.org/donate/


Humanitarian aid:

Help Ukrainians with disabilities: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-disabled-ukrainians

Ukraine Children's Action Project: https://www.eifoundation.org/partners/ukraine-childrens-action-project/

Direct Relief: https://www.directrelief.org/emergency/ukraine-crisis/

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Razom for Ukraine: https://www.razomforukraine.org

Klitschko Foundation: https://www.klitschkofoundation.org/en/

Red Cross / Red Crescent:  https://donate.redcrossredcrescent.org/ua/donate/~my-donation

Save Our Allies: https://saveourallies.org

Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org

Ukraine Aid Ops:  https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

UN Human Rights Council:  https://www.unhcr.org/en-us/ukraine-emergency.html

UNICEF:  https://www.unicefusa.org/stories/unicef-children-crossfire-ukraine-crisis/39542?form=FUNKBHMZQDQ
For Canadians:  https://www.unicef.ca/en

Episcopal Relief & Development's Ukraine Crisis Response Fund: https://support.episcopalrelief.org/ukraineresponse

International Rescue Foundation (via TripAdvisor matching page):  https://www.tripadvisor.com/vpages/refugee_relief.html

International Rescue Committee:  https://www.rescue.org/article/how-does-irc-respond-emergency-ukraine

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://eng.goodbread.com.ua
A US baker helping equip looted Ukrainian bakeries: https://gofund.me/174f7423

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

US-Ukraine Foundation: https://usukraine.org

Greater Baltimore Medical Center (medicine for Ukraine): https://www.classy.org/give/406643/
Tidewater (Virginia) Ukrainian School: https://tidewaterua.org

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for refugees with pets):  https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDnepr ;  https://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donate

Rebuilding-specific groups:
Sports gyms for kids: https://www.flyhigh.fund
Farmers / rural: https://www.wrru.org
Demining: https://halotrust.org
Humans: https://zelenskafoundation.org/en


Other notes & ways to help:

If you know any Ukrainians in need, give them this link: https://mobile.twitter.com/Flash43191300/status/1558794397868859393
(If anyone has a link to that info that's hotlinked, please let me know).  For people with destroyed homes, see https://espl.com.ua.  Advice for travelers (in Ukrainian) to avoid sex traffickers: https://www.helpforukrainians.info/ukrainian/ .  To report unexplored ordinance, send quantity, condition, location, etc, with a photo to https://t.me/evorog_bot

You should also check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/

Some donations may be eligible to get you nudie pics:  https://teronlyfans.com/english/

If you want to fund reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependenthttps://dattalion.com/donate-to-dattalion/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in Ukraine.

You can search Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes:  https://www.cookforukraine.org

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Saving Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Online (SUCHO):  https://www.sucho.org

Shadows Project (Survey for what cultural stuff they should put online, and an Instagram page of Ukrainian art):  https://beacons.page/shadows.project

Help Ukrainians practice conversational English:  https://mobile.twitter.com/OlenaChek/status/1544689140725325825. (And if you want to learn Ukrainian, sign up with Pimsleur before the end of the year: https://www.pimsleur.com/c/free-ukrainian )

Learn about Ukrainian History (and raise funds):  https://youtube.com/watch?v=tl070rPB58M

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor refugees:  https://ukraine.welcome.us.  But you may want to try to find an NGO, as if you directly sponsor them you're financially responsible for two years.  (https://www.uscis.gov/ukraine ; So tell your representatives to give them refugee status).

If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, seehttps://www.dontfundwar.com

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.  See https://linkpeak.io/l/defendukraine

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites, but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers (consider shipping time/delays for Christmas presents, so order early):

Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Shirts, socks, hoodies, jackets, etc. (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Picasso-esque print: https://andresvalencia-invasionofukraine.com
Clothing (Texas imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Beer:  https://drinkersforukraine.com
A comic book:  https://zoop.gg/c/comicsforukraine
Games studios in Ukraine: https://store.steampowered.com/developer/StarniGames ;  https://store.steampowered.com/developer/nightcatstudioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/Best%20Way
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/catalogue/
T-shirts and other stuff (Estonia? Using Printify): https://supportukraine.art
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Wooden toys & models (Ukraine): https://ugearsmodels.com
Lego figures and sets: https://www.brickmania.com/donations/
Messages on Ukrainian ordinance: https://signmyrocket.com
Ukrainian fire shirt: https://www.bonfire.com/ukraine-ministry-of-accidental-russian-fire/
T-shirts and hoodies (Ukraine): https://visitukraine.shop/collections
Candles: https://doorcountycandle.com/product/ukraine-candle/
Pinhole cameras: https://jollylook.com
Postage stamps: https://postcardsua.com/collections/stampshttps://volstamp.in.ua/en/catalog/marki_ukraini_2022-id391https://postmark.ukrposhta.ua (set language in menu)
Fetishwear: https://www.brightandshinystore.com
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you buy stuff on Amazon, go to https://smile.amazon.com/ and in settings, go to 'Your AmazonSmile' and designate a charity to receive a fraction of your purchases whenever you use the 'smile' website to buy stuff.

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  You don't need to tell us what you do (but you can if you think it would help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply with an English language link
PPPPS. Some of the new faces are people trying to understand what's going on.  Not everyone asking questions is a shill, even when they say 'the Ukraine'
Px5S. Some newcomers have been flagging posts as off topic; this is in part a therapy thread, with thread jacks & callbacks to past threads to add levity and balance out the atrocities
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tracianne: Serhiy Prytula
@serhiyprytula
·
59m
WW1-style duel. Ukrainan Mavic-drone, which we have delivered to one of the airborne units in Donetsk region, destroyes russian opponent. Amazing!


Was there a beagle flying it?
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tracianne: Serhiy Prytula
@serhiyprytula
·
59m
WW1-style duel. Ukrainan Mavic-drone, which we have delivered to one of the airborne units in Donetsk region, destroyes russian opponent. Amazing!


Ha, flying battebots!
 
thehighesttree
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GonnaCallYouOut: Polish Hussar: fasahd: Military aid from France: what Ukraine will receive

French President Emmanuel Macron said that in the coming weeks, Ukraine will receive six Caesar howitzers and anti-aircraft missiles "to protect against missile strikes and drones."

fasahd: Ukraine will receive Amraam missiles for Nasams air defense systems from Great Britain

" Russia's recent indiscriminate attacks on civilian areas in Ukraine require further support for those who seek to defend their country. Therefore, today I gave permission for the supply of Amraam anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine. These weapons will help Ukraine protect its skies from attacks and strengthen the overall anti-missile defense together with the American Nasams ," said the head of the British Ministry of Defense, Ben Wallace.

[Fark user image 600x326]
https://nitter.net/JimmySecUK/status/1580479840070737920#m

See Putin is once again bringing NATO closer together. He really is the best marketing campaign for NATO that has ever existed.


Russia: "We have to hit their heat and energy infrastructure".
The Civilized World: "This is a humanitarian crisis so let's boost support!"

If it still exists, Russia will be an even worse shiathole than it already was for the rest of my life. Good. They can eat rocks and cuddle shiat for warmth for all I care.
 
exqqqme
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tracianne: NOËL 🇪🇺 🇺🇦
@NOELreports
·
43m
An hour ago, Russia decided to shell Kharkiv. But all 3 missiles self-destructed during launch, and one flew into a residential building in Belgorod.
-StratCom of the Armed Forces of Ukraine


And this is why all the nuke talk is 100% posturing

Set ridicule to maximum power

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
S10Calade
‘’ 1 hour ago  
🇺🇦 Ukraine Weapons Tracker @UAWeapons · 15h #Ukraine: A Russian 2S19 Msta-S SPG was destroyed by Ukrainian precision counter-battery fire in #Kherson Oblast. It seems that Excalibur and similar 155mm ammunition is increasingly used to great effect by Ukrainian forces.


This has to be one of the best things I've seen so far.
Watch until the end to see flaming Orc fleeing his destroyed SPG.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

winedrinkingman: Harlee: There appears to be a serious error in the APC/APV counts. Daily numbers from the official reports are as follows:
10/11  5,162
10/12  5,181
10/13  5,167
This leads to a 14 count deficit correction for the 13th.

I am also suspicious of the high counts for Artillery pieces and Drones.

