In lieu of a witty headline or an intriguing quote, today's Fark Writer's Thread is brought to you by subby's cat who keeps walking over the keyboard while he's trying to work. This is your Fark Writer's Thread, .l';asd qwdea edition
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Unfortunately, cat-based issues are not the only thing preventing me from presenting yet another 30-minute Poorly Researched Author Study (I was planning on Mel Brooks . . . maybe next week.) Sadly real life issues, mostly related to crunch at work are precluding that. In the meantime, here's the updates!

Writer's Thread Reviews!

We didn't get any stories in this week for us to review. If you have a short story that you'd like to have people read and give feedback on, you can post it in this thread or email it to me (e­d­it­o­rs[nospam-﹫-backwards]n­oi­tc­ifkraf*net) and I can post it anonymously for you if that's what you'd prefer. Let us give you feedback on your work!

Fark Fiction Anthology Update!

We're still getting feedback, biographic blurbs, and everything else from submitters to finalize all the entries. The cover art is nearly complete (and looks freaking awesome) so we are on track for an early to mid-November publishing date. Remember, get those bio blurbs and changes back to us by the 28th and we'll get this done!
 
Spawn_of_Cthulhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone doing nanowrimo?  Wanna be nano friends?  gevera_bert is me.

I'm plotting a horror novel I'm going to write during November so I figured to make it exciting for myself. I need to have it in hand for sale on Feb 3... Unless I sell it.  There's an agent on Twitter looking for novels with a similar premise. I'm taking a pitch refining workshop just in case.

If you're looking for an agent or publisher, Savvy Authors has its pitch fest coming up.  You don't have to be a paid member of the site to pitch. October 26-28.  https://savvyauthors.com/community/classes/2022-autumn-pitchfest.1844/

Here are two of my cats helping me write.  The Siamese is 20 years old and the Ragdoll is 15.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dodo David
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Got accepted to the anthology so I'm excited.
 
ItWas2Minutes5MinutesAgo
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I have something for review. Bit of a back story. 20 some odd years ago a friend asked me to write her a story about a princess. I tried and failed a few times. No inspiration. However that's all this girl said to me. Where's my story?" we graduate and I forget about it. When we reconnect some time later, again with the Wheres my story and nothing else. So I forgot about it. Then I heard we were heaving our 20 year reunion. and I knocked this out of pure spite. It was originally titled Shut the fark Up Marsha but I thought that might be too much.


The girl walked into the tavern and shook off the rain. After she ordered a drink she surveyed the patrons. Off in the corner, she spotted the bard, laughing to himself. She got a second drink and seated herself across from him. "Seghan you owe me a story. I paid for it and you passed out in your beer."

"And yet you've brought me another. Yer a good egg there Marsha."
Marsha slammed the mug of beer down in front of him. "I'll keep you in drink if you just tell me the damned story."

"Fine, fine." He drinks the beer in one gulp, laughs and begins.

"A long long time ago there was a....(hic)." He looked up at her, and his eyes briefly crossed. "I'm sorry what did I say this was about?"

She sighed out of anger and frustration. "I paid you for a story about a princess. This is the third time we've tried this and you keep passing out halfway through. Get started if you want another drink."

"Aye okay okay. So once there was this princess. And she lived in one of those things...the stone with the towers..." he trailed off.


"A castle? Did you forget the word for castle?"

"Yeah yeah that. And she lived there with her da who was the leader....ruler...man."
She sighed again and said, "King?"

"Aye. The king.  She hated her father, the er, King for he was trying to marry her off to a prince. He sat her down, he did and said 'Look yer a princess so you need to marry.'

She tells him , 'I don't want to so I wont.'

So the king, he says ,'Okay I just want ye to be happy.' And she was the end. Now can I have meh beer?"

Marsha struggled to contain her anger and frustration. "I've waited all this time and THAT'S the story you give me? Where's the conflict? Where the adventure? Where is the prince?"

"I'll tell ya where you can find them if'n you don't give me tha beer."

She stared at him for a minute, perhaps to intimidate him, or see if he would flinch, but he, drunk as he was, did not back down.

"Fine, Another beer, And more to the story."

"Whatever ye say, you trifling wench."

She returned with another beer for each of them.

"No more bullshiat. You owe me. Do it right or I'll skin you."

He burped loudly, giggled and started again.

"So ye want some drama? I can do tha. This princess...oh shiat wha was her name...Sally...she"

"That's not a name a princess would have."

"Would you let me tell tha story ya wretched cow? Wha does it matter her name? So this Princess Sally she tell her da to piss off coz she weren't marrying anyone."

"Are you always this bad? Why do people pay for you for your storytelling? That's not how a princess acts."

