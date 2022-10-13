 Skip to content
(YouTube)   Hear ye, hear ye. Gather round, ye children, and heed the words of the January 6th Select Committee @ 1 PM ET start time
tudorgurl [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
I'm primed and ready. Pizza will be ordered. Let's do this.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Should I just call in sick tomorrow? I know how you people are, and I won't be able to walk by the time this thing is done
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
I'll be in the office but I'm bringing my earbuds.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
According to a few folks in the know,. This is supposedly the last televised event before the findings are published.
....
Please, please, please. Make it f*cking count!!
 
dhcmrlchtdj [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

The what?
 
dhcmrlchtdj [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

Nevermind, I understand what you mean now.
 
Sarah Jessica Farker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Debating whether I want popcorn for breakfast or what.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Here's one of the recovered txt messages.
Fark user imageView Full Size

\recycled but I made the notnewsletter with it
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Noon? I thought it was 1pm.

Guess I better grab a seat early, then.
 
Lokilaw2012 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

It starts at 1pm on the east coast.
 
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Guess I'll be streaming it while at work.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

The holy C-Span has it at 12:45 EDT (link for those that prefer that route)
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Damn it, the last one was scheduled on a PTO day.  This one I have to wait till I get home.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm stuck at work without access to watch... I'll DVR it.  Don't post spoilers!!
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

The butler did it, ...  in the pantry, ... with the maid.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Rosebud was the name of his sled.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No popcorn available. Only bacon bits and packing peanuts.  :(
 
tudorgurl [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sorry, that was my bad. I meant to put 1 pm. That's what I get for submitting during a faculty meeting this morning.

/subby
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tudorgurl: Sorry, that was my bad. I meant to put 1 pm. That's what I get for submitting during a faculty meeting this morning.


Well, on the plus side, better to have folks show up early than late.
 
tudorgurl [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

True that. :)
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Maybe there's a pre-game show.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
the hearings were held just to find out how guilty people were. not if they were innocent....
what a show of sh....
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
And if/when the GOP wins the house, we get to look forward to the Committee for the Jan. 6 Committee.
 
peter21
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I have it on good authority that both Don Jr. and Alex Jones have merch tables set up outside the chambers selling pomade and dick pills, respectively.
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

I have to sub today. Thought I was gonna be able to watch live. Will watch when I can. Good luck and godspeed!
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Snape kills Dumbledore.
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
We'll learn lots of sick depraved stuff happened, and later, after this, maybe the lowest on the totem pole, will get persued by the DOJ.
 
FIFTEEN BOXES
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I'm sure this will change things, just like the 2 impeachments of Trump.

I mean, I wish I could get excited for the future of the country and all, but how much disappointment can one person take?
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

No you don't.   You love being the naysayer.  Come on.
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
But nobody's going to be sent to jail, so it's all pointless, right guys? Constitutionally Congress can't put people in jail, but that's just a minor detail.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size

It could go either way (as we saw in 2016) but a GQP victory is the more likely outcome.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I've got to listen on the radio in the car and watch the rerun on YouTube when I get home.  MSNBC is having all of it's evening anchors and others together at 8:00 pm tonight to discuss.
 
atomic-age
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

It's the day of; my shift starts at 1PM ET. I genuinely feel like a pile of mess. I am trying to figure out whether I should call in.
 
tracer03
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Verbal Kint was Ketser Soze.
 
tracer03
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

KEYSER. (dammit.)
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

ArkPanda: But nobody's going to be sent to jail, so it's all pointless, right guys? Constitutionally Congress can't put people in jail, but that's just a minor detail.


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Elliot8654
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

ae01.alicdn.comView Full Size
 
Maladjusted Malcontent [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Present
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I look forward to the published report joining the shelves of the other great pointless documents like the Warren and 9/11 commission's.

And then the next time this happens the media and politicians can put on their Pikachu shocked faces and wonder how this possibly could have happened again.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

ANGH.The Repubs will take the House.
Nice Double Duty with the Eeyoring today.
 
Hickory-smoked
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

He never fixes the cable.
 
SolderGlob [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Bruce Willis is actually dead!
 
someonelse
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Stupid noon meeting.
 
Needlessly Complicated
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Snape kills Dumbledore.

Also, Bruce Willis was dead the whole time.

Oh, and the ship sinks at the end of Titanic.
 
COMALite J
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Okay, which of these January 6 Theme Songs do you think should be the official? First, the most famous, from a The Late Show with Stephen Colbert cold open:
The Muppets Introduce "The Jan. 6th Show"
Youtube cpYv5MNpg6o
 
Needlessly Complicated
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Dammit, guys.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

The Tree Falls in Avatar.
 
tudorgurl [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Go with God, my friend. We'll keep you updated.
 
nakmuay
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
