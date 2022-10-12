 Skip to content
(MSN)   Do you use the thumbs up emoji? If so you are obviously a monster and need to be excommunicated from society say Gen Z wussies   (msn.com)
56
56 Comments
Hubris Boy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
K
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Cringe fam. Yeet dab dab yeet. Dab yeet fire dab yeet. /af
 
FightDirector [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Do you use the thumbs up emoji? If so you are obviously a monster and need to be excommunicated from society

Definitely agree.   
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I am quite fond of yeet though.
It's just so cute.

/yeeterus!
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
This is BS and just another boilerplate faux poutrage generation fight.

In other words, 👍🏻
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Slack has an emoji called 'party blob' that cracks me up every time too.
 
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍🏾👍🏾👍🏾👍🏾👍🏿👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👐👍🏻👍🏻👐🏿👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏿👍🏿👐🏿👐🏿👐🏿👍🏿👐🏿👐🏿👐🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍🏾👍🏾👍🏾👍🏾👍🏿👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👐👍🏻👍🏻👐🏿👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏿👍🏿👐🏿👐🏿👐🏿👍🏿👐🏿👐🏿👐🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍🏾👍🏾👍🏾👍🏾👍🏿👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👐👍🏻👍🏻👐🏿👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏿👍🏿👐🏿👐🏿👐🏿👍🏿👐🏿👐🏿👐🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍🏾👍🏾👍🏾👍🏾👍🏿👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👐👍🏻👍🏻👐🏿👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏿👍🏿👐🏿👐🏿👐🏿👍🏿👐🏿👐🏿👐🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍🏾👍🏾👍🏾👍🏾👍🏿👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👐👍🏻👍🏻👐🏿👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏿👍🏿👐🏿👐🏿👐🏿👍🏿👐🏿👐🏿👐🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍🏾👍🏾👍🏾👍🏾👍🏿👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👐👍🏻👍🏻👐🏿👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏿👍🏿👐🏿👐🏿👐🏿👍🏿👐🏿👐🏿👐🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍🏾👍🏾👍🏾👍🏾👍🏿👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👐👍🏻👍🏻👐🏿👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏿👍🏿👐🏿👐🏿👐🏿👍🏿👐🏿👐🏿👐🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍🏾👍🏾👍🏾👍🏾👍🏿👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👐👍🏻👍🏻👐🏿👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏿👍🏿👐🏿👐🏿👐🏿👍🏿👐🏿👐🏿👐🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍🏾👍🏾👍🏾👍🏾👍🏿👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👐👍🏻👍🏻👐🏿👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏿👍🏿👐🏿👐🏿👐🏿👍🏿👐🏿👐🏿👐🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍🏾👍🏾👍🏾👍🏾👍🏿👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👐👍🏻👍🏻👐🏿👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏿👍🏿👐🏿👐🏿👐🏿👍🏿👐🏿👐🏿👐🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Commenting on the reason Gen-Z colleagues get offended by the thumbs-up emoji, Sue says that using the icon without any other words or context is where the issue comes in, as understand how people could be threatened or disillusioned by the 'all good' icon.
"It feels like people are 'too lazy' to type a written response and it doesn't provide clarity as to next steps," she says.
"Do you mean yes I will do something, okay I agree or is it just confirmation that you received the message."

Gen-Z needs to meet the glory that is "Hooah" or "Oorah"
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
New white supremacist hand gesture?

/that normal people were already using for something
//again
///3 fingers extended when you make the OK gesture
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
You perceive the thumbs up reply as hostile or dismissive?

Perhaps its because deep down you know your comment was inane and unnecessary, and unworthy of anything more than the bare minimum of polite reply.
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
No... we invented emojis... you don't get to tell us how to use them.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
no, not according to gen z, according to a farking idiot on reddit. nobody on reddit is worth taking seriously.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I don't use any emoji's.

thread closed. Someone get the lights.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Master Passion Greed
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

replacementcool: no, not according to gen z, according to a farking idiot on reddit. nobody on reddit is worth taking seriously.


This, the article writer seems to just want to stir shiat up, they talk about maybe two people who think it's a problem, but the actual survey just says that younger users think it's the mark of an older user. Oh nooooo, two whole people might have a problem with it, time to fight the Generation Wars again!
 
Dafatone
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I will say that a thumbs up and a smile are a great way to respond to asshole drivers. Way better than the middle finger or any sort of anger.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
i5.walmartimages.comView Full Size
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Master Passion Greed: replacementcool: no, not according to gen z, according to a farking idiot on reddit. nobody on reddit is worth taking seriously.

This, the article writer seems to just want to stir shiat up, they talk about maybe two people who think it's a problem, but the actual survey just says that younger users think it's the mark of an older user. Oh nooooo, two whole people might have a problem with it, time to fight the Generation Wars again!


