(Newsweek)   War never changes, and if you are not lucky enough to be a vault dweller, Newsweek provides information on the best places to be in case of nuclear war, start saving your bottle caps
46
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You're best in a coffin if nuclear war happens.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

whidbey: You're best in a coffin if nuclear war happens.


Or ground zero

/maybe New Zealand
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Some estimates name Maine, Oregon, Northern California, and Western Texas as some of the safest locales in the case of nuclear war, due to their lack of large urban centers and nuclear power plants.

Oh, Maine?  You mean, the state that's strategically located and the closest of the lower 48 to Moscow?  And probably still has plenty of active missile silos?  That Maine?

Yeah.  We're reeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeally safe here.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

xanadian: whidbey: You're best in a coffin if nuclear war happens.

Or ground zero

/maybe New Zealand


Only temporary.

See: On the Beach.
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm a gonner

I'm bout 90 miles from Offutt AFB
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Maybe we could, idk, not have a thermonuclear apocalypse on the one planet we know we can live on
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm hoping Newport gets a direct strike. Make it quick.

i loved all the Mad Max end of the world sh*t... but I have no desire to experience it.

For those that do survive, it will be like Lord of the Flies. Chaos will reign.

Enjoy.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Hope for what? What do you think is going to happen out there? You think we're going to sweep up the dead and fill in a couple of holes and build some supermarkets? You think all those people left alive out there are going to say, "Oh, I'm sorry. It wasn't my fault. Let's kiss and make up"? We knew the score. We knew all about bombs, we knew all about fallout. We knew this could happen for forty years. But nobody was interested.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm near Cleveland.  Any major strikes here would qualify as an improvement.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OdradekRex: I'm near Cleveland.  Any major strikes here would qualify as an improvement.


VISIT THE CLEVELAND NUCLEAR CRATER VISITORS CENTER!
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Better to die quick-ish than let that little shiat continue to slowly erode democracy across the planet, invade countries at will while committing insane war crimes, and gradually turn everyone's life into a dystopic nightmare.
 
Riche [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

xanadian: Some estimates name Maine, Oregon, Northern California, and Western Texas as some of the safest locales in the case of nuclear war, due to their lack of large urban centers and nuclear power plants.

Oh, Maine?  You mean, the state that's strategically located and the closest of the lower 48 to Moscow?  And probably still has plenty of active missile silos?  That Maine?

Yeah.  We're reeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeally safe here.


Active missile silos in Maine?

That would be a surprise to the Air Force.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

freddyV: I'm a gonner

I'm bout 90 miles from Offutt AFB


Fed Ex. I won't feel a thing.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Modest Mouse-Bury Me With It
Youtube JEZ_vhgUfGo
 
Subtonic
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

xanadian: Some estimates name Maine, Oregon, Northern California, and Western Texas as some of the safest locales in the case of nuclear war, due to their lack of large urban centers and nuclear power plants.

Oh, Maine?  You mean, the state that's strategically located and the closest of the lower 48 to Moscow?  And probably still has plenty of active missile silos?  That Maine?

Yeah.  We're reeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeally safe here.


There is a major radar installation off the coast of Eastport. Like one of two of it's type. Might be of some interest to the Ruskies...
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
One of the Vaults had just one guy and a panther.

/ that's probably better than the one guy with just a box of puppets. The panther wouldn't let you go insane
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

freddyV: I'm a gonner

I'm bout 90 miles from Offutt AFB



I'm between NYC and Boston and Connecticut is home to Avco, Sikorsky, Electric Boat, Norden Systems, etc.

A large scale nuclear exchange will be mercifully short for me. I hope.
 
dinglenugget
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I like the Fallout games but I'm not ready for the LARP
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

no1curr: Maybe we could, idk, not have a thermonuclear apocalypse on the one planet we know we can live on


Gotta tell Putin that.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Best place to be:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

no1curr: Maybe we could, idk, not have a thermonuclear apocalypse on the one planet we know we can live on


It's not really up to people like us
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Ooo! Ooo!  Get to use this one again!

Fallout 4 S.P.E.C.I.A.L. Complete Video Series - All 7 Training Videos
Youtube 26UDmZRCbm0
 
Weaver95
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I live in central Pennsylvania, where pretty much everything is a hard target for a nuclear weapon.
If someone decides to nuke the united states, I'm not getting outta here alive.
 
Daer21
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

xanadian: Some estimates name Maine, Oregon, Northern California, and Western Texas as some of the safest locales in the case of nuclear war, due to their lack of large urban centers and nuclear power plants.

Oh, Maine?  You mean, the state that's strategically located and the closest of the lower 48 to Moscow?  And probably still has plenty of active missile silos?  That Maine?

