(Twitter)   Alex Jones responds to the verdict live on his show by...oh, you are just going to have to watch for yourself   (twitter.com)
    Followup, shot  
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DOUBLE PATRIOT POINTS!
 
pueblonative [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good we can add obstruction of justice and hiding funds to the charges.
 
Alley Rat [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
"Did we hit a billion yet?"

When you add the attorney fees ... pretty close.

Haha, get fukt.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
fark that guy right in the face with a broken bottle

//jk
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Now is the time for him to double down on the crazy. It's the only way to raise ad dollars and create a mental illness defense. And it'll be funnier than watching him try to justify anything.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I'm done with this shiat. Throw him into an active volcano, then tell all his followers that he's alive bit needs to be rescued and lava isn't really that hot
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The only thing that would put a bigger smile on my face is if he pulled an R.Budd Dwyer.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Alley Rat: "Did we hit a billion yet?"

When you add the attorney fees ... pretty close.

Haha, get fukt.


I think this was only the damages portion.  They haven't decided on the punitive portion, which was like a 10x multiplier in the first trial.

And *then* attorney's fees on top.
 
mariner314
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
fark that traitor
 
Koodz
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: Now is the time for him to double down on the crazy. It's the only way to raise ad dollars and create a mental illness defense. And it'll be funnier than watching him try to justify anything.


Hahaha, defenses have been over for a long time now.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Mega Steve: I'm done with this shiat. Throw him into an active volcano, then tell all his followers that he's alive bit needs to be rescued and lava isn't really that hot


this x1000000
 
Russ1642
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
It'd be pretty cool to see his credit score right about now.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I don't know what he's said this time, but whatever he said, it can't be dissimilar to the outbursts he's already had.

Pro-tip from a Fark GED lawyer: don't call the judge a goblin.
 
Dadoody
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
It's all political. He's a blow hard, but they're trying to hit him harder than actual mass murderers and their accomplices. Financially anyways.
 
darch
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I LOATHE that I live in the same country as people who believe this walking tumor to be a hero. Or even human.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Russ1642: It'd be pretty cool to see his credit score right about now.


Can it go negative?
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Dadoody: It's all political. He's a blow hard, but they're trying to hit him harder than actual mass murderers and their accomplices. Financially anyways.


It's a civil case. Also, the murder is dead.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Oh, he's not bankrupt enough, IMHO.
 
NotTooLittleRichard
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
If this could somehow lead to him spending the remainder of his short, miserable life in prison while every last molecule related to his time on earth goes toward paying his victims, I would almost be satisfied that Justice was served.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Mega Steve: I'm done with this shiat. Throw him into an active volcano, then tell all his followers that he's alive bit needs to be rescued and lava isn't really that hot


What did the volcano ever do to deserve THAT?
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I have to say, this makes me smile.

Not in a pleasant way, mind, but in that way that usually results in children running away from me and adults suddenly finding ceilings interesting.

I *really* want him to scream, now.  There is not a damnation sufficient to match this level.

Those were kids he profited off of.
 
Cokezeroinacan
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Dadoody: It's all political. He's a blow hard, but they're trying to hit him harder than actual mass murderers and their accomplices. Financially anyways.


Who is trying to hit him? The parents of the murdered children that he harassed so badly for years that some of them committed suicide?
 
untoldforce
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"Jones withdrew $65 million in September 2021 after Gamble ruled that he had lost the lawsuits to Sandy Hook families by default for not complying with court orders, Pettingill said."

Also, Jones flew a private jet from CT to Texas. That's the cheapest way for broke people to get around, I hear.
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: Oh, he's not bankrupt enough, IMHO.


He has been morally for a long time.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
All the love I'm seeing for Alex Jones looks like stuff that would get your account suspended for just about anyone else.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
No money?  Let's seize assets beginning with the farking camera you're sitting in front of.
 
spleef420
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Arkanaut: the murder is dead.


