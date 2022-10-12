 Skip to content
(MSN)   Why We Can't Have Nice Things TX edition: The prosecution of the El Paso Walmart shooter has bogged down in part because of an investigation of the prosecutor who impersonated a family member of a victim online so she could criticize the case's judge   (msn.com) divider line
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It sucks when your prosecutor is a lunatic.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A report filed in court last week by a lawyer appointed to examine the matter on behalf of the family said that an attorney personally representing District Attorney Yvonne Rosales was responsible for sending an email in the family's name criticizing Judge Sam Medrano Jr. and a political adversary of Ms. Rosales.

So, not the prosecutor, but the prosecutor's attorney? Also, personal attorney how?

Ms. Rosales's office responded in early September with a petition to remove Judge Medrano from the case, arguing he was biased against her. A Central Texas judge on Sept. 27 denied that request.

Oh. I'm told that's a bad sign.
 
SBinRR [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You had one job; show up to court and point at the bastard and tell the jury he did it.
But nooooooo, you had to add a personal touch.
 
I'm Mr. Meeseeks!
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh, I would think the whole law school would have covered something about this. I once heard a tale of something called "E-thiccs" but that was many moons ago and it all sounded like some kind of pipe dream anyway.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The district attorney's office filed a response to the report Tuesday, calling the report biased and alleging that the evidence contained within it, including audio recordings, were improperly submitted.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Authorities said Patrick Crusius, then 21 years old, traveled from North Texas to the border city with a goal of killing Latinos.

You'd think the Wall Street Journal would know where Dallas is.  One of their workers may actually have been to DFW airport.  Protecting the reader from Dallas?
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Authorities said Patrick Crusius, then 21 years old, traveled from North Texas to the border city with a goal of killing Latinos.

You'd think the Wall Street Journal would know where Dallas is.  One of their workers may actually have been to DFW airport.  Protecting the reader from Dallas?


Still can't explain why he felt he needed to go to El Paso. If you want a Walmart full of Mexicans, we have plenty to go around.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Is this the same case in which the PoV video showed the kid get out of his car with his rifle, start shooting at people near the entrance, and enter the store continuing to shoot?
If it's the one I'm thinking of at one point he approached a dude on the ground getting ready to shoot until he realized he was white and said, "Oh, sorry" and moved on?
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Authorities said Patrick Crusius, then 21 years old, traveled from North Texas to the border city with a goal of killing Latinos.

You'd think the Wall Street Journal would know where Dallas is.  One of their workers may actually have been to DFW airport.  Protecting the reader from Dallas?


Allen isn't Dallas.
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: BitwiseShift: Authorities said Patrick Crusius, then 21 years old, traveled from North Texas to the border city with a goal of killing Latinos.

You'd think the Wall Street Journal would know where Dallas is.  One of their workers may actually have been to DFW airport.  Protecting the reader from Dallas?

Still can't explain why he felt he needed to go to El Paso. If you want a Walmart full of Mexicans, we have plenty to go around.


He could have just gone to Dallas, much shorter drive.
 
MarciusDecimus
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Information Age.

Most knowledge at the palm of our hand.

This is what we get.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Do you want a mistrial?  Because this is how you get a mistrial.

Prosecutor should lose his law license.  This isn't even in a grey area of conduct.  It's flat out not allowed under any circumstance.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The prosecution of the El Paso Walmart shooter has bogged down in part because of an investigation of the prosecutor who impersonated a family member of a victim online so she could criticize the case's judge

Confused? You won't be, after this week's episode of ... Soap.

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Rent Party
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
What's his Fark handle?
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The DA sounds like an attention-whore, and she didn't like getting called out on it by the judge. Now she's digging the hole deeper.

You know how lawyers are always telling civilians they can't win an argument with a cop? Someone should tell lawyers they can't win an argument with a judge. Most lawyers should know this already.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Harry Wagstaff: BitwiseShift: Authorities said Patrick Crusius, then 21 years old, traveled from North Texas to the border city with a goal of killing Latinos.

You'd think the Wall Street Journal would know where Dallas is.  One of their workers may actually have been to DFW airport.  Protecting the reader from Dallas?

Allen isn't Dallas.


Bears repeating.  This style of xenophobia only comes from the lily white suburbs.
 
Caelistis
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: Is this the same case in which the PoV video showed the kid get out of his car with his rifle, start shooting at people near the entrance, and enter the store continuing to shoot?
If it's the one I'm thinking of at one point he approached a dude on the ground getting ready to shoot until he realized he was white and said, "Oh, sorry" and moved on?


No, that was the shiatbird in Buffalo.

Or, hell, it could be. So many of them are enacted in the same way that it's hard to keep them straight. Which is kind of a sad commentary.
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Jesus Christ, this country...

Just collapse already.
 
