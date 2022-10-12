 Skip to content
(Fox 5 New York)   Member of 'Green Goblin' subway robbers arrested in NYC. William Dafoe unavailable for comment   (fox5ny.com) divider line
calbert [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
*Willem
 
PreMortem [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
New York City Police say that the other suspects remain uncomprehended.

This guy, this guy wrote that:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The man mothers point to when they say "your face can get stuck making ugly"
 
jjorsett
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
New York City Police say that the other suspects remain uncomprehended.

Aha, a lead. At least one of them must be Benicio del Toro.
 
IdentInvalid
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wessoman
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Good. Those broads were trying to cramp our style.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

PreMortem: New York City Police say that the other suspects remain uncomprehended.

This guy, this guy wrote that:

[Fark user image 400x400]


Couldn't quite bring himself to say these women are "at large".
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Looks like a job for Spiderman

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

PreMortem: New York City Police say that the other suspects remain uncomprehended.

This guy, this guy wrote that:

[Fark user image 400x400]


Task Failed Successfully energy.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nytmare
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

PreMortem: New York City Police say that the other suspects remain uncomprehended.

This guy, this guy wrote that:

[Fark user image 400x400]


I don't think any of us can comprehend this group of criminals, at least until one of them confesses.
 
