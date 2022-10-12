 Skip to content
What big news did you find out through Fark?
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
img.kelbymediagroup.comView Full Size
 
ProfessorTomoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
9/11 - or at least, I was able to follow 9/11 thanks to Fark.
 
Primum non nocere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tet Offensive

. . . nah, probably The Butt Fumble
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

markie_farkie: [img.kelbymediagroup.com image 750x468]


img.ifunny.coView Full Size
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That I'm an alcoholic?
 
Imperfect Pixels [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All. Literally all of the big news since 2004.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The death of Angela Lansbury, most recently.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That Reggie Jackson was apparently the cause of Angela Lansbury's death.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: That Reggie Jackson was apparently the cause of Angela Lansbury's death.


I didn't know she was sick.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That slatted chairs are a mere annoyance to pantsless women and an absolute menace to dudes.
 
Shelbyraed
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Um, all of them, any of them that have been in front of me all these years.
 
MoriartyLives
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That I'm the only person in the world who doesn't loathe IPAs.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you want to find out if your cat sits on your counter top.
Put lipstick on it's anus. So you can see little lipstick catbutt kisses on your countertop.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nothing I didn't know about two days earlier from other sites.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark is ahead of me on most newsflashes.
 
abmoraz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All of it, as this is the only news site I read.  I don't have twitter, facebook, or cable TV.  If it's newsworthy, it eventually makes it here.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ProfessorTomoe: 9/11 - or at least, I was able to follow 9/11 thanks to Fark.


Same.
 
Mechagimpy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Columbia disaster.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Slatted chairs are dangerous.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That a man as bold and cunning as Drew Curtis had the courage and fortitude to run for gubernatorial office.

Also, W00tstout exists.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't say.

But you'll get over it.
 
starsrift
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MoriartyLives: That I'm the only person in the world who doesn't loathe IPAs.


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
replacementcool
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ProfessorTomoe: 9/11 - or at least, I was able to follow 9/11 thanks to Fark.


that was how I discovered this place
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That Weird Al's parents died.  700 times.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

optikeye: If you want to find out if your cat sits on your counter top.
Put lipstick on it's anus. So you can see little lipstick catbutt kisses on your countertop.


Lipstick Catbutt Kisses is my Hole/Cure fusion band.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A guy having sex with a dead dog in front of a daycare (or middle school).
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ProfessorTomoe: 9/11 - or at least, I was able to follow 9/11 thanks to Fark.


external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
!!!!THE McRIB IS BACK!!!!!11!!ELEVENTY
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

replacementcool: ProfessorTomoe: 9/11 - or at least, I was able to follow 9/11 thanks to Fark.

that was how I discovered this place


A meme brought me to Fark:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Every_time_you_masturbate..._God_kills_a_kitten
 
Talint [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Most major news since 2004 though occasionally Google news or WaPo informs me first.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think the first thing I learned was how long until everyone had to get to the gym.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mechagimpy: The Columbia disaster.


That was a creepy one, I was lallygagging in bed listening to local radio when the program was interrupted. Didn't believe it, got up and turned on the tv.
Woke my roommate. Etc.
 
AllyOop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The ol' heel-stomp in the shower

How to track where a cat's butt has been

I know I did learn of a few real biggies, but I can't remember what exactly now. If not the actual event breaking, the coverage definitely is superior here.
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That FB- was the father.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I still remember the Comey FBI Hillary email link 11 days before the 2016 election. The link was one word. "Surprise" and I knew it was gonna be a crusher in terms of moving the votes a few percentage points. Early voting was already going on in many places by that time. 

Incidentally, Comey knew exactly what he was doing, even if he says some disingenuous things to try to deflect his massive guilt. Comey wanted Trump to win. There is no doubt in my mind.
 
AllyOop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We need to tally the answers to this thread when it closes.  Imma say cat butt lipstick is gonna win.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That hot cocoa sampler and Guinness bar towel free giveaways are fake.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On another note, it took me about 3-4 years of farking before I understood what "subby" meant and what "I'll get the lights" meant.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should I be ashamed if Fark is kind of my morning news read?  I mean, yeah, I read the comments, Ray, but sometimes I read the articles, too.

And for those not in the know, the "article" is what the little linky thingy sends you to, and which all the snark is directed.
 
brigid_fitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ProfessorTomoe: 9/11 - or at least, I was able to follow 9/11 thanks to Fark.


Me, too. For most of the day, this was the only hrs-related site that started up.

I also followed a days-long thread from a guy stuck in his upper-floor office during Katrina. He was posting stuff going on that the new either didn't report at all or reported days later.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That a fertilizer plant explosion was about to occur a mile from my house. It was a very local story but still...Fark might have saved my life if I didn't get out of Dodge!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


from pup socket
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I thought this site wasn't about news?
 
KCinPA
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
That the Hunter Biden laptop story was (and apparently still is) the direct result of a Russian disinformation campaign.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 850x539]

from pup socket


Needs moar buttsecks owl.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
There is likely to be trouble when the oil hits the anus.
 
Red Shirt Blues [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Al Gore won the election. Wait a minute....no he didn't. Wasn't even a user yet, just a lurker for photoshop. Had one user name and lost password the another and another. Miss mugshot Friday and guido threads.
 
All Latest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

ProfessorTomoe: 9/11 - or at least, I was able to follow 9/11 thanks to Fark.


Same, and the Boston marathon bombing.
 
TWX
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

ProfessorTomoe: 9/11 - or at least, I was able to follow 9/11 thanks to Fark.


Yeah. I still lurked for a couple of years before finally signing up but I read this site quite a lot back in the day.
 