Yeah.  We're reeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeally safe here.


Maine does not contain ICBM's
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: no1curr: Maybe we could, idk, not have a thermonuclear apocalypse on the one planet we know we can live on

It's not really up to people like us


This is unfortunately why I see pacifism as a failed philosophy. You can get 90% of the population to believe it but unless you can convince world leaders who are unfortunately the ones who commonly sociopathic enough to become heads of state it won't really accomplish anything. The only exception I've seen is possibly teaching empathy in schools to which there are hopeful studies on to reduce their numbers in society.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unscratchable_Itch
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
All that will be left is the preppers, and they will claw each other to pieces as soon as it's safe enough to leave their bunkers. I'd rather greet the fireball with a hug and a kiss.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
When I was in the Army they told us, half jokingly, to basically kiss our asses goodbye.

And I was the NBC (nuke'/bio/chemical) instructor!
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Daer21: xanadian: Some estimates name Maine, Oregon, Northern California, and Western Texas as some of the safest locales in the case of nuclear war, due to their lack of large urban centers and nuclear power plants.

Oh, Maine?  You mean, the state that's strategically located and the closest of the lower 48 to Moscow?  And probably still has plenty of active missile silos?  That Maine?

Yeah.  We're reeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeally safe here.

Maine does not contain ICBM's


How would you know? Wouldn't that be classified?
 
shinji3i
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

xanadian: Some estimates name Maine, Oregon, Northern California, and Western Texas as some of the safest locales in the case of nuclear war, due to their lack of large urban centers and nuclear power plants.

Oh, Maine?  You mean, the state that's strategically located and the closest of the lower 48 to Moscow?  And probably still has plenty of active missile silos?  That Maine?

Yeah.  We're reeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeally safe here.


I'm sure Toronto/Ottawa/Quebec won't see any sort of nukes and if they do the prevailing winds certainly won't carry fallout over Maine.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

koder: Better to die quick-ish than let that little shiat continue to slowly erode democracy across the planet, invade countries at will while committing insane war crimes, and gradually turn everyone's life into a dystopic nightmare.


It is an odd thing that the willingness to die is the best way to live (long term, statistically) when it comes to tyrants.

Yeah, I'd rather be dead than spent my life living in a Putinesque 'ideal' world.
 
Daer21
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

RandomInternetComment: Daer21: xanadian: Some estimates name Maine, Oregon, Northern California, and Western Texas as some of the safest locales in the case of nuclear war, due to their lack of large urban centers and nuclear power plants.

Oh, Maine?  You mean, the state that's strategically located and the closest of the lower 48 to Moscow?  And probably still has plenty of active missile silos?  That Maine?

Yeah.  We're reeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeally safe here.

Maine does not contain ICBM's

How would you know? Wouldn't that be classified?


No. Have a map.
https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&source=web&rct=j&url=https://uploads.fas.org/sites/4/NotebookMap.pdf&ved=2ahUKEwjpi4ukrNv6AhVpRjABHaXDDdEQFnoECEAQAQ&usg=AOvVaw1kha0bfpEF1e65mk4Ltpmw
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Daer21: RandomInternetComment: Daer21: xanadian: Some estimates name Maine, Oregon, Northern California, and Western Texas as some of the safest locales in the case of nuclear war, due to their lack of large urban centers and nuclear power plants.

Oh, Maine?  You mean, the state that's strategically located and the closest of the lower 48 to Moscow?  And probably still has plenty of active missile silos?  That Maine?

Yeah.  We're reeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeally safe here.

Maine does not contain ICBM's

How would you know? Wouldn't that be classified?

No. Have a map.
https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&source=web&rct=j&url=https://uploads.fas.org/sites/4/NotebookMap.pdf&ved=2ahUKEwjpi4ukrNv6AhVpRjABHaXDDdEQFnoECEAQAQ&usg=AOvVaw1kha0bfpEF1e65mk4Ltpmw


And you trust that to be 1. Accurate and 2. Complete?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
MGS4 War Has Changed
Youtube BUf_8jyxbiM
 
hammettman
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
And the cruel irony of it all is that it will be the Trumpers who live in rural nowheres who will have the most survivability.  Farking Republicans who are actively cheering on Putin thanks to their foxy propaganda intake.  Any rebuilding of the country will be taken over by that crowd.  Hard pass.

I'm 100 miles from any blast zone, but hopefully the fallout will be quick.  I should make sure I have enough gin to endure.
 
1979
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
i have some cool leather motorcycle pants, i've got wireless clippers for a biatchin' mohawk, 1/2 a mickey of vodka in the freezer, i DON'T have a mangy dog but i could probably steal one, my car isn't fast but it looks cool, my girlfriend is a 6'1" PuNk™ rocker, i might just cruise downtown... see what's up.
 
