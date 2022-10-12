 Skip to content
(MRC TV)   Dudley Do-Right found in undercover operation at Montana gunshow. Doing what he was not supposed to be doing   (mrctv.org) divider line
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Next time use a rental car with the right plates.

This is no different than American cops spying on drug operations in Mexico.  Sure they haven't broken American laws until they cross the border, but damn right the DEA is gonna be spying on them until they do, and Canada should do the same to protect its laws and peace when it comes to Americans and gun smuggling.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seriously?

Is it against the law for someone to sit in their car in a parking lot?

LOL, rightwing idiots are hilarious.
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WTF am I reading?

MRCTV is an online media platform designed to broadcast conservative values, culture, politics, expose liberal media bias, and provide entertainment and information to a new and diverse audience.
 
dracos31
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't quite tell what happened between the SovCit nonsense and the half-assed snark in the "article".
 
DayeOfJustice
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Your blog sucks.

/obligatory and accurate.
 
abbarach
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dracos31: I can't quite tell what happened between the SovCit nonsense and the half-assed snark in the "article".


Canadian national cop was watching a US gun show, which is bad because "reasons".  The "journalist" also seems to be pissed off that the ATF doesn't tell town sheriffs everything they're doing, which is also bad because "reasons"

Seriously, that's it.  I feel dumber for having even opened the "article"...
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The "article" says the ATF is prohibited by the constitution...
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
danvon
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Questionable legal takes abound throughout the article, but this might be the worst.

"Then there's the fact that both the ATF and these Canadian Mounties were spying on people without warrants."

Sitting in a parking lot watching people go in and out of an event is 1) not spying in any legal sense, and 2) does not require a warrant.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
What If i sat in my car in a parking lot of a RCMP station in Canada??

No one would care...

This may be that, "Not News" I've heard so much about...
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
This seems like it will provoke a reasonable discussion.  I'd like to discuss what a poor writer the author is.
If I want to read Fark posts, I will read Fark.
 
Monumenticus
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
...the fact that the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (commonly known as the ATF) not only is not sanctioned by the U.S. Constitution...

stopped reading there.jpg
 
GonnaCallYouOut
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I am dumber for having read that trash website.
Subby, eat a bowl of dicks.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: This seems like it will provoke a reasonable discussion.  I'd like to discuss what a poor writer the author is.
If I want to read Fark posts, I will read Fark.


I would not read Fark if you paid me.
 
Tomahawk513 [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Monumenticus: ...the fact that the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (commonly known as the ATF) not only is not sanctioned by the U.S. Constitution...

stopped reading there.jpg


Same. That is among the dumbest things I have ever read. I can't even imagine how one comes to that conclusion. Surely not by reading the damn thing.
 
danvon
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Monumenticus: ...the fact that the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (commonly known as the ATF) not only is not sanctioned by the U.S. Constitution...

stopped reading there.jpg


Not that I'm up to date on the specificities of everything the NRA says, but I have a feeling that compared to the group/person who wrote this, the NRA's positions are considered a moderate, reasonable approach to firearms policy.
 
MagicBoris
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Now, agents of CANADA surreptitiously work with the agents of the unconstitutional ATF (budgeted this year for $1.5 BILLION dollars) to infiltrate gun shows and spy on people.

I really dig that he put Canada in all caps. I think it's supposed to show contempt, but it actually makes it look like an acronym. Agents of CANADA feels like the villains in a secondary arc from the 8th season of a G.I. Joe cartoon series.
 
jbc [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Monumenticus: ...the fact that the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (commonly known as the ATF) not only is not sanctioned by the U.S. Constitution...

stopped reading there.jpg


The National Hockey League is also not sanctioned by the Constitution, therefore Toronto is going to win the Stanl.... damn, can't even finish typing that, and it's still not as stupid as that website.
 
dracos31
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

abbarach: dracos31: I can't quite tell what happened between the SovCit nonsense and the half-assed snark in the "article".

Canadian national cop was watching a US gun show, which is bad because "reasons".  The "journalist" also seems to be pissed off that the ATF doesn't tell town sheriffs everything they're doing, which is also bad because "reasons"

Seriously, that's it.  I feel dumber for having even opened the "article"...


The first guy to code AdBlock for stupidity will make Elon Musk look like a bootblack with the money they'll make.
 
jbc [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

MagicBoris: Agents of CANADA feels like the villains in a secondary arc from the 8th season of a G.I. Joe cartoon series.


It's a real thing. The Canucks and Newfies Arms Dealers Association.
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

little big man: WTF am I reading?

MRCTV is an online media platform designed to broadcast conservative values, culture, politics, expose liberal media bias, and provide entertainment and information to a new and diverse audience.


Dude if you didn't get the far right bent of that article early on you're missing the obvious.

It was a joint operation of the federal government agency ATFE and the Canadian government so actually legal. It is amazing that the author even calls the ATFE illegal. I'm guessing if they didn't inform the local sheriff's office it is because he's known to be extremely 2nd amendment friendly and there wouldn't be any cooperation. Still it is the sheriff's jurisdiction unless federal crimes are being committed. The whole drama between local law enforcement and the FEDs is very rare in real life as they both honestly need each other for functionality. This might be one of the few cases.
 
imashark [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Is observing people in public against the law or something?

