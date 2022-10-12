 Skip to content
aaronx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The rest of Colorado Springs is almost as bad as the Academy. Focus on the Family is not located there by accident.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I don't think they give anyone in Space Force weapons that actually work.

Standard Issue:

tse3.mm.bing.netView Full Size
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
That's not exactly wrong.  Some religions are incompatible with some duties intrinsic to military service.  I'm sure being Jewish doesn't prohibit her from peeling potatoes or digging latrines--offer her a potato peeler and a shovel, tell her to make a choice.
 
sxacho
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The email from the cadet's mom will surely help to smooth things over.
 
Meatsim1
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

aaronx: The rest of Colorado Springs is almost as bad as the Academy. Focus on the Family is not located there by accident.


I never been to an area with more Christian radio channels, I swear every other station is some weirdo spouting off his nonsense
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Oh look, actual religious discrimination, and not the kind where the goal is to impart your beliefs on everyone around you without fear of backlash.
 
stevenboof [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
FTFA: "inviting her to a Bible study, and telling her that she wouldn't be "converting away from Judaism" but rather that "Christianity is just enlightened Judaism."

Wow, I'm not religious, but that is just insulting on so many levels.
 
Weaver95
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

aaronx: The rest of Colorado Springs is almost as bad as the Academy. Focus on the Family is not located there by accident.


Yup.
Oddly enough tho, those groups have been losing members like crazy, especially recently.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

stevenboof: FTFA: "inviting her to a Bible study, and telling her that she wouldn't be "converting away from Judaism" but rather that "Christianity is just enlightened Judaism."

Wow, I'm not religious, but that is just insulting on so many levels.


Hah - now let's do "It wouldn't be converting away from Christianity, Islam is just enlightened Christianity."  That would be fine, right?  RIGHT?
 
Weaver95
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: That's not exactly wrong.  Some religions are incompatible with some duties intrinsic to military service.  I'm sure being Jewish doesn't prohibit her from peeling potatoes or digging latrines--offer her a potato peeler and a shovel, tell her to make a choice.


The Israeli government doesn't seem to have any problem coordinating their religion and maintaining military operations without disruption.
 
rzrwiresunrise
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Imagine a govt department invented by an antisemitic POTUS being antisemitic.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Weaver95: backhand.slap.of.reason: That's not exactly wrong.  Some religions are incompatible with some duties intrinsic to military service.  I'm sure being Jewish doesn't prohibit her from peeling potatoes or digging latrines--offer her a potato peeler and a shovel, tell her to make a choice.

The Israeli government doesn't seem to have any problem coordinating their religion and maintaining military operations without disruption.


Ooh! An Israel reference. Now this thread can really kick off!
 
ceruleanPhotography
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
F all religion. Do you decide not to deploy to war if it's a religious holiday?
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Scheduling conflict becomes personal liberties attack in this weeks version of my religious liberties are being trampled.
 
Weaver95
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

stevenboof: FTFA: "inviting her to a Bible study, and telling her that she wouldn't be "converting away from Judaism" but rather that "Christianity is just enlightened Judaism."

Wow, I'm not religious, but that is just insulting on so many levels.


A lot of christians constantly pressure non christians into converting to Christianity.
They'll do some pretty scummy things if they think you're vulnerable to psyops.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Defund the military
 
Crocoduck
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
michaelstvtray.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
meanmutton
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: That's not exactly wrong.  Some religions are incompatible with some duties intrinsic to military service.  I'm sure being Jewish doesn't prohibit her from peeling potatoes or digging latrines--offer her a potato peeler and a shovel, tell her to make a choice.


User name doesn't check out.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Welcome to the Christian States of America.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dr Dreidel
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: That's not exactly wrong.  Some religions are incompatible with some duties intrinsic to military service.  I'm sure being Jewish doesn't prohibit her from peeling potatoes or digging latrines--offer her a potato peeler and a shovel, tell her to make a choice.


Not for nothing - the IDF is full of Jews, and they seem to have no problem with the warmaking. There is almost nothing incompatible with a Jew in (American) military service that wouldn't also be the case with an atheist, a Muslim, or a Christian.

stevenboof: FTFA: "inviting her to a Bible study, and telling her that she wouldn't be "converting away from Judaism" but rather that "Christianity is just enlightened Judaism."

Wow, I'm not religious, but that is just insulting on so many levels.