Oliver Twisted
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

whidbey: xanadian: whidbey: You're best in a coffin if nuclear war happens.

Or ground zero

/maybe New Zealand

Only temporary.

See: On the Beach.


I read the book.  Is the movie worth watching?
 
SMB2811 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

shinji3i: xanadian: Some estimates name Maine, Oregon, Northern California, and Western Texas as some of the safest locales in the case of nuclear war, due to their lack of large urban centers and nuclear power plants.

Oh, Maine?  You mean, the state that's strategically located and the closest of the lower 48 to Moscow?  And probably still has plenty of active missile silos?  That Maine?

Yeah.  We're reeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeally safe here.

I'm sure Toronto/Ottawa/Quebec won't see any sort of nukes and if they do the prevailing winds certainly won't carry fallout over Maine.


Why would anyone nuke Canada, that's just a waste.
 
JammerJim [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I'm ready.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Oliver Twisted: whidbey: xanadian: whidbey: You're best in a coffin if nuclear war happens.

Or ground zero

/maybe New Zealand

Only temporary.

See: On the Beach.

I read the book.  Is the movie worth watching?


I have not, I heard it was great, but the subject matter has always been too chilling to deal with.
 
Daer21
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

RandomInternetComment: Daer21: RandomInternetComment: Daer21: xanadian: Some estimates name Maine, Oregon, Northern California, and Western Texas as some of the safest locales in the case of nuclear war, due to their lack of large urban centers and nuclear power plants.

Oh, Maine?  You mean, the state that's strategically located and the closest of the lower 48 to Moscow?  And probably still has plenty of active missile silos?  That Maine?

Yeah.  We're reeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeally safe here.

Maine does not contain ICBM's

How would you know? Wouldn't that be classified?

No. Have a map.
https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&source=web&rct=j&url=https://uploads.fas.org/sites/4/NotebookMap.pdf&ved=2ahUKEwjpi4ukrNv6AhVpRjABHaXDDdEQFnoECEAQAQ&usg=AOvVaw1kha0bfpEF1e65mk4Ltpmw

And you trust that to be 1. Accurate and 2. Complete?


Missile silos are hard to hide, and all disclosed under the START, and SALT series treaties. Maine is a poor choice anyway due to flight path considerations. The Last American missile silo was built before I was born.
 
Buster 49
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I live within 30 miles of Green Bay, WI which is known as the Toilet Paper Capitol of the World.  As such I assume Green Bay is high on the Russian hit list.  Good news is that there are several big hills between GB and here so I hope the majority of the blast wave would be directed away from here. But the vaporization of Lambeau Field would severely demoralize the entire state.
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

SMB2811: shinji3i: xanadian: Some estimates name Maine, Oregon, Northern California, and Western Texas as some of the safest locales in the case of nuclear war, due to their lack of large urban centers and nuclear power plants.

Oh, Maine?  You mean, the state that's strategically located and the closest of the lower 48 to Moscow?  And probably still has plenty of active missile silos?  That Maine?

Yeah.  We're reeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeally safe here.

I'm sure Toronto/Ottawa/Quebec won't see any sort of nukes and if they do the prevailing winds certainly won't carry fallout over Maine.

Why would anyone nuke Canada, that's just a waste.


Not intentional, but we are under the flightpath.

A properly fuelled Russian rocket would make its target (New York, Washington, etc). How much you wanna bet that it is fuelled to the proper amount?
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I've been reading a bunch about nuclear winter lately.
Seems that most of the worries are overblown, for the most part.
For nuclear winter to happen, urban areas must erupt into firestorms from the nuclear blast. The likelihood of North America's (or any developed country) entire wildfire and interface fire fighting infrastructure getting destroyed is about zero. Neither bomb dropped in Japan resulted in massive enough firestorms to be a cause to climate cooling.

Nuclear winter would be devastating, for a few years. It would not end humanity. There would be massive suffering and death, but it wouldn't be an extinction-level event.
 
jmr61
‘’ 1 minute ago  

SumoJeb: I've been reading a bunch about nuclear winter lately.
Seems that most of the worries are overblown, for the most part.
For nuclear winter to happen, urban areas must erupt into firestorms from the nuclear blast. The likelihood of North America's (or any developed country) entire wildfire and interface fire fighting infrastructure getting destroyed is about zero. Neither bomb dropped in Japan resulted in massive enough firestorms to be a cause to climate cooling.

Nuclear winter would be devastating, for a few years. It would not end humanity. There would be massive suffering and death, but it wouldn't be an extinction-level event.



Thanks John Bolton. Any other gems today?
 
