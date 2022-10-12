 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Nation.Cymru)   Two-hundred-forty medieval remains found beneath a Welsh department store may be victims of a battle dating back to 1405 between King Henry IV and Owain Glyndŵr. Cool tag for multiple aspects, not the least of which is the name Owain Glyndŵr   (nation.cymru) divider line
24
    More: Cool, Pembrokeshire, Site supervisor Andrew Shobbrook, Wales, Milford Haven, Pembrokeshire department store, French force, dead bodies, Gaby Lester  
•       •       •

476 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Oct 2022 at 10:37 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Wtf were they thinking, having a battle underneath a department store?  It had to be very cramped and dark there, which is obviously a tactical disadvantage.

Geez.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh goddamn...🤤
I envy that field team.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

markie_farkie: Wtf were they thinking, having a battle underneath a department store?  It had to be very cramped and dark there, which is obviously a tactical disadvantage.

Geez.


But in the basement, everything is half off.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We just did this like yesterday
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are there suits of armor?  Definitely get those out .
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So... Dark Souls 4 is happening now?
 
OptimisticCynicism [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great find! No doubt it will dribble out a bit at a time, but this will have a long tail of impacts.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Finally some evidence to back up the legend of the first Black Friday sale.
 
Swampmaster
‘’ 1 hour ago  

markie_farkie: Wtf were they thinking, having a battle underneath a department store?  It had to be very cramped and dark there, which is obviously a tactical disadvantage.

Geez.


Black Friday Bargain Basement Deals!

You get pretty worked up trying to save a Pound or 2!
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cryinoutloud: Are there suits of armor?



They're in Menswear, next to the dress shirts.
 
Ken VeryBigLiar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone find Phil Harding!
 
NINEv2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Owain was the first "Tudor"?
 
Swampmaster
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: cryinoutloud: Are there suits of armor?


They're in Menswear, next to the dress shirts.


Are you being served? Season I.
 
Therion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Basement level : hardware, appliances, medieval war dead

Going down!
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Swampmaster: Sin_City_Superhero: cryinoutloud: Are there suits of armor?


They're in Menswear, next to the dress shirts.

Are you being served? Season I.


I tried to come up with a good Mrs. Slocombe "pussy joke" based on the headline, but I came up empty.
 
SonOfSpam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Two-hundred-forty medieval remains found beneath a Welsh department store may be victims of a battle dating back to 1405 between King Henry IV and Owain Glyndŵr. Cool tag for multiple aspects, not the least of which is the name Owain Glyndŵr

I did this for a photoshop contest, a long time ago:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
englaja
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Swampmaster: Sin_City_Superhero: cryinoutloud: Are there suits of armor?


They're in Menswear, next to the dress shirts.

Are you being served? Season I.

I tried to come up with a good Mrs. Slocombe "pussy joke" based on the headline, but I came up empty.


"Department store bargain basement dwellers found dead; Mrs Slocombe's petrified pussy yet to be seen"?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Monkeyfark Ridiculous: Finally some evidence to back up the legend of the first Black Friday sale.


Swampmaster: markie_farkie: Wtf were they thinking, having a battle underneath a department store?  It had to be very cramped and dark there, which is obviously a tactical disadvantage.

Geez.

Black Friday Bargain Basement Deals!

You get pretty worked up trying to save a Pound or 2!


Except it was Black Plague Friday...
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

englaja: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Swampmaster: Sin_City_Superhero: cryinoutloud: Are there suits of armor?


They're in Menswear, next to the dress shirts.

Are you being served? Season I.

I tried to come up with a good Mrs. Slocombe "pussy joke" based on the headline, but I came up empty.

"Department store bargain basement dwellers found dead; Mrs Slocombe's petrified pussy yet to be seen"?


That's not bad.
 
Gawdzila [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure I had a D&D character with that name.
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
It's pronounced throat warbler mangrove, right?
 
ElPrimitivo
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: Wtf were they thinking, having a battle underneath a department store?  It had to be very cramped and dark there, which is obviously a tactical disadvantage.

Geez.


Whereas in the department store you could have escalator jousting.
 
Potato Puti
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Horrible Histories Owain Glyndwr Song
Youtube 3ded-oI56RE
enjoy
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.