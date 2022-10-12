 Skip to content
(Detroit Free Press)   "Judge concerned that juror is flirting with defendant in Whitmer kidnap trial"   (freep.com) divider line
20
    Weird, Lawyer, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Terrorism, Jury, Prosecutor, Court, Judge, 22-year-old Paul Bellar of Milford  
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well let's face it, who wouldn't want to hit that?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
AltJuror please
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
JFC, buh bye - this why you seat alternates.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"Simply because a young woman is looking over here - (concluding) it must be some flirtation involvement is just sexist," said defense lawyer Kareem Johnson, who is representing Pete Musico.

"Where's the basis for saying she's gonna lie? Because she's a woman? Because she's young?" Ballard said.

The specific use of this language lets me know that they're fully aware of what's going on.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

WickerNipple: [i.imgflip.com image 500x517]


That's a "guess what ELSE I shaved?" face.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
She'll find the defendant guilty of stealing her heart.
 
1funguy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Uggghhh..
Well, there's a lid for every pot I guess...
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"Grandma, how did you and Grandpa meet?"
"We, uh...we met at a naked sex orgy. No more questions! Get to bed!"
 
Pert
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

skinink: She'll find the defendant guilty of stealing her heart.


https://youtu.be/prGhk_Gvzwo

Love in the first degree
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

brap: [i.makeagif.com image 400x300] [View Full Size image _x_]


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Why even debate? If there's any question that's already too much. Just get rid of her, there's alternates.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
That......face

Fark user imageView Full Size


Me RN:

Fark user imageView Full Size


/Can't they just dismiss this smirking punk and bring in the alt juror?
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

1funguy: Uggghhh..
Well, there's a lid for every pot I guess...


Even Hitler got a girlfriend. Humanity is awful to it's core.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: That......face

[Fark user image image 660x468]

Me RN:

[Fark user image image 850x478]

/Can't they just dismiss this smirking punk and bring in the alt juror?


Smirking punk is the defendant
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"Deplorable" doesn't even begin to cover it.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"I have noticed her kind of looking. He knows. But he's not winking at her. He's not doing anything to encourage her," (defense attorney) Kirkpatrick said. "I don't think that's a basis to get rid of this juror. ... Maybe she likes him - maybe she doesn't. There's no way of telling what's in the juror's mind."

Somehow I doubt that this professional liar would have the same attitude about this juror if it was an angry-looking black man, openly glaring at the defendant while clenching his fists.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Oneiros: AAAAGGGGHHHH: That......face

[Fark user image image 660x468]

Me RN:

[Fark user image image 850x478]

/Can't they just dismiss this smirking punk and bring in the alt juror?

Smirking punk is the defendant


They should replace him anyway. Lots of people don't plot to kidnap the Governor. I think that makes them BETTER candidates.

What?

Oh. Well, exposing my ignorance is SEXISM.
 
Nirbo
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Replace her with a very gay man. Allow the flirting to continue.

I'll start working on the screenplay.
 