"I do believe I'm starting ta remember why I never bothered with ye in the first place. You're a right thorn in me arse. People pay me for the, ah, entertaining way I tells a story."

"Well get back to it. And for the last time, tell it right."

"Then stop interrupting me you god damn trollop. So this princess gets herself locked away in the tallest tower so her da can find her a husband. That night she jumps out tha window."

"Wasn't it a tall tower? You're mixing up your stories."

He just glares at her, his eyes starting to glaze over. "I'm a gunna pass out if'n ya keep bothering me, and I don't want ye coming back. So shut yer dick scabbard and let me talk."

Marsha frowned and opened her mouth to say something, but the look on his face made her think better of it. Instead she waved her hand, letting him know to continue.

"So this princess, she found some bed clothes or whatever and tied them together to climb down tha tower. Then she ran off into the night. Tha next day when her da went to get her he was stunned by tha empty room. As it happens tha king had invited some princes and knights to meet his daughter. So he sent them out to look for her. The end. If'n ya want more my glass is empty."

Marsha, clearly annoyed, stood with a slight grumble and got another drink for him. She slammed it down in front of him. He smiled, closed his eyes and began to topple over. At the last second he caught himself and shook his head. "Now where was I?"

"The King was sending..."

"I know where I was. Didn't I tell ya not to interrupt me." He said laughing.
Marsha pulled her hand back as if to strike him but calmed herself.

"That's wha I thought. Now if'n I may continue. So tha King he tells these knights and princes tha first one to find his daughter gets her hand. So tha knights, they agree to team up. Their names were ah Bill and Frank." Seghan paused, expecting Marsha to voice some disgust but appeared she knew better. He belched loudly and continued, "So tha two knights went off but were quickly killed by some bandits coz they wer shiat knights."

Marsha shook her head, her lips thinning. "You're not going to let me enjoy this are you?"

"Yer na having fun ya jezebel? Ima having a -hic- blast."

"Just tell me about the princes and which one saves the princess."

"Aye I think you'll love this. So the Princes, Charles and William..."

Marsha clapped her hands together and smiled. "Finally! Those are some royal names!"

His eyes glimmered "So yer royal princes spent tha first day trying ta follow the princess's tracks. Tha trouble was tha rain that had covered her tracks. They had ta spend tha night in a cave. That night, as a deep cold came in they had ta curl up close to each other. Now both of these knights had been trying to find themselves a princess for a number of years. Both of them never found someone who suited them, much to their parent's chagrin. Well this night the two princes realized why they couldn't find a woman to love; they wanted a man. They spent that night in the cave exploring each other and their new love."

"I've put up with a lot of stuff but that is ridiculous! I paid you..."

"Ya haven't paid me shiate! You buy me a couple of beers, an keep demanding things from me. Ya come in here acting high and mighty and treat me like a dancing monkey. Tell me a story monkey! Perform on cue! I told ya I would do this outta tha kindness of me heart and you keep demanding stuff. It aint easy thinking of words and making a story. Least you can do is show me some respect. I aint got nothing but my stories you keep shiatting on them. Nothing is ever good enough for you. Ima just trying to be rid of ya fer good. I know if I don't finish something for ya, I'll never hear tha end of it. So sit there and let me tell it."

"I'm sorry. I was only..."

"I know what ya was trying to do. You'd think tha way I speak to ya would give ya a hint. We aint friends no more. I promised ya this and I'm gonna tell it so I never has ta see ya again. Can I continue now?"

Marsha, a sad look in her eye, only nodded.

"So tha two princes, hand in hand exit the cave several days later and who do they see coming down tha path? Tha missing princess herself, wearing tha knight's armor. At first when she sees them she starts ta run; but when she sees them holding hands she instead offers ta marry them. As a royal she could do tha sort of thing. And she knew it would piss off her da something fierce. She just makes them promise her one thing. And they agree. Tha night she tells them wha she had been up to tha last few days."

Marsha's eyes lit up, but she said nothing.

"After tha princess left the castle, she wasn't sure where ta go, so she hid in tha forest. That night she saw tha two idiot knights get killed. She took ones armor, as he was close to her size, and headed off into tha woods. Tha supplies she had with her were quickly running out, so she started looking fer an animal to hunt. Wha her da dinna know, she liked to sneak out and train with a sword. She had been getting pretty good, coz she knew she might have ta run one day. So our princess, she sees a cave, largest cave you ever did see, and she went in hoping ta find some sleeping animals.  Instead she found a dragon, sleeping in the center of a small pile of gold. Now being a princess, she had little need for gold, but she did get an idea how to escape her da and forced marriage. As she slowly moved towards tha dragon, its eyes flew open and..."

