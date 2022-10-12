 Skip to content
(Religion News Service)   God, Inc. has launched a $100 million ad campaign to help restore the brand image of its "Jesus" product line from the damage inflicted by its followers   (religionnews.com) divider line
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
GOP Jesus
Youtube SZ2L-R8NgrA


Seen one, anyway.
 
HallsOfMandos [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Why does god need a spaceship ad campaign?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
banner2.cleanpng.comView Full Size
 
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"I like your Christ.  Your Christians, not so much", Gandhi.
 
McCaesar [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
$100 Million that could have been used feeding the homeless.  Actions speak louder than words.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
If there had never been a "Jesus", the moneychangers would invent one.

White bearded male figure case in point proves the concept.
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

McCaesar: $100 Million that could have been used feeding the homeless.  Actions speak louder than words.


and that would help with improving Jesus' image
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Oops, forgot these , , you know where they belong.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Wanna rehabilitate Jesus' image? Send all his problem fanclub (you know who you are) to Siberia.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"Lee is one of the chief architects of the 'He Gets Us' campaign, a $100 million effort to redeem Jesus' brand from the damage done by his followers, especially those who say one thing and then do another."

At least they now admit that they are brand-policing; Christians get mad when I say that

/ If you can't admit that Jesus wasn't perfect, created an idol
// Maybe you even like the guy overall, but if you cannot tolerate someone not having 100% good feelings about him, you've got something else going on
 
Dr Dreidel
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"Lord, deliver me from your followers..."

// where are we on the whole "strangling kings with the entrails of priests" thing?
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: [banner2.cleanpng.com image 850x566]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fereals
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: Wanna rehabilitate Jesus' image? Send all his problem fanclub (you know who you are) to Siberia.


What did the indigenous Siberians do to deserve that?
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: / If you can't admit that Jesus wasn't perfect, you've created an idol
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Republicans have shown how they would treat homeless brown immigrants.  Like Jesus' parents.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Why not stop having your followers be such hateful dicks and maybe you would not be losing members.
 
jso2897
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
You can't clean this house of it's political filth if you BSAB - so I predict this will fail.
 
mercator_psi
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"Christianity will go. It will vanish and shrink. I needn't argue about that; I'm right and I will be proved right." - some asshole who was totally correct in this particular instance
 
SNAFUq
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
All this does is make me think of the memes where Jesus is an arse to random people.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

McCaesar: $100 Million that could have been used feeding the homeless.  Actions speak louder than words.


But then Christians would complain about the homeless being drawn to the area because they're being fed.
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 1 minute ago  
$100M is a lot of money. Bet it could have been used to do a lot of good things for people. But, hey, Ad buy! That's great. Really super.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ less than a minute ago  
This is just like in the bible when Jesus hired a marketing firm to spread the word.
 
patrick767
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The campaign, funded by the Signatry, a Christian foundation based in Kansas, will expand in the next few months, with an updated website, an online store where people can get free gear if they forgive someone or welcome a stranger, and an outreach program for churches, all leading up to a Super Bowl ad.

Ah yes, I remember the words of Jesus:
"Verily I say unto you, forgive thy neighbor, and I shall give you free shiat."
 
