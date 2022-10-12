 Skip to content
(The Drive) 5th Century: Watery tart lobbing scimitars from lake. 21st Century: Weighty tyrant lobbing SLBMs from lake
    Ballistic missile, Intercontinental ballistic missile, series of pictures of ballistic missile, South Korea, Kim Jong-il, North Korean state media, North Korea, lake-based launch concept  
wouldestous
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
lazy totalfarkers!
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
At what point do they simply run out of resources to continue with these games?

/Genuinely asking
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
You mean you can adapt missiles that are meant to be fired out of subs to fire out a lake?  Gorsh - that makes no sense at all, how would that possibly work??  I mean ok, great, but all you've accomplished is a more complicated way to pop missiles off that could have just as easily been accomplished with land launchers.  No, a lake isn't going to farking help when the retaliation rolls in.  It's like a farking child playing with legos
 
Nuclear Monk
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Lake Wobegon, where all the women are strong, all the men are good-looking, the Leader is Glorious, and all the missiles are intercontinental.
 
RecoveringLibertarian
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
So we target all large lakes (tfa said there were a limited number of suitable lakes in Best Korea) with warheads set to detonate underwater.  The entire point to submarine based nukes is you DONT know where the submarine is-this is just a propaganda weapon with little strategic value.
 
a particular individual
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
10th Century, Subby. It's right there at the beginning of the movie. 982 AD.
 
baorao
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The benefit of underwater lake launch infrastructure compared to submarines is that you can't move any of it when your adversaries return fire.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
As long as the drive to destroy us is still going strong, not laughing at anything.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Excalibur would not have been a scimitar.

An arming sword, probably.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 minute ago  

BeesNuts: At what point do they simply run out of resources to continue with these games?

/Genuinely asking


When China cuts them off.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ less than a minute ago  
NK is no laughing matter at all.   They use slave labor to produce steel and other goods for China in exchange for weapons and some protection.    That shiat ain't funny one bit.
 
