 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Golf Digest)   Country club: "If you get a hole-in-one on the tenth hole of our tournament, we'll give you a brand new truck." Player: "Done." Club: "Uh, oh, well, um..." Player: "Talk to my lawyer"   (golfdigest.com) divider line
15
    More: Awkward, Ford F-Series, Pickup truck, Ford Motor Company, name of Austin Clagett, Conway man, Morrilton Country Club, Ford F-150, Ford Ranger  
•       •       •

564 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Oct 2022 at 2:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Bwaaaahahaha!
They didn't get insurance? Awwww lawdy lawdy! They're fuct.

Played in a friendly tournament before the covid. The organizers offered $100,000 for a hole-in-one on the seventeenth. They didn't f*ck around. There was an official at the tee box making sure everyone used the mens, and another official at the green with a camera on a tripod facing towards us, recording every attempt.

The hole was a fun one. The tee was a berm about twelve feet higher than the rest of the course and nothing but water to the green, which I think was about 200yds.
 
NotCodger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Where this goes from here is anybody's guess"

No, it's not. He's going to get the truck from the club. The dealership should be off the hook since the offer was made without their knowledge, but the club has no defense.
 
LrdPhoenix
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Was it a Toyoda?
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"Before the tournament, Morrilton Country Club promoted a 2022 Ford..."

Not worth the time or the effort.
 
Ravage [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

LrdPhoenix: Was it a Toyoda?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Senseless_drivel
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

NotCodger: "Where this goes from here is anybody's guess"

No, it's not. He's going to get the truck from the club. The dealership should be off the hook since the offer was made without their knowledge, but the club has no defense.


Need more info. What kind of insurance was the dealership trying to get? I thought there were policies to cover when someone beat the odds and won.

It'd be weird for the golf course to just offer up someone else's truck as a prize.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I won a Mercedes once

Fark user imageView Full Size


I keep it on my desk at work
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

NotCodger: "Where this goes from here is anybody's guess"

No, it's not. He's going to get the truck from the club. The dealership should be off the hook since the offer was made without their knowledge, but the club has no defense.


Dealership is looking a little crawfishy itself, IMO.
The offer was publicly promoted multiple times using the dealership's name.
They would've been specifically notified about it by way of the Facebook tag if nothing else.
There is no farking way in a town of less than 7000 that they weren't paying attention to, and attending, and communicating with the organizers of, the local event they were sponsoring to the extent of providing a truck.
So it very much *looks* like they were happy to say nothing, and benefit from the "misunderstanding" they were tacitly approving, all the way up to the very moment where somebody won.

/also "we didn't have enough lead time to get the insurance" is a bit of a weird take if the need for that insurance was generated entirely "without our knowledge"
 
NotCodger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Monkeyfark Ridiculous: NotCodger: "Where this goes from here is anybody's guess"

No, it's not. He's going to get the truck from the club. The dealership should be off the hook since the offer was made without their knowledge, but the club has no defense.

Dealership is looking a little crawfishy itself, IMO.
The offer was publicly promoted multiple times using the dealership's name.
They would've been specifically notified about it by way of the Facebook tag if nothing else.
There is no farking way in a town of less than 7000 that they weren't paying attention to, and attending, and communicating with the organizers of, the local event they were sponsoring to the extent of providing a truck.
So it very much *looks* like they were happy to say nothing, and benefit from the "misunderstanding" they were tacitly approving, all the way up to the very moment where somebody won.

/also "we didn't have enough lead time to get the insurance" is a bit of a weird take if the need for that insurance was generated entirely "without our knowledge"


These are valid observations, but that's a separate matter between the dealership and the country club to determine which one pays for the truck. None of that affects or involves the player who won the truck.

Although, I'm waiting for someone in the club to try pointing to the fact that the promised prize was just the keys to the truck, not the whole truck itself.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

MattyBlast: [Fark user image image 850x852]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Pfft, I would have gotten that hole in one on the first shot.
/No matter how many tries it took.

I went to a driving range once and I was all whiff, whiff, whiff, whiff, whiff, whiff...
That day I realized that golf is not for me.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Lesson here: sometimes when you play stupid games, you don't get the stupid prizes.
 
Cubansaltyballs
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I've been to Morrillton, Arkansas. I remember it vividly even though it was more than 20 years ago.

I saw what looked like a Waffle House and decided that's where I'd go for breakfast, but it wasn't a Waffle House. It was some mom and pop knock off made tk look like a Waffle House. I asked for a coke and the guy came back with a can and a dirty glass, which seemed odd. Then as I watched the line cook, I noticed he was smoking a cigarette while he cooked, and just kind of randomly flicking ashes on the floor. I watched the ashes the fall and was looking at where they went and saw under the lower shelf a bunch of ray traps next to the scattered ashes on the floor.

I walked out and from there until New Mexico I only ate beef jerky, and somewhere I stopped in a Dennys and felt safe. Yeah. That's how farking bad Morrilton Arkansas is.
 
Mad Canadian
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
If they're getting $375 per head for this tourney, and they decided to skimp on the insurance, I have no pity.

Lets be generous and say there were 100 entrants.  The odds of some duffer getting a hole-in-one is about 12,500:1.  To make the math easier, we'll make it 10,000:1

So there"s (about) a 100:1 chance that they're going to have to cough up a $55k truck, or a true cost of the insurance at $550.

Throw in the variance and fees to book the insurance, and it's probably $2k - about 5% of the pool.

They bought their tickets, they knew what they were getting into.  I say, let them crash...
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.