Their database might be screwed up

I will keep monitoring this.
[Fark user image 850x850]

[Fark user image 850x254]

It could also be either the Ukraine Daily or the Ukraine Defense Ministry updating their numbers as they notice mistakes, make confirmations, or otherwise fix their data.  None of the numbers are probably exact, they just give us a rough outline of what is happening.


So... if we assume that the APV/APC cumulative 5,167 number AND the daily count of 11 are correct, then that means that (counting back) that the Wednesday cumulative count was 5,167 - 11 = 5,156. The current cumulative Wednesday number is 5,181. This is a difference of 25. So it looks like maybe the kills for the 10th, 11th, and 12th are over/duplicate-counted.

But this is all quite iffy right now.

So what's the sense of Fark? Go back and change prior days? Or just go with the negative correction adjustment for today? Thoughts?
 
Maker_of_Roads
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thehighesttree: GonnaCallYouOut: Polish Hussar: fasahd: Military aid from France: what Ukraine will receive

French President Emmanuel Macron said that in the coming weeks, Ukraine will receive six Caesar howitzers and anti-aircraft missiles "to protect against missile strikes and drones."

fasahd: Ukraine will receive Amraam missiles for Nasams air defense systems from Great Britain

" Russia's recent indiscriminate attacks on civilian areas in Ukraine require further support for those who seek to defend their country. Therefore, today I gave permission for the supply of Amraam anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine. These weapons will help Ukraine protect its skies from attacks and strengthen the overall anti-missile defense together with the American Nasams ," said the head of the British Ministry of Defense, Ben Wallace.

[Fark user image 600x326]
https://nitter.net/JimmySecUK/status/1580479840070737920#m

See Putin is once again bringing NATO closer together. He really is the best marketing campaign for NATO that has ever existed.

Russia: "We have to hit their heat and energy infrastructure".
The Civilized World: "This is a humanitarian crisis so let's boost support!"

If it still exists, Russia will be an even worse shiathole than it already was for the rest of my life. Good. They can eat rocks and cuddle shiat for warmth for all I care.


It is the cost of not standing up to your government.

The russians have been spineless whelps for as long as anyone I've ever spoken to can remember (and this is going back probably into the 60's). It just isn't in their culture to rebel against the government these days. And knowing that, their government has leashed them to this ridiculous war, and they just go along with it because it isn't their kids being mulched in Ukraine. Until it is, and then they are an individual suffering this injustice.

People say to "hate the government, not the people", but the russian people have created this monster, they've incubated this virus, and now that it is causing them real harm we aren't supposed to blame them for it?
Until they overthrow their government and sent poots to the Hague in chains with cotton wool in his mouth to keep him from chewing off his tongue, they deserve every bit of discomfort they get.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

S10Calade: 🇺🇦 Ukraine Weapons Tracker @UAWeapons · 15h #Ukraine: A Russian 2S19 Msta-S SPG was destroyed by Ukrainian precision counter-battery fire in #Kherson Oblast. It seems that Excalibur and similar 155mm ammunition is increasingly used to great effect by Ukrainian forces.


This has to be one of the best things I've seen so far.
Watch until the end to see flaming Orc fleeing his destroyed SPG.


Benny Hill edition has Yakkity Sax in background, sped up video.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

fasahd: In addition, the author proposes to invite the heads of companies to Ukraine, in particular the owner of Meta, Mark Zuckerberg, and take them to the destroyed Bucha, Irpen and Borodyanka.


That would just give Zuckerbot a raging erection.  Oligarchs love the actions of other oligarchs.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: Harlee: There appears to be a serious error in the APC/APV counts. Daily numbers from the official reports are as follows:
10/11  5,162
10/12  5,181
10/13  5,167
This leads to a 14 count deficit correction for the 13th.

I am also suspicious of the high counts for Artillery pieces and Drones.

Their database might be screwed up

I will keep monitoring this.
[Fark user image 850x850]

[Fark user image 850x254]

It could also be either the Ukraine Daily or the Ukraine Defense Ministry updating their numbers as they notice mistakes, make confirmations, or otherwise fix their data.  None of the numbers are probably exact, they just give us a rough outline of what is happening.


Oh, and I still think that the Artillery and Drone numbers are suspicious.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

fasahd: EU sanctions reduce Russia's ability to finance the war

Sanctions imposed by the EU against Russia reduce Russia's ability to finance the war, but China and Turkey help the Kremlin circumvent these restrictions.


