(Daily Mail)   Remember Bum Fights? Vladimir Putin is bringing them back for his military mobilization   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
26
    More: Facepalm  
•       •       •

899 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Oct 2022 at 12:50 PM (44 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Looks like it's Cannon Fodder time in Russia.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"Looks like being shanghaied's back on the menu, boys!"
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
the_rhino
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
My dream version of Bum Fights is a bunch of pleasantly plump girls running around hitting each other with their butts.  Some stuff happens in the middle of the show but it ends with a chubby girl cuddle-pile up at the end.
 
ProbablyDrunk
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
In Russia, solve homelessneess by giving homeleees bettar home.
 
GoodCopBadCop [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
It could work

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Caelistis
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

the_rhino: My dream version of Bum Fights is a bunch of pleasantly plump girls running around hitting each other with their butts.  Some stuff happens in the middle of the show but it ends with a chubby girl cuddle-pile up at the end.


Fark is not your personal eroti...wait...go on.
 
stuffy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
They already know how to scavenge for what hey need to survive.
 
Tymast
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
send over our "rather be russian" clowns. They would fit right in with the alcoholics, addicts and mentally ill.
 
alice_600
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

the_rhino: My dream version of Bum Fights is a bunch of pleasantly plump girls running around hitting each other with their butts.  Some stuff happens in the middle of the show but it ends with a chubby girl cuddle-pile up at the end.


I have that same dream too...
 
Daer21
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Clearing prisons, the homeless, and addicts make sense. Given the sanctions, you're lessening demand on government services, and it's unlikely they've got the sort of robust support networks who can raise a fuss. Their combat effectiveness isn't terribly important, they're meat. Cruel but unsurprising.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
This should work out fine.
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I still have a copy of BumFights.  Haven't watched it in a while.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


nothing to see here, comrades
 
Weaver95
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
So the plan is to give weapons to the people who've been victims of what passes for the Russian economy and then hope they shoot the Ukrainians and not Putin instead?
That's.... optimistic of them.
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Sorry Putin, the homeless have jobs already.
Seinfeld Clip - Kramer's Rickshaw Adventure
Youtube oBSgpHQO-J4
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: [pbs.twimg.com image 640x337]


the scumbag bum fights creator owning Dr Phil is brilliant

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qT76-_e0S_g
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
So they'll catapult diseased corpses into the Ukrainian territory? Vhere duhs say dis is bio war fare in treaty.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
anuran
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Daer21: Clearing prisons, the homeless, and addicts make sense. Given the sanctions, you're lessening demand on government services, and it's unlikely they've got the sort of robust support networks who can raise a fuss. Their combat effectiveness isn't terribly important, they're meat. Cruel but unsurprising.


Get rid of the non-whites, the poor, the homeless, the prisoners, and the addicts. Replace them with hundreds of thousands of kidnapped women and children. The math works out in a Russian way. And if Ukraine kills your surplus human refuse you still win because Russia is purer and more Russian
 
gremlin79
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

the_rhino: My dream version of Bum Fights is a bunch of pleasantly plump girls running around hitting each other with their butts.  Some stuff happens in the middle of the show but it ends with a chubby girl cuddle-pile up at the end.


There's an Japanese Cartoon where they're trying to knock each other into pools.
 
The5thElement
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Abbott and DeSantis staffers spotted furiously booking tickets for migrants direct flights to Moscow.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I'm still amazed paunch wrestling never caught on.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I have all 3 Bum Fight DVDs.

Anyone know what happened to Bling Bling
 
the_rhino
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

gremlin79: the_rhino: My dream version of Bum Fights is a bunch of pleasantly plump girls running around hitting each other with their butts.  Some stuff happens in the middle of the show but it ends with a chubby girl cuddle-pile up at the end.

There's an Japanese Cartoon where they're trying to knock each other into pools.


Now how are you going to drop that without also linking?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I'm sure there's no issue with giving weapons to desperate addicts with experience in robbing, pawning, and disappearing. I'm sure they'll stand around to get shot at by the Ukrainian army.
 