That's certainly new.
 
GonnaCallYouOut
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

RandomInternetComment: little big man: WTF am I reading?

MRCTV is an online media platform designed to broadcast conservative values, culture, politics, expose liberal media bias, and provide entertainment and information to a new and diverse audience.

Dude if you didn't get the far right bent of that article early on you're missing the obvious.

It was a joint operation of the federal government agency ATFE and the Canadian government so actually legal. It is amazing that the author even calls the ATFE illegal. I'm guessing if they didn't inform the local sheriff's office it is because he's known to be extremely 2nd amendment friendly and there wouldn't be any cooperation. Still it is the sheriff's jurisdiction unless federal crimes are being committed. The whole drama between local law enforcement and the FEDs is very rare in real life as they both honestly need each other for functionality. This might be one of the few cases.


Far right or Russian psyop? Who the heck can tell anymore.
I swear a lot of this stuff is other nations actively working to undermine the USA. This moron might be american, but one political party decided education was bad and now we have more and more of these fools open to foreign control. Heck of a coincidence where some of those nations donate to.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

danvon: Questionable legal takes abound throughout the article, but this might be the worst.

"Then there's the fact that both the ATF and these Canadian Mounties were spying on people without warrants."

Sitting in a parking lot watching people go in and out of an event is 1) not spying in any legal sense, and 2) does not require a warrant.


Remember how cops would sit in the Brew and Grow parking lots taking down license plates of everyone that went in?  It was bullshiat then and it's bullshiat now.
 
maumau the flakcatcher
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Why the hock did this greenlit? It's a pile of words to make anyone dumber and to vote Republican because "gwar mah guns!"
 
sleze
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

little big man: WTF am I reading?

MRCTV is an online media platform designed to broadcast conservative values, culture, politics, expose liberal media bias, and provide entertainment and information to a new and diverse audience.


Fark user imageView Full Size


https://adfontesmedia.com/interactive-media-bias-chart/

Pretty close to hyperpartisan right.
 
danvon
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: danvon: Questionable legal takes abound throughout the article, but this might be the worst.

"Then there's the fact that both the ATF and these Canadian Mounties were spying on people without warrants."

Sitting in a parking lot watching people go in and out of an event is 1) not spying in any legal sense, and 2) does not require a warrant.

Remember how cops would sit in the Brew and Grow parking lots taking down license plates of everyone that went in?  It was bullshiat then and it's bullshiat now.


Your opinion on whether it's "bullshiat" doesn't mean that it 1) is "spying" in violation of any statute on the subject, and 2) something that requires a warrant.
 
mainsail
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Genuine frontier gibberish? Genuine frontier gibberish.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Why is this fark label "interesting" ?

That is far too generous.
 
GonnaCallYouOut
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: danvon: 

Remember how cops would sit in the Brew and Grow parking lots taking down license plates of everyone that went in?  It was bullshiat then and it's bullshiat now.


But was it illegal?
Also a bit of a difference. One is a place that is known to sell products for many uses, the other a place where guns are sold to felons.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

danvon: Jeebus Saves: danvon: Questionable legal takes abound throughout the article, but this might be the worst.

"Then there's the fact that both the ATF and these Canadian Mounties were spying on people without warrants."

Sitting in a parking lot watching people go in and out of an event is 1) not spying in any legal sense, and 2) does not require a warrant.

Remember how cops would sit in the Brew and Grow parking lots taking down license plates of everyone that went in?  It was bullshiat then and it's bullshiat now.

Your opinion on whether it's "bullshiat" doesn't mean that it 1) is "spying" in violation of any statute on the subject, and 2) something that requires a warrant.


Are you ok with cops staking out parking lots where legal activity is taking place or not?  I really don't care what you think of the author or what he wrote.  It doesn't change the fact that what's going on is bullshiat.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: Seriously?

Is it against the law for someone to sit in their car in a parking lot?

LOL, rightwing idiots are hilarious.


DRAMA!
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: Seriously?

Is it against the law for someone to sit in their car in a parking lot?

LOL, rightwing idiots are hilarious.


If it's private property, the owner can boot whomever they want.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I guess we know who the submitter is now. LOL
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: Seriously?

Is it against the law for someone to sit in their car in a parking lot?

LOL, rightwing idiots are hilarious.


So when Sarah Palin said she could see Canada from her house were she and her family spying on Canada?

the "author" of the post claims the ATF is prohibited by the Constitution also.  it obviously isn't.  i'm sure he's a Sovereign Citizen too.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

jbc: Monumenticus: ...the fact that the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (commonly known as the ATF) not only is not sanctioned by the U.S. Constitution...

stopped reading there.jpg

The National Hockey League is also not sanctioned by the Constitution, therefore Toronto is going to win the Stanl....damn, can't even finish typing that, and it's still not as stupid as that website.


