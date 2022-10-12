 Skip to content
(KTVU Bay Area News)   Multiple fake active shooting incidents reported at real schools across the real San Francisco Bay Area   (ktvu.com) divider line
    More: Murica, San Francisco Bay Area, San Francisco, San Mateo County, California, Lincoln High School, South San Francisco, San Jose, reports of active shooters, police officers  
17 Comments
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Part of some kind of sick Alex Jones defense plan?
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just like Florida. Seems coordinated.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Yes, even a liberal bastion like the Bay Area is infested with Alex Jones symps

/Stupid knows no borders
 
cheap_thoughts [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Has anyone made sure these assholes have their phone privileges revoked, and don't have a contraband cellphone in their prison cell?
 
shinji3i
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Part of some kind of sick Alex Jones defense plan?


Rare video of RWNJ defense plans

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I'm wondering if it is being done nationwide over the past few months, because a group is planning to do the real thing at multiple schools.  So the false reports are being done to trick people into a false sense of security.
 
Fart And Smunny
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark. This is not the way I want my alma mater to show up on Fark.
 
tyyreaunn
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Uh, has anyone checked the vaults of any gold depositories in downtown SF?

/I've seen this movie...
 
Quigley_Wyatt
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
WTF:
"SEE ALSO: Landscape worker killed by chipper in Menlo Park"
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Squid_for_Brains: Just like Florida. Seems coordinated.


Are there more than just this? I mean, this many in one area already sounds like an issue, but if we're having this across the nation, I think I would have liked to hear about it. Random one off bomb threats because someone didn't study for their test are completely unlike this. If this is a pattern, then yeah, that's scary.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: Squid_for_Brains: Just like Florida. Seems coordinated.

Are there more than just this? I mean, this many in one area already sounds like an issue, but if we're having this across the nation, I think I would have liked to hear about it. Random one off bomb threats because someone didn't study for their test are completely unlike this. If this is a pattern, then yeah, that's scary.


Minnesota and Texas too, and I think Albuquerque recently.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Part of some kind of sick Alex Jones defense plan?


The timing, coupled with the spiteful idiocy of his scumbag followers, does make a connection seem probable. Not as any kind of real plan, but just a way to lash out and cause panic.

Going after Jones was a good start, but every single one of his brainless followers who harassed any
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
one or caused any problems needs to be prosecuted.
 
fat boy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Quigley_Wyatt: WTF:
"SEE ALSO: Landscape worker killed by chipper in Menlo Park"


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Someone is testing response times.
 
ifky
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: I'm wondering if it is being done nationwide over the past few months, because a group is planning to do the real thing at multiple schools.  So the false reports are being done to trick people into a false sense of security.


Back in the fall of 2020 someone "shot up" the mall here. No one was shot and there were no casings, etc recovered  (no one was ever arrested over it either). What did happened was pretty much every police department in the bi-county area sent at least one unit to the mall (some cars had a 45 minute or more ride to get there). Always felt like someone lit some fireworks and put people into a panic to see what kind of police response was going to show up like they were planing something else. Luckily, nothing ever happened after that. It still makes me wonder what exactly happened that afternoon. Never got any real follow-ups from the police/district attorney office.
 
Fart And Smunny
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: Someone is testing response times.


I dearly hope that you are wrong.
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

