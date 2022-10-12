 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KUCI)   Today's 4-hour serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from The Stranglers, Ultravox, XTC, Madness, Talk Talk, and more. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #401. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
56
    More: Live, KUCI player, University of California, Irvine, 2006 albums, Global Radio, University of California, California, UCI Conversations, Student activities and traditions at UC Irvine  
•       •       •

123 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 12 Oct 2022 at 12:30 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



56 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:

First of all, if you're new here, WELCOME! We hope you stick around, and we hope you post.

There are several ways to catch the show:

You can catch it straight from the KUCI 88.9FM website:

https://kuci.org/wp/listen/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on TuneIn:

https://tunein.com/radio/KUCI-889-FM-s35860/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Streema:

https://streema.com/radios/KUCI_88.9FM

(note: the app for Streema is "Simple Radio")

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Radio Garden:

http://radio.garden/listen/kuci/A58GSAOF

Lastly, we stream live on iTunes. Just open iTunes and look for live radio streaming, and search for us, KUCI 88.9FM.

A couple notes:

We unfortunately cannot podcast or post show recordings, so if you miss the broadcast, you miss it - it's an FCC thing (seriously).

But we post a text playlist after the show at the bottom of the thread, and we also post a YouTube playlist after the show here:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWLmRhgwtylQbd_QUxmgFeA/playlists

And if you hear a song that you just can't wait until the end of the show (or the end of the block) to find out what it was, the playlist is also live-Tweeted here:

https://twitter.com/socalnewwaver (no account or sign in needed to view)

Lastly, and most importantly, this is a non-politics, non-bad news thread. We're here for the music, we hope you are too!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cheers you beautiful lot
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Buenas tardes, denizens, and Happy Birthday Dave Vanian!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hello. I'll hang for as long as I can :o)
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All you ever do is talk talk..... Here for all 4 hours!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
it was recently brought to my attention that there is a italo disco replay shown on the kuci schedule as happening friday mornings. it was further brought to my attention that the italo disco replay may actually be a pastforward replay. soooooo....you  might want to keep this thread alive for friday. if such a thing is even possible. because whatever it winds up being, it's a replay so i won't be posting a new thread.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Standing' by...
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Bonjour mes farquers! Will be mildly distracted today, so spitballing will be at a minimum.
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
He took an aldehyde and reversed it. Umm, Wow.
Zot zot.

Howdy folks. Waiting for the Stride record...
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

perigee: He took an aldehyde and reversed it. Umm, Wow.
Zot zot.

Howdy folks. Waiting for the Stride record...


I'm hoping he keeps talking right up until '59
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
An Extra Smart, just for you. See above.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Hi everybody. Went to the woods this morning, and my research is strongly indicating that I brought home something edible.
Fark user imageView Full Size


Still waiting on the spore print.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Our mum, she's so house-proud
Nothing ever slows her down
And a mess is not allowed
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: Hi everybody. Went to the woods this morning, and my research is strongly indicating that I brought home something edible.
[Fark user image 425x566]

Still waiting on the spore print.


Those aren't the "fun" ones though
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: Hi everybody. Went to the woods this morning, and my research is strongly indicating that I brought home something edible.
[Fark user image image 425x566]

Still waiting on the spore print.


not sure why any one would want to eat tree bark, but whatevs to each their own
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: it was recently brought to my attention that there is a italo disco replay shown on the kuci schedule as happening friday mornings. it was further brought to my attention that the italo disco replay may actually be a pastforward replay. soooooo....you  might want to keep this thread alive for friday. if such a thing is even possible. because whatever it winds up being, it's a replay so i won't be posting a new thread.


Usually you can't comment on threads that are older than 24 hours.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: Madison_Smiled: Hi everybody. Went to the woods this morning, and my research is strongly indicating that I brought home something edible.
[Fark user image image 425x566]

Still waiting on the spore print.

not sure why any one would want to eat tree bark, but whatevs to each their own


I bet you don't eat the crispy skin on fried chicken, either.
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: Hi everybody. Went to the woods this morning, and my research is strongly indicating that I brought home something edible.
[Fark user image 425x566]

Still waiting on the spore print.


api.hub.jhu.eduView Full Size


bigmouthmag.files.wordpress.comView Full Size

Doo  Eeet. I'll get the Grateful Dead album..
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

djslowdive: socalnewwaver: it was recently brought to my attention that there is a italo disco replay shown on the kuci schedule as happening friday mornings. it was further brought to my attention that the italo disco replay may actually be a pastforward replay. soooooo....you  might want to keep this thread alive for friday. if such a thing is even possible. because whatever it winds up being, it's a replay so i won't be posting a new thread.

Usually you can't comment on threads that are older than 24 hours.


is that a hard stop? how do they do those last post threads? or is that not a thing around these parts anymore 🤔
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: socalnewwaver: Madison_Smiled: Hi everybody. Went to the woods this morning, and my research is strongly indicating that I brought home something edible.
[Fark user image image 425x566]

Still waiting on the spore print.

not sure why any one would want to eat tree bark, but whatevs to each their own

I bet you don't eat the crispy skin on fried chicken, either.


how much?
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
No. No you haven't gone way over.
In the words of Pink Floyd (& the old BT ad) "Keep talking."
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: djslowdive: socalnewwaver: it was recently brought to my attention that there is a italo disco replay shown on the kuci schedule as happening friday mornings. it was further brought to my attention that the italo disco replay may actually be a pastforward replay. soooooo....you  might want to keep this thread alive for friday. if such a thing is even possible. because whatever it winds up being, it's a replay so i won't be posting a new thread.

