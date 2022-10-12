 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ESPN)   What are you in for? Bank robbery. You? Murder. You? Cheating at fishing   (espn.com) divider line
29
    More: Followup, Fishing, Misdemeanor, Felony, Angling, Crime, Lake Erie, Fish, Jacob Runyan  
•       •       •

604 clicks; posted to Main » and Sports » on 12 Oct 2022 at 9:47 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



29 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Back in the 90's there was a scandal about the big bass tournament onnLake of the Pines

The grand prize was 105,000
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
...and creating a nuisance...
 
Russ1642
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
It's called stealing, Subby, and it's always been a crime.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Officials say something smelled fishy
 
matthardingu [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
One of the affidavits disclosed that Runyan and Cominsky were investigated by Rossford police in northwest Ohio in April after being accused of cheating in a different walleye tournament. According to a Rossford police report, an assistant Wood County prosecutor concluded that although the men might have cheated, there was not enough evidence to charge them.

This isn't the first time they were caught.
 
poorjon [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: ...and creating a nuisance...


Moves away from you on the Group W bench
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Aetre [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The defendants wouldn't respond to requests for comments, which may be a sign their case is already floundering.
 
fredirc
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Based on the video, they might be safer behind bars.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I cannot tell a lie... I put that fish under that garbage.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Socks.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
They should try their hand at trolling on Fark
 
Officer Barrelroll
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Should also charger them with a crime for the ugly shirts they wear.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
novice cheaters.  the best ones become CEO's and politicians
 
Brandi Morgan
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The best novel about fishing tournament cheating you'll ever read.

Bonus:  The first appearance of Skink.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Was the team called Astro Anglers?
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
cdn.shopify.comView Full Size
 
wegro [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Brandi Morgan: Bonus:  The first appearance of Skink.


Skink is the greatest protagonist of all time. Carl Hiaasen is a goddamn treasure.
 
phishrace
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Don't underestimate the fisherman.

i.ebayimg.comView Full Size
 
wegro [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: They should try their hand at trolling on Fark


It's not allowed on Fark.
 
Hung Like A Tic-Tac
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I can't believe this is a thing. Guess I'd the money is there, but fishing? Eh, guess nothing is below people.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Uh...they were just trying one of those Julia Child recipes!  Poisson farci au poisson et au plomb.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Wow... 10 weights in 5 fish. iat's rather blatant, I think I expected a few fishing lure weights.
 
Hung Like A Tic-Tac
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
*if
 
wegro [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Hung Like A Tic-Tac: I can't believe this is a thing. Guess I'd the money is there, but fishing? Eh, guess nothing is below people.


Some of those fishing tournaments pay out thousands of dollars. These guys (allegedly) cheated for years.
 
virulent_loser [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
oh snapper!
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

wegro: Hung Like A Tic-Tac: I can't believe this is a thing. Guess I'd the money is there, but fishing? Eh, guess nothing is below people.

Some of those fishing tournaments pay out thousands of dollars. These guys (allegedly) cheated for years.


And other prizes like $50,000 pickup trucks and $70,000 bass boats.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"You see that dock out there? Built it myself, hand crafted each piece, and it's the best dock in town! But do they call me "McGregor the dock builder"? No! And you see that bridge over there? I built that, took me two months, through rain, sleet and scoarching weather, but do they call me "McGregor the bridge builder"? No! And you see that pier over there, I built that, best pier in the county! But do they call me "McGregor the pier builder"? No!"

"So just tell everyone you farked a sheep, OK?"
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.