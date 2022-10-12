 Skip to content
(The Oakland Press)   Tickle Me Elmo takes a dark, dark turn   (theoaklandpress.com) divider line
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Dude, you can BUY a Tickle me Elmo doll. Everywhere.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Not darker than the guy who voiced elmo
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had a sticker of this on my calculator's case in 1998:

imageproxy.ifunny.coView Full Size
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Kevin Wayne VanLuven

Goddamn.  It happened again.  Hell of a last name, too.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Everyone is all down on this guy for no reason. He was just trying to help out the family and make sure the elmo doll worked by giving it two test tickles.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

nextluxury.comView Full Size
 
suid
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
More like Suck Me Elmo, amirite?
 
