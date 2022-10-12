 Skip to content
(NBC News)   Leak in the Druzhba oil pipeline, which has been traced to somewhere in Poland, is being called "accidental damage" and not sabotage by a high-ranking Polish official with a very scary-looking Russian operative looking over his back   (nbcnews.com) divider line
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I blame goth ducks.

fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Poland ball meets the wall...

Accept - Balls to the Wall
/shut up, Roger
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow the echo chamber of ignorance has killed this site.  Sad
 
Busta Clown Shoes
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: Wow the echo chamber of ignorance has killed this site.  Sad


Yeah it's pretty sad. If you show the least bit of objectivity while being even just curious, you get called a Nazi or Vlad. They're out of their minds. I just learned to stay out of threads about Politics or Ukraine and go elsewhere to discuss stuff like that objectively.
 
Azz
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: Wow the echo chamber of ignorance has killed this site.  Sad


Are you asking to get kicked in the nuts? Because that can be arranged
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"PERN said the affected part of pipe was the main route through which crude oil reaches Germany."

qorkfiend
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Yeah, subby, the Poles are totally cowed by Russia and definitely ready to lie on their behalf
 
