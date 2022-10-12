 Skip to content
(Jalopnik)   Maybe McAfee should get in the car building game   (jalopnik.com) divider line
    More: Stupid, Ford Motor Company, Ford Mustang, third-party tuners, Ford Authority, Automotive industry, Ed Krenz, vehicle cybersecurity, new Mustang  
Riche [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
McAffee is kinda sorta dead.
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Riche: McAffee is kinda sorta dead.


That's just what the deep state wants you to think!
 
darinwil
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Riche: McAffee is kinda sorta dead.


Tell that to my Gateway computer!
 
Zombies ate my neighbors
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I mean... They should have a physical local option to tune and go overboard protecting any remote access. FNV's just seem like a terrible idea. The risk is huge and the reward is... what exactly?
 
