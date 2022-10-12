 Skip to content
Fark NotNewsletter: Abandoned places and the Dark Carnival
Posted by DisseminationMonkey at 2022-10-12 4:57:58 PM
•       •       •

________________________

A message from Drew Curtis:  
________________________ 

Hey everyone, hope your week's been well.  

I took a road trip last week with two of my kids, Storm and Sierra.  Since I was doing all the driving, we decided to do things differently.  The end goal was to get to Ocean City, Maryland to visit the good folks at Ocean 98 - who have had me on air on Tuesdays most every week for the past 20 years.  OC is about 700 miles from Kentucky, and there's a whole lot of West Virginia between here and there.  So we decided to take our time, google up weird destination options, and wander the back roads.  

We saw tons of weird stuff.  First stop was a tour of the Trans Alleghany Lunatic Asylum, opened in 1864 and closed unceremoniously in 1994 when all the patients were just dumped on the surrounding streets.  Then wonderful downtown Cumberland, Maryland, followed by a Gettysburg battlefield tour.  We made a quick stop at Harriet Tubman's birthplace, which we did not know was just off the route about an hour outside Ocean City.  We had a great two days in Ocean City, which we spent mostly visiting surrounding small towns within an hour of there finding strange americana, things like otters and abandoned iron works.  

On the return we stopped in at the abandoned Lake Shawnee Amusement Park, closed since the mid 1960s because people just would not stop getting killed by the rides.  Later they discovered it was built on top of an old Shawnee town, complete with an estimated 3,000 graves.  I'm not one to believe in ghosts, but if you do, they've probably got them.  On Fridays and Saturdays in October they do something called the Dark Carnival, so we dropped in because you can't pass up something called the Dark Carnival - with bonus zombie paintball.  All in all it was a very successful trip, racked up close to 2000 miles.  

This week I've done pretty much nothing, travel-wise.  And I'm fine with that.

Also back this week at 4 p.m. Thursday is the Fark News Livestream: We should have Dill, Lucky, and Christine, and I've got two weeks' worth of material to work with.  The continuing saga of how to cheat in chess tournaments, is Putin a hologram, was the Stone of Destiny replaced with a fake in the 1960s and if Charles is coronated on it does that mean he's not actually king?  These questions and more, to be solved this week by the four of us. 
________________________

End Drew transmission
________________________ 


Hey y'all, we have a thread today that asks, "What big news did you find out through Fark?" Drop by and share your stories. Tell 'em DisseminationMonkey sent you. Actually, don't. That would be kind of weird.

XOXO,

DisseminationMonkey


Top Comments

Some of the top-voted smartest and funniest comments from the past week

Funny:
Noticeably F.A.T. explained why one of ecmoRandomNumbers' comments showed up in a different color
Loonyman had a theory about Jesus
alechemist commented on Chess.com releasing their report about cheating allegations against one of their players
Hey Nurse! wielded the power of Fark
Maybe you should drive became a health care hero
bacchanalias and consequences shared the best way to keep from wasting money
wildcardjack had a riddle for us
Gordon Bennett looked at why a couple keeps getting swatted
Bootleg shared a safety tip for soccer players
Subtonic had a message for anyone who complains about other airplane passengers

Smart:
BigMax advised an activist group to take action by going directly to a dictionary
I Ate Shergar figured a "Deadpool" actor's butthurtedness might not be a terrible loss
Bootleg discussed some minor issues with the rainbow fentanyl Halloween treat panic
GregInIndy gave us some perspective on what absolute units players of American football are
RandomAxe looked up the meaning of the phrase "I'm your huckleberry"
Jubeebee thought there's plenty of evidence that it's not a good idea to move to certain regions of the U.S.
NateAsbestos saw Alex Jones' drinking proves one thing

CSB Sunday Morning themeHow you first learned to drive
SmartDeja_VooDoo began driving at the ripe old age of 13
Funnyamigafin had to noodle through the cones

Politics Funny:
revrendjim named the three branches of the federal government
FortyHams couldn't understand a tweet
capt.snicklefritz was upset when President Joe Biden pardoned federal simple marijuana possession offenses
Walker greeted Ron DeSantis
Psychopusher answered the hotline for Russian soldiers who want to surrender to Ukraine

Politics Smart:
Badmoodman noticed something else a couple of noisy politicians have in common
chewd argued against Ethel's idea for preventing voter fraud
koder figured that maybe this senator is in a position where she can do something about her concerns
Irving Maimway ran into someone who was not at all chill at a weed dispensary
NewportBarGuy considered what would happen if the U.S. ended military assistance to Saudi Arabia


Top Contest Entries

Some of the top-voted contest entries from last week

Photoshops:
Yammering_Splat_Vector spiced up the men's room
Sensei Can You See might've found a clever way to increase vaccination rates
Snubnose showed us a scene from "The Muppets Take the Ossuary"
RedZoneTuba was fired from a job as a biology textbook illustrator
I_Am_Weasel broke the warp core
RedZoneTuba exposed the scourge of squirrel bullying
Herb Utsmelz tried to make car accidents a little more pleasant
Yammering_Splat_Vector revealed the secret of Abraham Lincoln's hat
RedZoneTuba showed Mike Pence making a fashion statement
dlarsen222 brought you a gift