Usually you can't comment on threads that are older than 24 hours.

is that a hard stop? how do they do those last post threads? or is that not a thing around these parts anymore 🤔


I guess there's a modmin who's been charged with keeping them open
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: I bet you don't eat the crispy skin on fried chicken, either.


media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: Madison_Smiled: socalnewwaver: Madison_Smiled: Hi everybody. Went to the woods this morning, and my research is strongly indicating that I brought home something edible.
[Fark user image image 425x566]

Still waiting on the spore print.

not sure why any one would want to eat tree bark, but whatevs to each their own

I bet you don't eat the crispy skin on fried chicken, either.

how much?


Okay, if you don't have a problem with chicken skin, you should bran- [shock collar zap] - I mean, expand your horizons and try tree bark.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Madison_Smiled:

Still waiting on the spore print.

ih1.redbubble.netView Full Size
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: it was recently brought to my attention that there is a italo disco replay shown on the kuci schedule as happening friday mornings. it was further brought to my attention that the italo disco replay may actually be a pastforward replay. soooooo....you  might want to keep this thread alive for friday. if such a thing is even possible. because whatever it winds up being, it's a replay so i won't be posting a new thread.


You can use 'Notify admin' to ask to keep it open.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: djslowdive: socalnewwaver: it was recently brought to my attention that there is a italo disco replay shown on the kuci schedule as happening friday mornings. it was further brought to my attention that the italo disco replay may actually be a pastforward replay. soooooo....you  might want to keep this thread alive for friday. if such a thing is even possible. because whatever it winds up being, it's a replay so i won't be posting a new thread.

Usually you can't comment on threads that are older than 24 hours.

is that a hard stop? how do they do those last post threads? or is that not a thing around these parts anymore 🤔


I honestly don't know, but just my experience.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

pc_gator: Madison_Smiled:

Still waiting on the spore print.

[ih1.redbubble.net image 600x600]


Well you would be the one to know!
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I hope Pista's mom doesn't call again today.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

jasonvatch: socalnewwaver: it was recently brought to my attention that there is a italo disco replay shown on the kuci schedule as happening friday mornings. it was further brought to my attention that the italo disco replay may actually be a pastforward replay. soooooo....you  might want to keep this thread alive for friday. if such a thing is even possible. because whatever it winds up being, it's a replay so i won't be posting a new thread.

You can use 'Notify admin' to ask to keep it open.


that's a lot of extra work that i'll never remember. enjoy no thread on friday's show 😐
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Dang! haven't heard this in ages...
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: [Fark user image 625x415]


techcommunity.microsoft.comView Full Size
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Pista: CarnySaur: [Fark user image 625x415]

[techcommunity.microsoft.com image 500x447]


if anyone can....Pelly can
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Perfect song for the weather...
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Uranus: Pista: CarnySaur: [Fark user image 625x415]

[techcommunity.microsoft.com image 500x447]

if anyone can....Pelly can


media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Uranus: Pista: CarnySaur: [Fark user image 625x415]

[techcommunity.microsoft.com image 500x447]

if anyone can....Pelly can


if carrots are so good for your vision, why do you see so many dead rabbits on the highways?
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: Uranus: Pista: CarnySaur: [Fark user image 625x415]

[techcommunity.microsoft.com image 500x447]

if anyone can....Pelly can

if carrots are so good for your vision, why do you see so many dead rabbits on the highways?


Carrots are the devil's work
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Pista: socalnewwaver: Uranus: Pista: CarnySaur: [Fark user image 625x415]

[techcommunity.microsoft.com image 500x447]

if anyone can....Pelly can

if carrots are so good for your vision, why do you see so many dead rabbits on the highways?

Carrots are the devil's work


AND PEOPLE PUT THEM IN CAKE SERIOUSLY WTF
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Pista: socalnewwaver: Uranus: Pista: CarnySaur: [Fark user image 625x415]

[techcommunity.microsoft.com image 500x447]

if anyone can....Pelly can

if carrots are so good for your vision, why do you see so many dead rabbits on the highways?

Carrots are the devil's work


In cake they are delicious.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Love me some Men At Work


radiokmzn.comView Full Size
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: Uranus: Pista: CarnySaur: [Fark user image 625x415]

[techcommunity.microsoft.com image 500x447]

if anyone can....Pelly can

if carrots are so good for your vision, why do you see so many dead rabbits on the highways?


because I eat carrots...
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I just rebought this vinyl for the I -don't-know-how-manyeth time.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
They let you play this one? I'm happy to hear it, I just thought the station had a policy against playing music anyone may have heard on mainstream radio.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: Pista: socalnewwaver: Uranus: Pista: CarnySaur: [Fark user image 625x415]

[techcommunity.microsoft.com image 500x447]

if anyone can....Pelly can

if carrots are so good for your vision, why do you see so many dead rabbits on the highways?

Carrots are the devil's work

AND PEOPLE PUT THEM IN CAKE SERIOUSLY WTF



NeoMoxie:

In cake they are delicious.

I REST MY CASE.
 
Floki
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Men At Work, The Church, Split Enz.... How exciting it must have been for music fans Down Under at that time!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: They let you play this one? I'm happy to hear it, I just thought the station had a policy against playing music anyone may have heard on mainstream radio.


i think they (mostly) ran out of effs to give. tho' we did learn a couple weeks ago that "i love l.a." is a bridge too far.
 
Floki
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Oops...it's MY mistake. Split Enz are from New Zealand!
 
Displayed 50 of 56 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.