Christian supersessionism explains basically the entire Republican Party platform and conservative ethos.

// "'til we have built Jerusalem / on England America's green & pleasant land"
 
peachpicker
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I'd think the real sticking point would be that space isn't kosher.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FnkyTwn
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
They need to shut the Air Force Academy down. They've have enough do-overs. It's long overdue.
 
Weaver95
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Weaver95: backhand.slap.of.reason: That's not exactly wrong.  Some religions are incompatible with some duties intrinsic to military service.  I'm sure being Jewish doesn't prohibit her from peeling potatoes or digging latrines--offer her a potato peeler and a shovel, tell her to make a choice.

The Israeli government doesn't seem to have any problem coordinating their religion and maintaining military operations without disruption.

Ooh! An Israel reference. Now this thread can really kick off!


I was not aware that pointing out that the IDF has a lot of devout Jews and no problem maintaining military operations is a...bad thing?
🤷‍♀
 
nytmare
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
So how do holidays work in the military? Do they take time off from the war to go home for Christmas and come back after New Year's? Do they give each other valentine's day cards? Do they let the younger cadets take off Oct 31 to go trick-or-treating?
 
meanmutton
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

rzrwiresunrise: Imagine a govt department invented by an antisemitic POTUS being antisemitic.


I mean, Truman was an antisemite but the USAF has been around for long enough that no one serving in it even knew Truman.
 
ShutterGirl
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Weaver95: backhand.slap.of.reason: That's not exactly wrong.  Some religions are incompatible with some duties intrinsic to military service.  I'm sure being Jewish doesn't prohibit her from peeling potatoes or digging latrines--offer her a potato peeler and a shovel, tell her to make a choice.

The Israeli government doesn't seem to have any problem coordinating their religion and maintaining military operations without disruption.


Weaver95: aaronx: The rest of Colorado Springs is almost as bad as the Academy. Focus on the Family is not located there by accident.

Yup.
Oddly enough tho, those groups have been losing members like crazy, especially recently.


Not fast enough; I hate that part of town
 
Weaver95
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

nytmare: So how do holidays work in the military? Do they take time off from the war to go home for Christmas and come back after New Year's? Do they give each other valentine's day cards? Do they let the younger cadets take off Oct 31 to go trick-or-treating?


You don't sound like you actually want a serious answer so I'll just give you a polite nod and move along.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

nytmare: So how do holidays work in the military? Do they take time off from the war to go home for Christmas and come back after New Year's? Do they give each other valentine's day cards? Do they let the younger cadets take off Oct 31 to go trick-or-treating?


They certainly don't schedule important training opportunities once a year only on Christmas Day.
 
MBooda
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Laser Wolf?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
If your religion is more important than the protection of the country, then you don't belong in the warrior caste.

Also, you can't run a iron foundry with 5 breaks a day.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: I don't think they give anyone in Space Force weapons that actually work.

Standard Issue:

[tse3.mm.bing.net image 307x180]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sxacho
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Christianity is just a cover for the Goa'uld.
 
buserror [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

farkitallletitend: Scheduling conflict becomes personal liberties attack in this weeks version of my religious liberties are being trampled.


Read the entire article.  The scheduling issue was insensitive, but the real story is what she was told when she raised the issue.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

farkitallletitend: Scheduling conflict becomes personal liberties attack in this weeks version of my religious liberties are being trampled.


Yes, being denied the opportunity to have a critical training that has a major impact on your career because the USAF decided to schedule it only on an important religious holiday is absolutely religious discrimination.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Weaver95: stevenboof: FTFA: "inviting her to a Bible study, and telling her that she wouldn't be "converting away from Judaism" but rather that "Christianity is just enlightened Judaism."

Wow, I'm not religious, but that is just insulting on so many levels.

A lot of christians constantly pressure non christians into converting to Christianity.
They'll do some pretty scummy things if they think you're vulnerable to psyops.


And if not, they just kill you.  For Jesus
 
anfrind
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Subtonic: Weaver95: backhand.slap.of.reason: That's not exactly wrong.  Some religions are incompatible with some duties intrinsic to military service.  I'm sure being Jewish doesn't prohibit her from peeling potatoes or digging latrines--offer her a potato peeler and a shovel, tell her to make a choice.

The Israeli government doesn't seem to have any problem coordinating their religion and maintaining military operations without disruption.

