(YouTube)   How screwed is Alex Jones in Connecticut? The verdict is in This is your Alex Jones damages hearing verdict readout thread.
660
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Deliberations took 3 days. Jury had to request a new verdict sheet cuz they wrote a number down incorrectly.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

question_dj: Deliberations took 3 days. Jury had to request a new verdict sheet cuz they wrote a number down incorrectly.


4.5X109?
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm here for it.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: question_dj: Deliberations took 3 days. Jury had to request a new verdict sheet cuz they wrote a number down incorrectly.

4.5X109?


I mean, that's a start. How about, all the money he has now, and then all the money he'll have in the future, until he dies?
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Come on, lots of commas.
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can they award the plaintiffs with EVERYTHING?
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

question_dj: Bootleg: question_dj: Deliberations took 3 days. Jury had to request a new verdict sheet cuz they wrote a number down incorrectly.

4.5X109?

I mean, that's a start. How about, all the money he has now, and then all the money he'll have in the future, until he dies?


It's a start.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Come on googolplex

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: [Fark user image 425x626]


Kill Titus...
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
neapoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm just here waiting for the number.
 
joeskunk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
sending the jury back to initial each page?!? aaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa tellme tellme tellme
 
undernova
‘’ 1 hour ago  

question_dj: Bootleg: question_dj: Deliberations took 3 days. Jury had to request a new verdict sheet cuz they wrote a number down incorrectly.

4.5X109?

I mean, that's a start. How about, all the money he has now, and then all the money he'll have in the future, until he dies?


I mean, that's a start. How about, all the money he has now, and then all the money he'll have in the future, until he dies?

FTFY
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He will have to spend eternity in a Whirlpool box behind a 7-11 with gay frogs as box mates?
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's gotta be sweating like a pig even more than he already does.
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Foreman forgot to sign the paper?
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OdradekRex: Come on, lots of commas.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Zeroth Law
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can he appeal it? I hope not. Take every cent.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
red230
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And the jury forgot to sign some to the documents so they're going back in.
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
jmr61
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"L&C has turned off the comments section on the Alex Jones stream due to harassing comments toward victims' families."

Only the best people.

Farking scum.
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OdradekRex: Come on, lots of commas.


F*ck up some commas, f*ck up some commas yea.
 
tudorgurl [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*well, we're waiting!.gif*
 
Poopspasm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been doing an workouts to prepare my body for the volume and intensity of my expected belly laughs.

Don't disappoint me, jury.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll be amused if there's no number today.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The jury was told there would be no math.
 
goodncold
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Zeroth Law: Can he appeal it? I hope not. Take every cent.


There are lots of layers to the appeals process it seems in the US.
 
Fart And Smunny
‘’ 1 hour ago  

make me some tea: question_dj: Bootleg: question_dj: Deliberations took 3 days. Jury had to request a new verdict sheet cuz they wrote a number down incorrectly.

4.5X109?

I mean, that's a start. How about, all the money he has now, and then all the money he'll have in the future, until he dies?

It's a start.


Tbh I'd settle for "ownership and rights to all infowars properties"
 
Poopspasm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Poopspasm: I've been doing an workouts to prepare my body for the volume and intensity of my expected belly laughs.

Don't disappoint me, jury.


Ab workouts, autocorrect.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope him and Lindell end up homeless together arguing conspiracy theories while flinging their poop at birds.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They win a gross of his brain pills.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow if you hate Alex Jones but love AMSR, this video is for you.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
red230
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tricycleracer: OdradekRex: Come on, lots of commas.

[Fark user image 425x567]


I wonder what kind of doors the plaintiff's cars will have after this.
These are not the doors of a billionaire! Full Clip from Silicon Valley S02E07
Youtube FWoQvymDSuw
 
Poopspasm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

groppet: I hope him and Lindell end up homeless together arguing conspiracy theories while flinging their poop at birds.


What do you have against birds?
 
CrosswordWithAPen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a unanimous decision.  "Alex Jones is a horse's ass."
Also, "Many commas, yes."
(OK, they haven't said that last part yet.)
 
Iamos [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Uchiha_Cycliste: I'll be amused if there's no number today.


It's like how the more advanced the math gets, the fewer numbers are actually involved. It should be that high.
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not like I've got anything better to do for the next 30 minutes, let's watch a grifter get ended (hopefully)
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lol forgot to sign so mistrial
 
Wireless Joe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: 4.5X109


6.02(1023)
 
Stile4aly [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fart And Smunny: make me some tea: question_dj: Bootleg: question_dj: Deliberations took 3 days. Jury had to request a new verdict sheet cuz they wrote a number down incorrectly.

4.5X109?

I mean, that's a start. How about, all the money he has now, and then all the money he'll have in the future, until he dies?

It's a start.

Tbh I'd settle for "ownership and rights to all infowars properties"


The respondent is condemned to spend the rest of his life naked in a ditch.
 
leeto2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
no decimal points...so just round up to the next ten million or so...that works.
 
nakmuay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jmr61: "L&C has turned off the comments section on the Alex Jones stream due to harassing comments toward victims' families."

Only the best people.

Farking scum.


Gather up their IP addresses, and have them hauled off to Gitmo.

Also, the jury should award four trillion dollars to the families.
 
JeffKochosky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Uchiha_Cycliste: I'll be amused if there's no number today.


Does  count as a number?
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bury that motherfarking piece of shiat. C'mon.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Iamos: Uchiha_Cycliste: I'll be amused if there's no number today.

It's like how the more advanced the math gets, the fewer numbers are actually involved. It should be that high.


NaN would be pretty amusing damages.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now sending the jury back to properly staple the document with only one staple aligned parallel to the top of the page no more than 1/8" from the edge.

Now sending the jury back to add the appropriate cover sheet to the document.

Now sending the jury back to make sure there are periods after each initial.
 
Nah'mean [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does anyone know if he is (or will be) in the room for the announcement? I'm there either way, but it will be a lot more satisfying if I get to see him stroke out.
 