Nah, this is serious, "the anonymous twenty-something wrote"
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I've also be informed that texting complete sentences with proper punctuation comes off as aggressive.
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Don't  Gen-Zers find everything 'passive aggressive' and 'confrontational'? 👍
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

FightDirector: Do you use the thumbs up emoji? If so you are obviously a monster and need to be excommunicated from society
Definitely agree.   [Fark user image 105x104]


Like

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Sheesh, all emoji are subject to misinterpretation. Does laughing mean "that's funny!" or "you're a moron!" ?
 
djfitz
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Bootleg: Commenting on the reason Gen-Z colleagues get offended by the thumbs-up emoji, Sue says that using the icon without any other words or context is where the issue comes in, as understand how people could be threatened or disillusioned by the 'all good' icon.
"It feels like people are 'too lazy' to type a written response and it doesn't provide clarity as to next steps," she says.
"Do you mean yes I will do something, okay I agree or is it just confirmation that you received the message."

Gen-Z needs to meet the glory that is "Hooah" or "Oorah"


k.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍🏾👍🏾👍🏾👍🏾👍🏿👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👐👍🏻👍🏻👐🏿👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏿👍🏿👐🏿👐🏿👐🏿👍🏿👐🏿👐🏿👐🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍🏾👍🏾👍🏾👍🏾👍🏿👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👐👍🏻👍🏻👐🏿👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏿👍🏿👐🏿👐🏿👐🏿👍🏿👐🏿👐🏿👐🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍🏾👍🏾👍🏾👍🏾👍🏿👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👐👍🏻👍🏻👐🏿👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏿👍🏿👐🏿👐🏿👐🏿👍🏿👐🏿👐🏿👐🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍🏾👍🏾👍🏾👍🏾👍🏿👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👐👍🏻👍🏻👐🏿👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏿👍🏿👐🏿👐🏿👐🏿👍🏿👐🏿👐🏿👐🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍🏾👍🏾👍🏾👍🏾👍🏿👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👐👍🏻👍🏻👐🏿👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏿👍🏿👐🏿👐🏿👐🏿👍🏿👐🏿👐🏿👐🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍🏾👍🏾👍🏾👍🏾👍🏿👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👐👍🏻👍🏻👐🏿👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏿👍🏿👐🏿👐🏿👐🏿👍🏿👐🏿👐🏿👐🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍🏾👍🏾👍🏾👍🏾👍🏿👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👐👍🏻👍🏻👐🏿👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏿👍🏿👐🏿👐🏿👐🏿👍🏿👐🏿👐🏿👐🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍🏾👍🏾👍🏾👍🏾👍🏿👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👐👍🏻👍🏻👐🏿👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏿👍🏿👐🏿👐🏿👐🏿👍🏿👐🏿👐🏿👐🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍🏾👍🏾👍🏾👍🏾👍🏿👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👐👍🏻👍🏻👐🏿👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏿👍🏿👐🏿👐🏿👐🏿👍🏿👐🏿👐🏿👐🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍🏾👍🏾👍🏾👍🏾👍🏿👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👐👍🏻👍🏻👐🏿👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏿👍🏿👐🏿👐🏿👐🏿👍🏿👐🏿👐🏿👐🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿

Came in here to do this too.  They can kiss my Gen X, lily white, non tattooed ass......

I have enough s*** in my day to be offended at other than idiocy like this
 
darinwil
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I have an idea, instead of static heiroglyphics that express innotation even worse than written text, maybe just talk to one another.

/That was sarcasm
//No, wait that was sarcasm
///SARCASM?!
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Bootleg: Commenting on the reason Gen-Z colleagues get offended by the thumbs-up emoji, Sue says that using the icon without any other words or context is where the issue comes in, as understand how people could be threatened or disillusioned by the 'all good' icon.
"It feels like people are 'too lazy' to type a written response and it doesn't provide clarity as to next steps," she says.
"Do you mean yes I will do something, okay I agree or is it just confirmation that you received the message."

Gen-Z needs to meet the glory that is "Hooah" or "Oorah"


I do get where it's coming from - sometimes someone sends that and it's like "Ok... so you think that's a good idea?  Or are we definitely on for that?  Or is it a maybe and we'll talk about it?  Or is it a great idea that you love but you have no time so hell no?"  I've seen it for all 3, and yeah that shiat is confusing sometimes
 
Speaker to Lampposts
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

educated: I am quite fond of yeet though.
It's just so cute.

/yeeterus!


And so customizable!
yeetery -- a fast food joint
yeetistry -- good pitching, passing, etc
yeatification -- getting raptured
etc etc etc.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Bootleg: Commenting on the reason Gen-Z colleagues get offended by the thumbs-up emoji, Sue says that using the icon without any other words or context is where the issue comes in, as understand how people could be threatened or disillusioned by the 'all good' icon.
"It feels like people are 'too lazy' to type a written response and it doesn't provide clarity as to next steps," she says.
"Do you mean yes I will do something, okay I agree or is it just confirmation that you received the message."