Ooh! An Israel reference. Now this thread can really kick off!

I was not aware that pointing out that the IDF has a lot of devout Jews and no problem maintaining military operations is a...bad thing?
🤷‍♀


No, but Israel is a trigger word for a lot of extremists.
 
knbwhite
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

rzrwiresunrise: Imagine a govt department invented by an antisemitic POTUS being antisemitic.


Harry Truman? He got the ball rolling on desegregating the military.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"Christianity is enlightened Judaism."

Sure, Jan.

And Satanism is "enlightened" religion.

/religion of any sort is ridiculous, really
 
Meatsim1
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

farkitallletitend: Scheduling conflict becomes personal liberties attack in this weeks version of my religious liberties are being trampled.


I wonder how many "scheduling conflicts" take place on Easter or Christmas. I'm guessing not many.  But when you're in the majority you just assume that schedules being made around your major holidays is a privilege you enjoy, and any minority's religious holidays are their own problem
 
MarciusDecimus
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: stevenboof: FTFA: "inviting her to a Bible study, and telling her that she wouldn't be "converting away from Judaism" but rather that "Christianity is just enlightened Judaism."

Wow, I'm not religious, but that is just insulting on so many levels.

Hah - now let's do "It wouldn't be converting away from Christianity, Islam is just enlightened Christianity."  That would be fine, right?  RIGHT?


You wanna trigger some Christian's? Tell them islam, and Christianity all come from the same source (Judaism).

I have to admit I was flabbergasted one time when I mentioned this in passing during a sociological lecture on world religion. Several students were absolutely indignant about the fact that islam and Christianity are all rooted Judaism. I actually ended up in the Dean's office and when under fire I had to incredulous ask the room "at this university of higher learning is tolerating different religious beliefs the same as altering reality now"?
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Not like you are going to be shunned and expelled from your religion for not attending a service. But the senior cadets response was not making it any easier
 
Dr Dreidel
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

nytmare: So how do holidays work in the military? Do they take time off from the war to go home for Christmas and come back after New Year's? Do they give each other valentine's day cards? Do they let the younger cadets take off Oct 31 to go trick-or-treating?


Christmas is already a Federal Holiday - most non-active military personnel already have the day off. Ditto Easter. You want to make the literal holiest day on the Jewish calendar a Federal holiday too, I'm sure there's damn near a million Jews who would love that.

Regardless, there is ALREADY a wealth of responsa for the question of "can an observant Jew be in the (American) military*?" - some of it is older even than the US. Basically, if you're in active service, you can feel free to ignore most observances (like observing Shabbat or holidays) - and especially if keeping those observances would put anyone's safety in jeopardy.

Notwithstanding any of that, there is ALSO a rule that if the hegemon is trying to belittle Jews or Judaism, we cannot put even a toe out of line (the actual example is "can't even walk around with the head uncovered") to help them.

// I'm not entirely sure where Yom Kippur falls in here, but I'd think the only difference is the servicemember should fast as long as possible (until things start to maybe look unsafe)
// when literal lives are at stake, though, most of the rules fall away anyway - and being in active service is considered a constant "lives at stake" situation
* there are other dispensations given for the Israeli military, partially under the assumption that the command structure is also Jewish (so less prone to shiattery like USAF's)
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

rzrwiresunrise: antisemitic POTUS


How to say "Nat-C" without saying Nat-C.
 
mathamagical [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Some of these responses are astounding to me. This isn't a soldier asking to be rotated out of combat for a holiday, this is a training scheduled on a major holiday. If the air force can't figure out how to schedule training then we need to do some radical reform. Hell it's not just religious holidays, how often does training get scheduled for new years day? Superbowl Sunday? 4th of July? If your mission is to train the best people you don't deliberately create exclusionary schedules. I think it's obvious what the goal here is, and the idea that it just happens to be an oopsie isn't that credible to me.
 
clovercat
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Weaver95: backhand.slap.of.reason: That's not exactly wrong.  Some religions are incompatible with some duties intrinsic to military service.  I'm sure being Jewish doesn't prohibit her from peeling potatoes or digging latrines--offer her a potato peeler and a shovel, tell her to make a choice.

The Israeli government doesn't seem to have any problem coordinating their religion and maintaining military operations without disruption.


I'm sure the USAFA would have no problem rescheduling to 12/25.
 
