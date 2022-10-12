 Skip to content
(ABC News)   Man who googled "when does preparing for a crime become an attempt" gets his answer   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
14
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hook a car battery up to his balls.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You really don't have to get very far in your plot to enter the "attempt" stage
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Does he still see dead people like when he was a kid?
 
silo123j [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Jesus.

Why do these men exist and how do they get that way?
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Kids these days have no idea...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Would it help to just send hookers to these guys basements?
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
From incel to inprison. You might get laid that way, but it's not what you wanted.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
An Ohio man, who is a self-described "incel"...

s.abcnews.comView Full Size


See, if this dude would relax, have a little fun, crack a joke, some decently attractive young lady somewhere might think he was cute and maybe even want to hump him. But no, gotta be a whiny biatch and murder women because they won't fark you on command.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

silo123j: Jesus.

Why do these men exist and how do they get that way?


Blue balls
 
almejita
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
And chicks don't dig him? Go figure.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

fatassbastard: An Ohio man, who is a self-described "incel"...

[s.abcnews.com image 850x478]

See, if this dude would relax, have a little fun, crack a joke, some decently attractive young lady somewhere might think he was cute and maybe even want to hump him. But no, gotta be a whiny biatch and murder women because they won't fark you on command.


🙄 yeah when I was frustrated I wanted sex on demand 🙄.
I couldn't get anyone to fark me under any circumstances.  At one point.  Then. Random Lesbians would fark me. Women are bizarre.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Silly incel, if you want to hurt lots of women vote Republican.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Tres Genco faces veinte años in prison.
 
Vern
‘’ 1 minute ago  

waxbeans: fatassbastard: An Ohio man, who is a self-described "incel"...

[s.abcnews.com image 850x478]

See, if this dude would relax, have a little fun, crack a joke, some decently attractive young lady somewhere might think he was cute and maybe even want to hump him. But no, gotta be a whiny biatch and murder women because they won't fark you on command.

🙄 yeah when I was frustrated I wanted sex on demand 🙄.
I couldn't get anyone to fark me under any circumstances.  At one point.  Then. Random Lesbians would fark me. Women are bizarre.


No thread about Incels would be complete without waxbeans parading out the same anecdote about how hordes of lesbians suddenly decided to jump on his cock after he decided to relax.
 