Jones admitted, under oath, that he was the shooter.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
If someone shot that man in the face well... that... that would be just fine.
 
anfrind
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Russ1642: It'd be pretty cool to see his credit score right about now.


It's now probably about equal to Trump's.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Yeah, courts totally can't do anything to you when you declare bankruptcy.

Genius.
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: I don't know what he's said this time, but whatever he said, it can't be dissimilar to the outbursts he's already had.

Pro-tip from a Fark GED lawyer: don't call the judge a goblin.


What about calling them an ass weasel?
 
Weaver95
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
In case anyone was wondering, that's what it looks like when a narcissistic personality type is in full blown crisis mode. Alex Jones is in serious danger of suicide, and I no joke absolutely hope he gets some help.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

UberNeuman: The only thing that would put a bigger smile on my face is if he pulled an R.Budd Dwyer.


Yeah, but someone has to clean that up.

/grabs elbow length kitchen gloves
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: Oh, he's not bankrupt enough, IMHO.


Has his bankruptcy petition even been accepted by the court?

He can't just run around yelling "I DECLARE BANKRUPTCY" and it gets approved, especially given that he filed AFTER the civil trials were well underway and he waived any participation in the process.
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: Oh, he's not bankrupt enough, IMHO.


His fiscal bankruptcy needs to match his moral bankruptcy.

Justice isn't the money. Justice will be the crushing monetary damages causing Alex Jones to kill himself out of despair.
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
That's going to play really well when he appeals the judgement.
 
Black_Lazerus
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
People should send their unused firearms with one bullet in them.
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Weaver95: In case anyone was wondering, that's what it looks like when a narcissistic personality type is in full blown crisis mode. Alex Jones is in serious danger of suicide, and I no joke absolutely hope he gets some help.


Help committing suicide?  I hope he gets that too.
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Original: Original Tweet:

RonFilipkowski: Watching the Sandy Hook verdict live from his studio, Alex Jones makes an urgent plea to his audience for cash, and tells them that none of the money they send him will go the the families because he has filed for bankruptcy. https://t.co/H658p5Sjiw


So he's basically telling them he's committing fraud?
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: That's going to play really well when he appeals the judgement.


He can't appeal, supposedly, since it was a default judgement against him.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
He thought he was a rich man when he woke up this morning.  No amount of fleecing his rubes is going to cover that judgement. Why, he might even have to apply for food stamps.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Opacity: Mega Steve: I'm done with this shiat. Throw him into an active volcano, then tell all his followers that he's alive bit needs to be rescued and lava isn't really that hot

What did the volcano ever do to deserve THAT?


Stupid slutty volcanos think they're soooo hot!
 
MythDragon
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Opacity: Mega Steve: I'm done with this shiat. Throw him into an active volcano, then tell all his followers that he's alive bit needs to be rescued and lava isn't really that hot

What did the volcano ever do to deserve THAT?


Volcanoes do not care from where they feed
pbfcomics.comView Full Size
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: Now is the time for him to double down on the crazy. It's the only way to raise ad dollars and create a mental illness defense. And it'll be funnier than watching him try to justify anything.


I don't think insanity mitigates things in a civil suit.
 
Weaver95
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Priapetic: Weaver95: In case anyone was wondering, that's what it looks like when a narcissistic personality type is in full blown crisis mode. Alex Jones is in serious danger of suicide, and I no joke absolutely hope he gets some help.

Help committing suicide?  I hope he gets that too.


I want Alex Jones to live a long healthy life...of absolutely soul crushing poverty and destitution.
Alive. Not dead. Dead people don't learn.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: All the love I'm seeing for Alex Jones looks like stuff that would get your account suspended for just about anyone else.


Parody
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Weaver95: In case anyone was wondering, that's what it looks like when a narcissistic personality type is in full blown crisis mode. Alex Jones is in serious danger of suicide, and I no joke absolutely hope he gets some help.


I'd help, but assisting a suicide is still illegal.
 