There's not US Constitution sanctioned..And there's Laws of Nature...Both of which Toronto Maple Leafs would violate..

/When they lost to Montreal, it was written into the fabric of the universe..
 
RaceDTruck [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
At least the RCMP officer was polite about leaving.
 
danvon
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: danvon: Jeebus Saves: danvon: Questionable legal takes abound throughout the article, but this might be the worst.

"Then there's the fact that both the ATF and these Canadian Mounties were spying on people without warrants."

Sitting in a parking lot watching people go in and out of an event is 1) not spying in any legal sense, and 2) does not require a warrant.

Remember how cops would sit in the Brew and Grow parking lots taking down license plates of everyone that went in?  It was bullshiat then and it's bullshiat now.

Your opinion on whether it's "bullshiat" doesn't mean that it 1) is "spying" in violation of any statute on the subject, and 2) something that requires a warrant.

Are you ok with cops staking out parking lots where legal activity is taking place or not?  I really don't care what you think of the author or what he wrote.  It doesn't change the fact that what's going on is bullshiat.


I'm not going to fall for your low quality bait, and get sucked into your sealioning. I stated that what they alluded to as being "illegal" wasn't. That's it.

If you want to get into a debate about opinions about whether it was "the right thing to do", find another person.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: Seriously?

Is it against the law for someone to sit in their car in a parking lot?

LOL, rightwing idiots are hilarious.


They know in their heart they are guilty of something! Just don't watch while they break the law.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Monumenticus: ...the fact that the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (commonly known as the ATF) not only is not sanctioned by the U.S. Constitution...

stopped reading there.jpg


Or you can flip that and they have no restrictions noted in the Constitution so they can do anything they want.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

abbarach: dracos31: I can't quite tell what happened between the SovCit nonsense and the half-assed snark in the "article".

Canadian national cop was watching a US gun show, which is bad because "reasons".  The "journalist" also seems to be pissed off that the ATF doesn't tell town sheriffs everything they're doing, which is also bad because "reasons"

Seriously, that's it.  I feel dumber for having even opened the "article"...


I could very quickly name local le who do bad gun things.  As a matter of fact, I posted one here a few months ago who was convicted for illegally selling 100 or so machine guns.
 
jimpapa
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: danvon: Jeebus Saves: danvon: Questionable legal takes abound throughout the article, but this might be the worst.

"Then there's the fact that both the ATF and these Canadian Mounties were spying on people without warrants."

Sitting in a parking lot watching people go in and out of an event is 1) not spying in any legal sense, and 2) does not require a warrant.

Remember how cops would sit in the Brew and Grow parking lots taking down license plates of everyone that went in?  It was bullshiat then and it's bullshiat now.

Your opinion on whether it's "bullshiat" doesn't mean that it 1) is "spying" in violation of any statute on the subject, and 2) something that requires a warrant.

Are you ok with cops staking out parking lots where legal activity is taking place or not?  I really don't care what you think of the author or what he wrote.  It doesn't change the fact that what's going on is bullshiat.


so, radar traps, R.I.D.E stops, and airport security are bull too?
it must hurt to be so stoooopid
 
ChubbyTiger
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
There's a lot of crazy in that story. And none of it belonged to the Mountie.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
FTFA:
First, there's the fact that the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (commonly known as the ATF) not only is not sanctioned by the U.S. Constitution, it is strictly prohibited by the U.S. Constitution.

media.tenor.comView Full Size


If these guys are just going to make up fake bullshiat they'd like to believe about the constitution I'm going to have a hard time believing anything they report isn't just fantasy too.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: What If i sat in my car in a parking lot of a RCMP station in Canada??

No one would care...

This may be that, "Not News" I've heard so much about...


Ammo sexuals tend to be big pussies who are afraid of everything and everyone.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

jimpapa: R.I.D.E stops


I believe in at least some states, these are illegal.  You're stopping someone even though you have no reason to.  It's more entrapment than anything.
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The writer of this article and everyone involved with this trash website all need to practice their 2nd Amendment rights on themselves.
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: danvon: Jeebus Saves: danvon: Questionable legal takes abound throughout the article, but this might be the worst.

"Then there's the fact that both the ATF and these Canadian Mounties were spying on people without warrants."

Sitting in a parking lot watching people go in and out of an event is 1) not spying in any legal sense, and 2) does not require a warrant.

Remember how cops would sit in the Brew and Grow parking lots taking down license plates of everyone that went in?  It was bullshiat then and it's bullshiat now.

Your opinion on whether it's "bullshiat" doesn't mean that it 1) is "spying" in violation of any statute on the subject, and 2) something that requires a warrant.

Are you ok with cops staking out parking lots where legal activity is taking place or not?  I really don't care what you think of the author or what he wrote.  It doesn't change the fact that what's going on is bullshiat.


Did Subby just out themselves?
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Your blog sucks, subby.
 
Tom_Slick
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
If this were a cop working for the DEA from Utah staking out the parking lot of a dispensary in Colorado, would that be allowed? If the answer is no then this certainly isn't.
 
