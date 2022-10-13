 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KSDK St. Louis)   It's a flashing lights special at the Brawl*Mart   (ksdk.com) divider line
12
    More: Dumbass, Department store, Dublin, lots of kids, department store, video, scared shoppers, Twitter, Facebook  
•       •       •

789 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Oct 2022 at 6:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Flashing light special?

Get the hell off my lawn
 
12YearBid [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can we just get a link to the actual video and not some lame tv station reporting on the video? I don't need a talking head to explain to me what I'm seeing. Training wheels aren't necessary for this.
/Wait, I know! We can get a link to a tweet, talking about the station's coverage of the video on Reddit. That'd be swell.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Get some.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Primitive screwheads
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For all the force shown behind the swings and kicks, this looks more like bad performance art.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Classy
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: Flashing light special?

Get the hell off my lawn


Red- and blue-light special?
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
And the man in the back said, "Everyone attack", and it turned into a Walmart blitz.
And the girl in the corner said, "Boy I want to warn you", It'll turn into a Walmart blitz.
 
August11
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
When you have nothing (education, decent housing, reliable transportation, intact family) and therefore nothing to lose, brawling at Walmart is one of your Wednesday night options.
 
XanthPrime
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I don't know if this is the right one, but it will give you the WTF stares.
https://youtu.be/bMLF-3vA1IQ
 
Cheesehead_Dave [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
geekyhobbies.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.