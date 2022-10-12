 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Star)   Finally the Loch Ness Monster mystery has been 'solved' by a woman who spotted the beast from 9,000 miles away. Also Subby had no idea Nessie was so big you could spot her from that distance (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
4
    More: Weird, Loch Ness Monster, case of the Loch Ness mystery, Sue Keogh, picture of Nessie, latest breaking news stories, 60-year-old, lack of belief, shadow puppet  
•       •       •

32 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Oct 2022 at 6:05 PM (6 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



4 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To save you the trouble of reading that crap:

She believes she has figured out that the famous Nessie picture - the one tabloids always run with Nessie stories - is a hoax, and who made it.

The only problem with this is that the picture has long been known to be a hoax, and the people responsible not only confessed but explained exactly how they did it many years ago.
 
AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HugeMistake: To save you the trouble of reading that crap:

She believes she has figured out that the famous Nessie picture - the one tabloids always run with Nessie stories - is a hoax, and who made it.

The only problem with this is that the picture has long been known to be a hoax, and the people responsible not only confessed but explained exactly how they did it many years ago.


I want to go to parties with YOU!
 
Red Shirt Blues [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Folks, please look up pictures of whale penises breaching rhe water. Please tell me what that looks like.
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.