Fark NotNewsletter: Abandoned places and the Dark Carnival
Posted by DisseminationMonkey at 2022-10-12 4:57:58 PM (13 comments) | Permalink
A message from Drew Curtis:
________________________
Hey everyone, hope your week's been well.
I took a road trip last week with two of my kids, Storm and Sierra. Since I was doing all the driving, we decided to do things differently. The end goal was to get to Ocean City, Maryland to visit the good folks at Ocean 98 - who have had me on air on Tuesdays most every week for the past 20 years. OC is about 700 miles from Kentucky, and there's a whole lot of West Virginia between here and there. So we decided to take our time, google up weird destination options, and wander the back roads.
We saw tons of weird stuff. First stop was a tour of the Trans Alleghany Lunatic Asylum, opened in 1864 and closed unceremoniously in 1994 when all the patients were just dumped on the surrounding streets. Then wonderful downtown Cumberland, Maryland, followed by a Gettysburg battlefield tour. We made a quick stop at Harriet Tubman's birthplace, which we did not know was just off the route about an hour outside Ocean City. We had a great two days in Ocean City, which we spent mostly visiting surrounding small towns within an hour of there finding strange americana, things like otters and abandoned iron works.
On the return we stopped in at the abandoned Lake Shawnee Amusement Park, closed since the mid 1960s because people just would not stop getting killed by the rides. Later they discovered it was built on top of an old Shawnee town, complete with an estimated 3,000 graves. I'm not one to believe in ghosts, but if you do, they've probably got them. On Fridays and Saturdays in October they do something called the Dark Carnival, so we dropped in because you can't pass up something called the Dark Carnival - with bonus zombie paintball. All in all it was a very successful trip, racked up close to 2000 miles.
This week I've done pretty much nothing, travel-wise. And I'm fine with that.
Also back this week at 4 p.m. Thursday is the Fark News Livestream: We should have Dill, Lucky, and Christine, and I've got two weeks' worth of material to work with. The continuing saga of how to cheat in chess tournaments, is Putin a hologram, was the Stone of Destiny replaced with a fake in the 1960s and if Charles is coronated on it does that mean he's not actually king? These questions and more, to be solved this week by the four of us.
________________________
End Drew transmission
________________________
Hey y'all, we have a thread today that asks, "What big news did you find out through Fark?" Drop by and share your stories. Tell 'em DisseminationMonkey sent you. Actually, don't. That would be kind of weird.
XOXO,
DisseminationMonkey
Top Comments
Some of the top-voted smartest and funniest comments from the past week
Funny:
Noticeably F.A.T. explained why one of ecmoRandomNumbers' comments showed up in a different color
Loonyman had a theory about Jesus
alechemist commented on Chess.com releasing their report about cheating allegations against one of their players
Hey Nurse! wielded the power of Fark
Maybe you should drive became a health care hero
bacchanalias and consequences shared the best way to keep from wasting money
wildcardjack had a riddle for us
Gordon Bennett looked at why a couple keeps getting swatted
Bootleg shared a safety tip for soccer players
Subtonic had a message for anyone who complains about other airplane passengers
Smart:
BigMax advised an activist group to take action by going directly to a dictionary
I Ate Shergar figured a "Deadpool" actor's butthurtedness might not be a terrible loss
Bootleg discussed some minor issues with the rainbow fentanyl Halloween treat panic
GregInIndy gave us some perspective on what absolute units players of American football are
RandomAxe looked up the meaning of the phrase "I'm your huckleberry"
Jubeebee thought there's plenty of evidence that it's not a good idea to move to certain regions of the U.S.