Gen-Z needs to meet the glory that is "Hooah" or "Oorah"

I do get where it's coming from - sometimes someone sends that and it's like "Ok... so you think that's a good idea?  Or are we definitely on for that?  Or is it a maybe and we'll talk about it?  Or is it a great idea that you love but you have no time so hell no?"  I've seen it for all 3, and yeah that shiat is confusing sometimes


Maybe even all 4

/wtb new fingers
 
genner
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

neongoats: Cringe fam. Yeet dab dab yeet. Dab yeet fire dab yeet. /af



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Who the Fark put a 👍 in the group chat?!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Speaker to Lampposts: educated: I am quite fond of yeet though.
It's just so cute.

/yeeterus!

And so customizable!
yeetery -- a fast food joint
yeetistry -- good pitching, passing, etc
yeatification -- getting raptured
etc etc etc.


I'll have to admit throwing yeet____ into my dialogue as of late.  just seems to work
 
Drunk and Bitter Jesus [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

steklo: [i5.walmartimages.com image 450x450]


Fark user imageView Full Size


No comment.
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"Emoji etiquette."

There are not enough peter_griffin_oh_my_god_who_the_hell_cares jpegs, gifs or youtube video clips in the world.

If there were, the resulting information density would cause the world to collapse into a black hole.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
holdmybones
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

FightDirector: Do you use the thumbs up emoji? If so you are obviously a monster and need to be excommunicated from society


Can I just be excommunicated from GenZ?
 
replacementcool
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: 👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍🏾👍🏾👍🏾👍🏾👍🏿👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👐👍🏻👍🏻👐🏿👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏿👍🏿👐🏿👐🏿👐🏿👍🏿👐🏿👐🏿👐🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍🏾👍🏾👍🏾👍🏾👍🏿👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👐👍🏻👍🏻👐🏿👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏿👍🏿👐🏿👐🏿👐🏿👍🏿👐🏿👐🏿👐🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍🏾👍🏾👍🏾👍🏾👍🏿👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👐👍🏻👍🏻👐🏿👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏿👍🏿👐🏿👐🏿👐🏿👍🏿👐🏿👐🏿👐🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍🏾👍🏾👍🏾👍🏾👍🏿👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👐👍🏻👍🏻👐🏿👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏿👍🏿👐🏿👐🏿👐🏿👍🏿👐🏿👐🏿👐🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍🏾👍🏾👍🏾👍🏾👍🏿👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👐👍🏻👍🏻👐🏿👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏿👍🏿👐🏿👐🏿👐🏿👍🏿👐🏿👐🏿👐🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍🏾👍🏾👍🏾👍🏾👍🏿👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👐👍🏻👍🏻👐🏿👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏿👍🏿👐🏿👐🏿👐🏿👍🏿👐🏿👐🏿👐🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍🏾👍🏾👍🏾👍🏾👍🏿👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👐👍🏻👍🏻👐🏿👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏿👍🏿👐🏿👐🏿👐🏿👍🏿👐🏿👐🏿👐🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍🏾👍🏾👍🏾👍🏾👍🏿👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👐👍🏻👍🏻👐🏿👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏿👍🏿👐🏿👐🏿👐🏿👍🏿👐🏿👐🏿👐🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍🏾👍🏾👍🏾👍🏾👍🏿👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👐👍🏻👍🏻👐🏿👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏿👍🏿👐🏿👐🏿👐🏿👍🏿👐🏿👐🏿👐🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍 ...


but you're all aggrieved by an article that quoted two random reddit users, who definitely won't see your post.
 
The Exit Stencilist [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"Took me a bit to adjust and get out of my head that it means they're mad at me"

Seems to me that these millennials have mental health issues galore and are so uptight and passive aggressive they might be suffering from terminal constipation.

No amount of participation trophies can fix this. Best remedy is getting over themselves, dropping a bunch of acid and realizing the world. does. not. revolve. around. them.

But we are talking about a group of people whose shiat-tier $20hr job "defines" them and suffer an existential crises when they get laid off over Zoom, so they might be too far gone to be helped
 
chevydeuce
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Considering the only Gen Z types I communicate with via text are my kids, I'll continue using it when the situation calls for it and if they don't like it, I will kindly remind them who pays a good portion of their bills still, including their cell phone and internet services.
 
Biledriver
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I want everybody who is not just like me cancelled. Always have
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Hey Gen Z...

Scrubs 2 Thumbs
Youtube eGTrWlzK3Ho
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
One time I sent a 👍 to subby's mom's 🍑 and she went 😱, so I gave her a 🍆 and she went 🌊 and I was all like 💦💦💦...
 
holdmybones
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Dafatone: I will say that a thumbs up and a smile are a great way to respond to asshole drivers. Way better than the middle finger or any sort of anger.


I applaud terrible driving sometimes. While exaggeratedly mouthing "bravo".
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 50 of 56 comments