He stopped talking and just starred forward. "A...a dragon? And what? What happened? I'm sorry I was so vile you have to tell me!"

"Aye Ill continue. I need to see a man about a horse. I'll be right back."

"A horse? I don't..."

"Ima going to tha john! Get me another beer yeah?"

Finally smiling, she went and got him another beer. I suppose, she thought to herself, I should have cut him a little slack. This isn't half bad, in the end. She sat back down and saw him exit the john. He was walking perfectly fine until he caught her looking; then he began to stumble.

"Now where was I? Ah tha dragon. So this dragon, it sees tha princess, hefting a sword over her head and it laughs. You ever hear a dragon laugh? It's quite a thing. Tha princess, with determination in her face began to charge, when tha dragon bellowed, 'Now lass, don't be trying anything. I wouldn't want ya to end up like those men.' Tha dragon said, gesturing to tha corner of tha cave. The princess looked over and saw bodies and bodies piled up, armor cast aside. She looked back at the dragon, and put the sword down, but kept it at tha ready.

"'Now why are ye out here trying ta kill me? Shouldn't ya be at home?'"

"'My da wants me to marry for his own benefit. I'm not ready ta marry. I just want ta be my own women. Not sold to some man. I ran away and stumbled upon your cave.'"

"'And you were just gonna kill me? In ma sleep? That's incredibly rude lass. Weren't ya raised better'n tha?'"

The princess, she looked ashamed and dropped the sword. "'I didn't mean any disrespect, I had an idea on how I could escape me da and his plans. Now tha I think about it, I might be able to help you too, if'n your willing ta help me.'' She laid out her plan ta the dragon, and again, it laughed.

"'Aye princess, I'll help ya. I'll give ya some of my scales and a tooth. Good luck and remember our deal.'"

So the princess took what tha dragon had offered and started heading back. She hadn't planned on meeting the princes, but now tha she had, her plan would come together.
Together they all headed back to tha castle.

The prince and a knight in full armor with his face covered, walked in to see tha king.

"'You have returned!'" the king said, clasping his hands together. "'But where is ma daughter?'"

"'My lord,'' tha uncovered prince said, "'She has retired to her room to clean up. A dragon had taken her hostage. But we have dealt with it.'' He tossed the scales and the dragon tooth to the king. "'There may be more, so I suggest you and your people avoid tha cave. But this one has been dealt with.'"

"That is wonderful news! What of the other knight and prince?"

The prince looked at the knight, and lowered his head. "'They didnae make it my lord.'"

"'A tragedy. But I am happy to have my daughter back. Now. Which one of you will take her hand?'"

The prince looked at the knight and said, "'My friend here shall have the honor. I have taken riches from the dragon and will be off to my homeland.'"

"'Why doesn't the knight speak for himself?'"

"Before he speaks, he asks that you swear, in front of all these witnesses, he shall have your daughter's hand, and tharight to it, no matter what transpires."

"'Yes. Yes of course. May it be known throughout tha kingdom that this knight shall have ownership over my daughter's hand. As King, I make it law. Good sir knight, what is thy name?'"

"As the knight takes off the helmet, the room is filled with gasps. Fer under the helmet was..."

"HOLY shiat IT WAS SALLY!" Marsha exclaimed, interrupting.

"Aye yeah it was. Ye bothered me fer this story and ya go and ruin the ending?"
"I'm...I'm sorry it was just so..." she stammered.

"So wha? Good? I told ye I can write a story if'n ya give me tha damn time. Now can I wrap this up? I'm bloody tired."

"I'm...I'm sorry go ahead."

"Now the King, he was right pissed off but he could nae g back on his word. So the princess was able to decide for herself what her life brought. She made sure the dragon was left alone, and even sent word to it so the princes could have some gold to start over somewhere. When she became Queen the land prospered, and, in her own time, she found love and married. When she was ready. The end. Now can ya piss off? I need ta sleep."

"I'm sorry I treated you so badly. But that was the best story I could have gotten. I was worried there but you pulled through. Thank you!"

"Yeah yeah now bugger off and leave me be. Don't ask me fer nothing again."
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Working on my new Abridged Script for The-Editing-Room.com, a spoof of Days of Thunder. I'd say I'm about 2/3rds of the way through it and starting to saw into what needs to be cut. Here's a very short preview:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GN Nymph
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
'Cat-like typing detected' is too common an occurrence in my household, even with the cat getting a decoy laptop.

https://www.reddit.com/r/thisismylifenow/comments/xuqxx6/100_words_purr_minute/
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Nintenfreak: Got accepted to the anthology so I'm excited.


Congratulations! Me too.

/I asked toraque for some feedback and he hasn't replied. It doesn't matter. I know. No one saw the tricks in my mystery story until they were revealed :-)
 
