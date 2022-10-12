 Skip to content
(Vice)   Actual headline: "If You Do Enough Ketamine, You Might Piss Blood." Subby, having had it administered to him once in an ER, wonders why abusers don't piss blood after the first hit - ketamine's some harsh shiat, you know   (vice.com) divider line
wegro [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Have you ever done ketamine? People don't get addicted to drugs because they suck. Drugs are farking awesome.
 
ProfessorTomoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby here. I went to the ER with severe pains in my left arm. After several painkillers did no good, the doctors told me they were going to give me a dose of ketamine. My wife did not want to witness what was going to happen and left the room. Can't say I blame her,

Onset was almost instantaneous. Everything turned geometric, for lack of a better term. Lots of squares and cubes, floating around each other. I flattened out as all of this happened. I had no feeling in most of my limbs, except for the one that hurt (damn it). Things continued randomly like this for about 40 minutes.

If I didn't have the strength of mind to know that "this is just passing, it's the ketamine, it's not me, it'll pass," I could've easily gone crazy. The visuals were that jarring. I also had very little fine motor control.

Don't know if I'd let a doctor do this to me again. Maybe with a damned good reason and a bottle of water handy this time...I don't know.
 
robodog
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Yeah, don't ever do acid , or mushrooms, or mescaline if you thought that a mild k trip was something you needed to be mentally tough to endure.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
You aren't getting a ketamine inhaler. You might need one, and your doctor knows it, but it won't happen while less effective treatments continue to be more profitable.
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

I'm not sure your reaction was normal. I've done nearly every drug except weird jungle hallucinogenics. Met a ket addict once. Didn't understand it. You go down a k hole and I really liked the Chemical Brothers while on it.  But couldn't imagine either being freaked out by if or addicted to it.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Gives to meaning to the phrase "k-hole."
 
Senseless_drivel
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I thought ketamine was used by lazy cops to subdue citizens.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
You might piss blood if you don't do ketamine.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Whatever, Ketabevets.
 
Senseless_drivel
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"If You Do Enough Ketamine, You Might Piss Blood."

Blah, blah, I vant to suck your dick.

s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
John Hopoate
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
K is fun.  Low dose doing the moon walk is hilarious.  K-hole talking to aliens made of energy and light is fantastic.

Chemical Brothers - Lost In The K-Hole
Youtube zDdbiKQTE-w
 
Hagbardr
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I've been interested in ketamine therapy for depression but I think I would less rather take it in a clinical setting and instead try the traditional method of finding a pink-haired girl named Kitty in the club bathroom and doing a bump off her dick.
 
Hagbardr
‘’ 1 minute ago  
ketamine
Youtube YunK8oLW90k
 
Trocadero
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Came for the Chemical Brothers, leaving satisfied.
 
