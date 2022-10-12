 Skip to content
(KFVS 12)   Alley Cat Allies & Mayfield Veterinary Clinic held a "Feline Frenzy" on Wednesday, spaying or neutering, vaccinating, microchipping & providing other vet care to over 100 "tornado" cats, bringing the total to nearly 500 assisted just in time for Caturday   (kfvs12.com) divider line
321
•       •       •

Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
i.chzbgr.com
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
The Ice Queen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I have a kitten sitting on my lap.
It looks sweet but is ripping SBDs.

Send help soonish
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

assets3.thrillist.com
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Taj hasn't been experiencing those, uh, emissions. At least not that I know of. Or not yet. 0_o

But his poos are weaponized.
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image

I have to leave to go to a meeting.

POST!
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Jenny pulling porch guard duty today.
Fark user image
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image

She takes the job seriously 😳
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image


Yeah, can I has an extra dose of temptations to make my day????  Pleeeeeese?????
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image

Made it!  And I didn't even haz a berserk!
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
TMI alert!

Well, sucessful surgery. I feel like my torso has been run over by a truck. Inguinal area had 2 hernias. A quarter size one and one the size of a nickle. No wonder they hurt! Pre-op exam found another small hernia in the belly button region. He put a stitch in it and it's happy?? All the other hernias got mesh.

Pain meds soonish. Not going to stretch it. Very much feeling the effects of anesthesia and surgery.

Gonna lurk for a while.
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

I'm glad you got fixed up!  Thanks for checking in...now get some rest.  ♥
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Very sorry you are in rough shape just in time for Caturday.  Do you think the outfits you wear to the CW reenactments may have caused the hernias?
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Also...
Fark user image
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I got some good news yesterday.  I finally have a consultation for a procedure to fix something I've been dealing with for a year now!  I'm very relieved to (hopefully) get this behind me!
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

No. I had inguinal hernia repairs as a toddler..genetic wierdness..the others were caused by surgical incisions..
 
dennishiding [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Sapphire sees the human carrying the food dishes and runs to the perch where she waits for her treats.  The human seems to be moving a bit slow, so Sapphire comes back down and inspects the slowdown in the kitchen.  The human finally picks up the filled dishes and starts moving toward the delivery perch.   Sapphire realizes she's out of position and moves to get back to her spot.    But she's still concerned about the human slow down so is looking back at the human as she crashes into the trash can on the way to her food bowl spot.

Incredibly smart girl,   sometimes I think she knows what I'm going to do next before I do.   But occasionally gets a just a bit excited and forgets to pay attention to where she's going.   The zoom impulse fires but the directional control takes a second to catch up and she bounces off a wall, or chair before getting lined up straight.
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

dennishiding: Sapphire sees the human carrying the food dishes and runs to the perch where she waits for her treats.  The human seems to be moving a bit slow, so Sapphire comes back down and inspects the slowdown in the kitchen.  The human finally picks up the filled dishes and starts moving toward the delivery perch.   Sapphire realizes she's out of position and moves to get back to her spot.    But she's still concerned about the human slow down so is looking back at the human as she crashes into the trash can on the way to her food bowl spot.

Incredibly smart girl,   sometimes I think she knows what I'm going to do next before I do.   But occasionally gets a just a bit excited and forgets to pay attention to where she's going.   The zoom impulse fires but the directional control takes a second to catch up and she bounces off a wall, or chair before getting lined up straight.


Hard not to laugh when they lose their spatial awareness.  I'm glad she's okay!
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Get well soon Tigerose
Fark user image
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

((((((HUGS))))))
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Sounds like Sapphire's guidance system needs a propagation delay op amp installed inline with the zoom impulse control, fed by a feedback loop from the directional control.  Let me know if you need one, I can fingerpaint a schematic via MS Pain.
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Painters here today... had to sequester the crew, making sure that Sasha was in a different room than Rumble or Lovey... litterboxes , food and water in each room.. they were not happy, but wasn't taking a chance on any of them escaping the house..  went with white ceiling, and a greyish color for the walls..  they did the bathroom also, where steam from the shower peeled the paint.. installed a vent fan yesterday.. back tomorrow to finish....
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Well Mango had an incident this week on Tuesday. Mango was in my buddies room and got tangled up in a pair of his pants and she flipped out and was angry at both of us. I almost stayed home from work I was so worried but giving her some space seemed to help. She was growling and hissing at my buddy.
He was very upset by this and he went above and beyond to help her feel better. He got her calming treats, spray and a diffuser. It seemed to help her a lot and she was calmer when I got home. He has given her lots of space and got a laser pointer. She seems to have gotten better with him and she has calmed down a lot. We are both relieved by her getting back to normal and he wants to hurry up and clean up so she can get her space back.
Fark user image

I was so spoiled with Isaac.
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

OlderGuy: Painters here today... had to sequester the crew, making sure that Sasha was in a different room than Rumble or Lovey... litterboxes , food and water in each room.. they were not happy, but wasn't taking a chance on any of them escaping the house..  went with white ceiling, and a greyish color for the walls..  they did the bathroom also, where steam from the shower peeled the paint.. installed a vent fan yesterday.. back tomorrow to finish....


Oooh...how fun!  Better than painting it yourself.  :)
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Poor Mango.  :(
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
akimbotoo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

CrankyAndi: [Fark user image 843x1124]

Yeah, can I has an extra dose of temptations to make my day????  Pleeeeeese?????


Forry is just so danged adorable and how could you not give in to that face? Jasper throws himself onto the floor with an audible thump and an oof and meows pitifully. I just know he will die soon if I don't hurry over with his treats :D
 
akimbotoo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Sounds like a good idea sweetie. Hope you feel better soon too!

Oh yeah, I haven't reminded anyone recently but if you get laparoscopic abdominal surgery you can get an air bubble that hangs out on the left or right of diaphragm.  If this happens it can cause a cramping pain and all you have to do to make it dissipate is to lie on the sore side.
 
akimbotoo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Poor baby! So sorry she had such a bad experience but it sounds like your buddy did everything possible to make it up to her.
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: [Fark user image 425x318]
Made it!  And I didn't even haz a berserk!


Fark user image
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

♥ :D
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

OlderGuy: Painters here today... had to sequester the crew, making sure that Sasha was in a different room than Rumble or Lovey... litterboxes , food and water in each room.. they were not happy, but wasn't taking a chance on any of them escaping the house..  went with white ceiling, and a greyish color for the walls..  they did the bathroom also, where steam from the shower peeled the paint.. installed a vent fan yesterday.. back tomorrow to finish....


Sounds like they made pretty good progress.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Poor Mango.  :(


Fark user image

She has been real cuddly the past few days and has been sleeping so well on me.
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Poor Buzzie Boy.  Somebody clocked him on the head pretty good, right on top between his ears.  It was just a little blood stuck in his hair and it cleaned up nicely.  As a matter of fact he loved the fine comb I used to clean it up!

So who did it?  Nobody's talking.  Jack has been feeling much better, and he doesn't take any shiat from Buzz.  Cisco doesn't take any shiat from any of the Boyz.  Desi claims that Buzzer is mean and that he starts it, but we've seen Desi instigate things plenty of times!
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Did anyone get bit on the butt????  :)  I'm glad BuzzBuzz is okay.
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

♥♥
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
