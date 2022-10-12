 Skip to content
(My San Antonio)   Midnight topiary trimmer, dubbed "Edward Scissorhands" by his victims, is terrorizing a Fort Worth neighborhood   (mysanantonio.com) divider line
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Some of his work ...

Taima
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
FTFA:  "We're all liable for those trees per our HOA, so if something happens to the tree everybody is paying hundreds of dollars per tree to replace them.

I don't know if:

A:) The HOA in question is ripping their members off like no other

B:)  There are 3 people in the HOA or

C:)  "Edward Scisssorhands" is clipping penises in the trees and this person got the vapors

/I'll take C
 
Excelsior
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Miss Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I've been doing this in my town. I have a pair of Fiskars on me and I trim any low hanging branches that encroach on the sidewalks.

I know that since I started doing this a few years ago, there are now more people jogging and walking on the sidewalks, and a few businesses had their landscaping contractors do more serious trimming.

I also kick the walnut pods and larger rocks off the sidewalks so joggers don't wreck their ankles on them.

Now if the city would just empower me to write parking tickets to the same 5 or 6 households who consistently park across the sidewalk (in violation of the city ordinances), since the cops would rather stop people for 5mph over in the commercial district.
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Serious BS here. I imagine the guy is doing what I do, clearing low hanging branches, which shouldn't be encroaching on the sidewalks anyway. It's either laziness on their part, or malicious to punish pedestrians who dare to use the sidewalk. I've seen that... people set sprinklers to spray the walk and time them to soak kids walking to school, for example.

If these homeowners were taking care of their trees, the guy wouldn't be trimming them. He's probably doing them a favor, saving them from code violations.
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
From the video, Edward Scissorhands has really let himself go.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

scruffythecat: [Fark user image 425x312]


That poor first girl is always, "What the fark am I supposed to do with this mess"?
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I did some rogue tee trimming on a main thoroughfare next to NorthPark Mall in Dallas. The pine trees had sucker branches at the 4' level that were overhanging the street. Finally got tired of it and threw a pair of lopping shears in the back of the car and cleared them one afternoon.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Or alternatively some asshole really is deciding "Those trees block my view I'm gonna butcher the fark out of them!"  'Cause that's a thing that happens too.  Until we know more I wouldn't be too sure either way
 