Farktography themeGeriatric
Herb Utsmelz shared a vintage photo of a vintage dad


Fark Headlines of the Week

A selection of some of the top headlines from last week

Dick pic hick picks prick for quick trick out of pickle

Puff puff pardon

Watts saved by amps

After breaking his leg in three places, Bairstow will not play again until next year. Will also not return to any of those places

Daily Beast confirms Herschel Walker had at least one fewer children than previously estimated

Fresh from his success negotiating peace in Ukraine, Special Envoy to Mars has a proposal for Taiwan



Twitter begins rolling out new feature to allow users to edit tweets after they've been submitted, which raises the questions when will Fark roll our similiar feature for eadlines

Alberta discovers the secret to dealing with living in Alberta

Whitest paint ever to make the world cooler, probably by appropriating music and fashion from world's blackest paint

Cold Miner's Daughter


Fark Weird News Quiz (brought to you by ox45tallboy)

Another fun time on this week's Quiz, where I learned that the proper way to navigate in a place like London where everyone drives on the wrong side of the road is to steal a cargo drone and ride it to my destination. On the Quiz itself, no one made the 1000 Club, so I get to keep playing Watch Dogs: Legion on the big screen all by my lonesome. Firststepsadoozie came out on top with 970, followed by ProfessorTomoe in second with 935 and bud jones in third with 931. highpedestrian made fourth with 928, and runwiz rounds out the top five with 918. 

The hardest question on last week's Hard Quiz was about where to find the world's largest music collection. Only 38% of quiztakers knew that Apple passed a major milestone on Monday of last week when they offered their 100,000,000th song available for download. Considering at least 4.3 million are covers of "Yesterday," though, I'm not so sure I would be quite as proud of this as they seem to be. 

The easiest question on last week's Hard Quiz was about where an American tourist decided to behave like an American tourist and destroy a couple of ancient artifacts when he was denied what he wanted. 80% of quiztakers caught the story about the 50-year-old guy in the Galleria Chiaramonte corridor of the Vatican who became upset when he was told that no, the Pope wasn't gonna make a personal appearance on the tour, and proceeded to tear a couple of busts off the wall before being apprehended by the Swiss guys in the silly uniforms and presumably taken to an ancient Vatican cell where he'll say a lot of Hail Marys and have to read Deuteronomy or something. (ed. they actually passed him on to Italian police, for which he's no doubt grateful) 

The hardest question on last week's Easy Quiz was about the late Loretta Lynn and her family. Only 58% of quiztakers knew that she was the real-life sister of singer Crystal Gayle, most famous for her 1977 #1 "Don't It Make My Brown Eyes Blue." Although they had a 19-year age difference and never shared the same home, they were reportedly quite close in real life. 

The easiest question on last week's Easy Quiz was about Native American activist Sacheen Littlefeather. 97% of quiztakers knew that it was Marlon Brando who asked her to decline his Oscar for "The Godfather" in protest of the treatment of Native Americans in Hollywood. While there's a lot to be said about Brando, it's even more impressive that she herself was willing to stand in front of a group only a few years removed from the Communist blacklisting and tell them to their faces that what they were doing was wrong. Although her actions angered many in the movie business, they certainly had an effect on Native American portrayals on screen.

If you missed out last week, now's a great time to catch up on the Fark Weird News Quiz. Congratulations once again to the winners, and we'll do it all again on Friday.
· · ·

blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love old abandoned amusement parks. What a fun trip!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Best kind of road trip.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
You named a child Storm?

Yikes
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: You named a child Storm?

Yikes


https://www.fark.com/comments/592545/Storm-Alexander-Curtis-born-at-845am-Five-pounds-eight-ounces-only-two-hours-of-labor
 
DisseminationMonkey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

blondambition: I love old abandoned amusement parks. What a fun trip!


Sometimes the robots can be out of control, though.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Subtonic
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

educated: Best kind of road trip.


I prefer air travel. You can really let loose on most flights...
 
Dodo David
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Drew: "First stop was a tour of the Trans Alleghany Lunatic Asylum."

Gee, Drew, isn't Fark enough of a lunatic asylum for you?
 
jjwars1
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Karma Chameleon: You named a child Storm?

Yikes

https://www.fark.com/comments/592545/Storm-Alexander-Curtis-born-at-845am-Five-pounds-eight-ounces-only-two-hours-of-labor


You know what's really funny? People gave me shiat for naming my daughter Sierra. Thanks for one-upping me Drew.
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
And Drew would have gotten away with it too if not for those meddling Heinekens.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Cool stops. I'm into haunted places so I'd like to visit the Trans Alleghany Lunatic Asylum, Lake Shawnee Amusement Park, and the Gettysburg Battlefield too.

Since I've lived in the DC area my whole life I've been going to Ocean City, MD since I was born.
Here's me at Jolly Roger's Amusement Park there back in 1969, although the picture makes it look much earlier.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
