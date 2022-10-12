 Skip to content
(KTLA Los Angeles)   Truckspotting hobby ignites cross country tour   (ktla.com) divider line
    More: Strange, Truck, Viorel Pricop, search warrant of the man, trailer portion of the truck, cell phone towers, Semi-trailer truck, fire, U.S. state  
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So what made him mad at Swift (now Swift, Knight, and AAA Cooper)? Speculating that he was hired there to train and get his CDL, then he quits before the promissory note runs out and he owes them back the money for his training period.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Pricop's cell phone pings showed he was "present in the general area of 24 of the 25 fires," ... A search warrant of the man's vehicle yielded evidence corroborating his travel path as a trucker including logbooks, shipping receipts, cargo pickup dates and more.

Facapalm
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
This is why I can't find my usual crap  at the store, or is it just a rogue trucker hepped up on bennies?
 
chewd [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"All trucks were owned by Swift Transportation, court documents state."

Swift has a pretty bad reputation in the industry. They have this little program where they'll pay for your CDL school in exchange for signing a 3-5 year contract to drive for them.
They dont tell you that if you flunk out of that school or fail to get hired for some other reason (such as a criminal record or a failed drug test) they make you pay back those costs + a bunch of fees.

Desperate people often get suckered into this thinking they're going to get a good paying job, but they end up just getting saddled with more debt. 

There are a LOT of people out there who REALLY REALLY hate Swift.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
nytmare
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
He was out sick from truck driving school the day they taught how to not set other people's trucks on fire.
 