NateAsbestos saw Alex Jones' drinking proves one thing
CSB Sunday Morning theme: How you first learned to drive
Smart: Deja_VooDoo began driving at the ripe old age of 13
Funny: amigafin had to noodle through the cones
Politics Funny:
revrendjim named the three branches of the federal government
FortyHams couldn't understand a tweet
capt.snicklefritz was upset when President Joe Biden pardoned federal simple marijuana possession offenses
Walker greeted Ron DeSantis
Psychopusher answered the hotline for Russian soldiers who want to surrender to Ukraine
Politics Smart:
Badmoodman noticed something else a couple of noisy politicians have in common
chewd argued against Ethel's idea for preventing voter fraud
koder figured that maybe this senator is in a position where she can do something about her concerns
Irving Maimway ran into someone who was not at all chill at a weed dispensary
NewportBarGuy considered what would happen if the U.S. ended military assistance to Saudi Arabia
Top Contest Entries
Some of the top-voted contest entries from last week
Photoshops:
Yammering_Splat_Vector spiced up the men's room
Sensei Can You See might've found a clever way to increase vaccination rates
Snubnose showed us a scene from "The Muppets Take the Ossuary"
RedZoneTuba was fired from a job as a biology textbook illustrator
I_Am_Weasel broke the warp core
RedZoneTuba exposed the scourge of squirrel bullying
Herb Utsmelz tried to make car accidents a little more pleasant
Yammering_Splat_Vector revealed the secret of Abraham Lincoln's hat
RedZoneTuba showed Mike Pence making a fashion statement
dlarsen222 brought you a gift
Farktography theme: Geriatric
Herb Utsmelz shared a vintage photo of a vintage dad
Fark Headlines of the Week
A selection of some of the top headlines from last week
Dick pic hick picks prick for quick trick out of pickle
Puff puff pardon
Watts saved by amps
After breaking his leg in three places, Bairstow will not play again until next year. Will also not return to any of those places
Daily Beast confirms Herschel Walker had at least one fewer children than previously estimated
Fresh from his success negotiating peace in Ukraine, Special Envoy to Mars has a proposal for Taiwan
ᗺ
Twitter begins rolling out new feature to allow users to edit tweets after they've been submitted, which raises the questions when will Fark roll our similiar feature for eadlines
Alberta discovers the secret to dealing with living in Alberta
Whitest paint ever to make the world cooler, probably by appropriating music and fashion from world's blackest paint
Cold Miner's Daughter
Fark Weird News Quiz (brought to you by ox45tallboy)
Another fun time on this week's Quiz, where I learned that the proper way to navigate in a place like London where everyone drives on the wrong side of the road is to steal a cargo drone and ride it to my destination. On the Quiz itself, no one made the 1000 Club, so I get to keep playing Watch Dogs: Legion on the big screen all by my lonesome. Firststepsadoozie came out on top with 970, followed by ProfessorTomoe in second with 935 and bud jones in third with 931. highpedestrian made fourth with 928, and runwiz rounds out the top five with 918.
The hardest question on last week's Hard Quiz was about where to find the world's largest music collection. Only 38% of quiztakers knew that Apple passed a major milestone on Monday of last week when they offered their 100,000,000th song available for download. Considering at least 4.3 million are covers of "Yesterday," though, I'm not so sure I would be quite as proud of this as they seem to be.
The easiest question on last week's Hard Quiz was about where an American tourist decided to behave like an American tourist and destroy a couple of ancient artifacts when he was denied what he wanted. 80% of quiztakers caught the story about the 50-year-old guy in the Galleria Chiaramonte corridor of the Vatican who became upset when he was told that no, the Pope wasn't gonna make a personal appearance on the tour, and proceeded to tear a couple of busts off the wall before being apprehended by the Swiss guys in the silly uniforms and presumably taken to an ancient Vatican cell where he'll say a lot of Hail Marys and have to read Deuteronomy or something. (ed. they actually passed him on to Italian police, for which he's no doubt grateful)
The hardest question on last week's Easy Quiz was about the late Loretta Lynn and her family. Only 58% of quiztakers knew that she was the real-life sister of singer Crystal Gayle, most famous for her 1977 #1 "Don't It Make My Brown Eyes Blue." Although they had a 19-year age difference and never shared the same home, they were reportedly quite close in real life.
The easiest question on last week's Easy Quiz was about Native American activist Sacheen Littlefeather. 97% of quiztakers knew that it was Marlon Brando who asked her to decline his Oscar for "The Godfather" in protest of the treatment of Native Americans in Hollywood. While there's a lot to be said about Brando, it's even more impressive that she herself was willing to stand in front of a group only a few years removed from the Communist blacklisting and tell them to their faces that what they were doing was wrong. Although her actions angered many in the movie business, they certainly had an effect on Native American portrayals on screen.
If you missed out last week, now's a great time to catch up on the Fark Weird News Quiz. Congratulations once again to the winners, and we'll do it all again on Friday.
· · ·
