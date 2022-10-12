 Skip to content
(Boston.com)   Discomfort Inn   (boston.com) divider line
    Lowell, Massachusetts, Assault, Vermont  
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
To be fair, White River Junction is more like the lobby to Vermont.
Manchester is the gift shop.
There are zones.

NEK rules.
Stay out
 
S'moreSchnapps
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nicely done, Subby!
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm gonna go ahead and guess... meth?
 
WyDave
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You should see the other guy

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"..the victim was allegedly shot in the face as he was walking out of his room to get breakfast."

Leggo my Eggo?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, my first and only travel since COVID began involved a recent stay at a Comfort Inn. In the bathroom the sink drain stopper was busted and had to be removed from the sink to let it drain, and the toilet had a slow leak from the drain to the bowl causing it to loudly top off every few minutes. Thankfully there was an accessible valve to shut off the fresh water supply to the toilet so I could get some shut-eye.

/consider yourselves Yelped, beeyotches
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The guy should have called The Wolf to help him out of the jam.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Police have narrowed it down to three suspects, Larry, Darryl, and Darryl.
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's what she said
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: To be fair, White River Junction is more like the lobby to Vermont.


My only memory of White River Junction is getting lost in the I-89/I-91 interchange like 4 times trying to find something to eat. And I ended up at Pizza Hut.
 
invictus2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tom Bodett will keep the lights on and the metal detectors plugged in for ya!
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Some Junkie Cosmonaut: ...meth?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: ...meth?

[Fark user image 400x177] [View Full Size image _x_]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
SBinRR [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: I'm gonna go ahead and guess... meth?


Maple Syrup Wars casualty.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: [preview.redd.it image 850x887]


Fark user imageView Full Size


That bottom right panel looks like Dianne and Carla from Cheers hooking up with recent Platoon big shot Charlie Sheen.
 
invictus2
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Rapmaster2000:

Fark user imageView Full Size

TABOO 2 If You Only Knew
Youtube v9lIphMWVME


/ ducks
 
fat boy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
man shot in face at Comfort Inn

Oh my
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Rapmaster2000: [preview.redd.it image 850x887]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