NATO member Turkey, playing both sides as usual....and we let them.
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Harlee: winedrinkingman: Harlee: There appears to be a serious error in the APC/APV counts. Daily numbers from the official reports are as follows:
10/11  5,162
10/12  5,181
10/13  5,167
This leads to a 14 count deficit correction for the 13th.

I am also suspicious of the high counts for Artillery pieces and Drones.

Their database might be screwed up

I will keep monitoring this.
[Fark user image 850x850]

[Fark user image 850x254]

It could also be either the Ukraine Daily or the Ukraine Defense Ministry updating their numbers as they notice mistakes, make confirmations, or otherwise fix their data.  None of the numbers are probably exact, they just give us a rough outline of what is happening.

So... if we assume that the APV/APC cumulative 5,167 number AND the daily count of 11 are correct, then that means that (counting back) that the Wednesday cumulative count was 5,167 - 11 = 5,156. The current cumulative Wednesday number is 5,181. This is a difference of 25. So it looks like maybe the kills for the 10th, 11th, and 12th are over/duplicate-counted.

But this is all quite iffy right now.

So what's the sense of Fark? Go back and change prior days? Or just go with the negative correction adjustment for today? Thoughts?


Add an adjustments column?
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Maker_of_Roads: thehighesttree: GonnaCallYouOut: Polish Hussar: fasahd: Military aid from France: what Ukraine will receive

French President Emmanuel Macron said that in the coming weeks, Ukraine will receive six Caesar howitzers and anti-aircraft missiles "to protect against missile strikes and drones."

fasahd: Ukraine will receive Amraam missiles for Nasams air defense systems from Great Britain

" Russia's recent indiscriminate attacks on civilian areas in Ukraine require further support for those who seek to defend their country. Therefore, today I gave permission for the supply of Amraam anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine. These weapons will help Ukraine protect its skies from attacks and strengthen the overall anti-missile defense together with the American Nasams ," said the head of the British Ministry of Defense, Ben Wallace.

[Fark user image 600x326]
https://nitter.net/JimmySecUK/status/1580479840070737920#m

See Putin is once again bringing NATO closer together. He really is the best marketing campaign for NATO that has ever existed.

Russia: "We have to hit their heat and energy infrastructure".
The Civilized World: "This is a humanitarian crisis so let's boost support!"

If it still exists, Russia will be an even worse shiathole than it already was for the rest of my life. Good. They can eat rocks and cuddle shiat for warmth for all I care.

It is the cost of not standing up to your government.

The russians have been spineless whelps for as long as anyone I've ever spoken to can remember (and this is going back probably into the 60's). It just isn't in their culture to rebel against the government these days. And knowing that, their government has leashed them to this ridiculous war, and they just go along with it because it isn't their kids being mulched in Ukraine. Until it is, and then they are an individual suffering this injustice.

People say to "hate the government, not the people", but the russian people have created this monster, they've incubated this viru ...


This actually goes back 600+ years to the time of the Czars. The Russian psyche has always been cowed by central authority. The repression of the Soviet Union was just a blip of time lost in a long history of the same damned shiat.
 
bertor_vidas
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
For those of you new to the Ukrainian War threads or who are only able to check them occasionally, here's my post summarizing the WW3 threads for October 1 to October 7. The past few days have been wild, and I would put together a shorter update to cover the changes if I had the time and energy. But I don't, so the super short version is fark Putin and his war criming ass. Fortunately Ukraine shot down about half the missiles Putin launched to terror bomb civilians, so it could have been a helluva lot worse.

Oneiros should be around to post the most up-to-date list of aid links, but here's the most recent list which should be mostly fresh until he is. Older summaries along with an archive of threads can be found here in a spreadsheet being maintained by notmyjab if you need to catch up on that. Specific posts are under the "articles" tab. And if you need a good laugh, check out danceswithcrow's meme emporium.

As always, let me know if there's anything more to include that I missed and help me keep an eye out over the upcoming week for key events.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Off to a new ENT today to see if this one will listen at all.

Yay.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Oh and kill the goddamn orcs
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Also

Zelenskyy is alive!!!!!
 
