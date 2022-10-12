 Skip to content
(Zillow)   Whale, that's certainly unusual
47
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I love the view, but I will need to knock $500K off the asking price to at least slightly detain, if not eliminate, the Free Willies you have running rampant throughout the property.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Kinda cool, but that red in the kitchen is a little too much for me
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not familiar with home values up there, but is the price a killer deal?
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, it has come to this...
 
barc0001
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

brap: I love the view, but I will need to knock $500K off the asking price to at least slightly detain, if not eliminate, the Free Willies you have running rampant throughout the property.


It's Vancouver island.  I'm actually surprised it's not more money for where it is.

BC stands for Bring Cash after all...
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Cetacean needed.
 
shoegaze99 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I kind of love it. I vastly prefer houses with character over yet another cookie-cutting subdivision home, and if those whales are anatomically accurate you can have sex with them.

It's basically a win / win.
 
Katwang
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Holy Shamwow!
 
Mock26
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I wonder if it'll be friends with me? Hello, deck.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
It's British Columbia so I'm not that surprised.

Now, if this was in Saskatchewan. Then I'd really be surprised!
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
*shrug* that's like, what, $100k US dollars?
 
Senseless_drivel
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Come up to the bedroom for free Willy.
 
slimebarfer
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Nice tile floors, so you don't have to shamu the carpets.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
PLEASE STOP POSTING THIS shiat and making realtors feel like they actually bring something to the table in the buying\selling process other than having access to keys.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Difficulty: Freeing shamu when he's a key structural element..
 
Gaythiest Elitist
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

AstroJesus: Nice tile floors, so you don't have to shamu the carpets.


I knew someone would be naut-y.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The domed ceiling and interior walls not all the way up looks cool, but it feels loud just looking at it.
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
HOA. Instant deal-breaker.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
More money than brains winner of the week.
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
An Acura in the garage? Hideous!
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I would totally live there in a god damn heart beat
 
slimebarfer
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

shoegaze99: I kind of love it. I vastly prefer houses with character over yet another cookie-cutting subdivision home, and if those whales are anatomically accurate you can have sex with them.

It's basically a win / win.


So, you're saying "I put it in the blowhole Tilikum."?
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FaygoMaster [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Meh.  It's not that bad.  Not my bag, but it's far from awful.

If I had it I'd dress them up for the different seasons.  Santa hats for Christmas, ghost sheets for Halloween, bunny ears for Easter.  That sorta thing.  That's what someone in the neighborhood did with their big old tree stump until it finally rotted away.
 
Bot v2.38beta
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I guess the orca do take the focus off the drug lab?
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

LineNoise: PLEASE STOP POSTING THIS shiat and making realtors feel like they actually bring something to the table in the buying\selling process other than having access to keys.


My siblings got sucked into this stuff.  They both have nice places that they can sell.  My sister is saying that her house is worth $800,000 or something.  It's just a beach house.  In the Florida Keys.
But it's brand new--just rebuilt about five years ago, when it was flattened by some hurricane.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
photos.zillowstatic.comView Full Size


I don't care what any of you farkers say: This is an awesome pic. I may just have to buy this house, just so I can shoot weird arthouse cosplay porn. ;-{D
 
FaygoMaster [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

slimebarfer: shoegaze99: I kind of love it. I vastly prefer houses with character over yet another cookie-cutting subdivision home, and if those whales are anatomically accurate you can have sex with them.

It's basically a win / win.

So, you're saying "I put it in the blowhole Tilikum."?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thornhill
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
the current owner:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
shoegaze99 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

slimebarfer: shoegaze99: I kind of love it. I vastly prefer houses with character over yet another cookie-cutting subdivision home, and if those whales are anatomically accurate you can have sex with them.

It's basically a win / win.

So, you're saying "I put it in the blowhole Tilikum."?


Not without some foreplay first. We're not savages!
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

LineNoise: PLEASE STOP POSTING THIS shiat and making realtors feel like they actually bring something to the table in the buying\selling process other than having access to keys.


You...are you seriously suggesting that the realtor staged the house with the orca theme and installed orca statues outside as some sort of gimmick to drive clicks?
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
It's utterly disgusting to me that something like this out in the middle of nowhere on a largely under populated island would command this much money gluttony. Maybe in Tofino. But Sooke?? Who the hell turned that community into another Jackson Hole?
 
DiDGr8 [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
No comments on the shipping crate with a doggie door parked like a dumpster beside the house?

WTF is that?
 
shoegaze99 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

TorpedoOrca: LineNoise: PLEASE STOP POSTING THIS shiat and making realtors feel like they actually bring something to the table in the buying\selling process other than having access to keys.

You...are you seriously suggesting that the realtor staged the house with the orca theme and installed orca statues outside as some sort of gimmick to drive clicks?


I think they're trying to say that selling a home is lickety split easy and anyone can do it, everyone has the time and knowledge to devote to doing it on their own, and nothing could possibly go wrong if you try to do it yourself, without any professional assistance.
 
slimebarfer
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Wet Dream - Kip Addotta
Youtube 6l1GvDWtccI
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Give a little time for the sperm with-in you
Don't be afraid to be young and wet.
Un-do the locks and blow out all the keys and
Hug you and kiss you, swim you.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

TorpedoOrca: LineNoise: PLEASE STOP POSTING THIS shiat and making realtors feel like they actually bring something to the table in the buying\selling process other than having access to keys.

You...are you seriously suggesting that the realtor staged the house with the orca theme and installed orca statues outside as some sort of gimmick to drive clicks?



Yeah, who would do something like that? Who, TorpedoOrca?


/when I sold my last house the realtor wanted to install giant honey badger sculptures all over the property and I said no way
//so we went with giant regular badgers
///in hindsight I think we left money on the table not going with the giant honey badgers
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The  art is whale orcastrated
 
RaceDTruck [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Free Willy
Youtube j62LHSa-TtA
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

DiDGr8: No comments on the shipping crate with a doggie door parked like a dumpster beside the house?

WTF is that?


Fancy kennel?
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: Kinda cool, but that red in the kitchen is a little too much for me


Chinese color of happiness
 
Snort
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
A galley kitchen?  No thanks.
 
shoegaze99 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Monkeyfark Ridiculous: TorpedoOrca: LineNoise: PLEASE STOP POSTING THIS shiat and making realtors feel like they actually bring something to the table in the buying\selling process other than having access to keys.

You...are you seriously suggesting that the realtor staged the house with the orca theme and installed orca statues outside as some sort of gimmick to drive clicks?

Yeah, who would do something like that? Who, TorpedoOrca?


♫ Torpedoing an Orca / ♩  Farking a monkey / ♩ Let's call the whole thing off! ♫

/you really should have gone with honey badgers; they're recession-proof
 
slimebarfer
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

DiDGr8: No comments on the shipping crate with a doggie door parked like a dumpster beside the house?

WTF is that?


I think the truth is somewhere between the movie Tusk and when Gerald on South Park turned into a dolphin.
 
