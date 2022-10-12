 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Actual headline: "Sperm donor, 37, who fathered 15 children to lesbian mothers despite having incurable condition that leads to low IQ is banned by judge from contacting one woman he impregnated twice"   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
gannett-cdn.comView Full Size


"Maybe it's just the jaunty knit hat talking, but some days I wake up, and I can't help but feel I forgot to donate sperm to some poor lesbian out there."
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vevolis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fly, my dummies!
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sperm donors don't impregnate anyone, fertility clinics do that.
 
clovercat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like subby is talking about Herschel Walker.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fragile X sounds like an adult film studio. Uh, I mean, huh, that's a weird story.
 
Space Station Wagon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought this was about Herschel Walker
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The genetic condition, which is hereditary, leads to low IQ and developmental delay and cannot be cured.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ed Willy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

macadamnut: Sperm donors don't impregnate anyone, fertility clinics do that.


They didn't go through a clinic, this is what you get when you get sperm on social media.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trocadero: Fragile X sounds like an adult film studio. Uh, I mean, huh, that's a weird story.


You're not far off. There's "Erotica X".  I'm not sure if they're a studio or just a publisher/distributor or whatever the term is.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 522x460]


I just threw up in my mouth a little.  WTF is that shiat?  What twee farking shiatbag actually decided they needed to make that, and where can I burn them alive?  It's the only way they can atone for a crime of that magnitude
 
special20
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UltimaCS: The genetic condition, which is hereditary, leads to low IQ and developmental delay and cannot be cured.

[Fark user image 425x239]


Fark user imageView Full Size

hips.hearstapps.comView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

New Rising Sun: Trocadero: Fragile X sounds like an adult film studio. Uh, I mean, huh, that's a weird story.

You're not far off. There's "Erotica X".  I'm not sure if they're a studio or just a publisher/distributor or whatever the term is.


A bit of both, like a lot of similar companies
 
TheEdibleSnuggie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I, for one, am SHOCKED...SHOCKED,I say-- that a guy who looks like this would have a low-IQ and try to spread his low IQ seed all over the place.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ed Willy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Idiocracy: Beginning
Youtube gJDcoqrh1ac
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
img.gifglobe.comView Full Size
 
TheEdibleSnuggie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And then there's this absolute BEAUTY of a photograph:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
special20
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...that weak chin though. It should have warded them off from the get go.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So he's a jets or browns fan?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

New Rising Sun: Trocadero: Fragile X sounds like an adult film studio. Uh, I mean, huh, that's a weird story.

You're not far off. There's "Erotica X".  I'm not sure if they're a studio or just a publisher/distributor or whatever the term is.


I have absolutely no idea what you're talking about. None at all. No clue. This is the first I've ever heard of that...
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

special20: UltimaCS: The genetic condition, which is hereditary, leads to low IQ and developmental delay and cannot be cured.

[Fark user image 425x239]

[Fark user image image 850x478]
[hips.hearstapps.com image 850x425]


That's unfair to Vince McMahon.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ed Willy: macadamnut: Sperm donors don't impregnate anyone, fertility clinics do that.

They didn't go through a clinic, this is what you get when you get sperm on social media.


I wonder how it works when you do that.  I know in the past we've had articles about some dude -- in the UK I think -- who advertised his "service", but I think that was for women who wanted to conceive 'naturally' so they went into it knowing they'd be having sex with him.  With this guy the article doesn't say one way or another, so I suspect sex was not involved (or at least I assume they wouldn't have passed on saying as much if they knew anything to that effect).  Maybe the court didn't release those details?

I assume you have to keep sperm in controlled conditions if it's not immediately going into the woman.  Maybe he offers to deliver a loaded turkey baster? Or does he come over to your house, jerk off, and when he's about to finish, then he sticks it in.  Technically sex, but just one thrust.  I just don't see a dude like this passing up the opportunity to claim "no no, I have to finish inside you for this to have the greatest chance of success".  And if you're desperate enough to scan facebook marketplace for cum, then maybe you're desperate enough to let him.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trocadero: New Rising Sun: Trocadero: Fragile X sounds like an adult film studio. Uh, I mean, huh, that's a weird story.

You're not far off. There's "Erotica X".  I'm not sure if they're a studio or just a publisher/distributor or whatever the term is.

I have absolutely no idea what you're talking about. None at all. No clue. This is the first I've ever heard of that...


external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ed Willy: macadamnut: Sperm donors don't impregnate anyone, fertility clinics do that.

They didn't go through a clinic, this is what you get when you get sperm on social media.



They did what?   Eeeew.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: WTF is that shiat?


Internet memes come from all sorts of places. I do not know the origin of that photo. It could've been made up on purpose for all I know.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"James MacDougall (pictured) went ahead with private sperm donations despite knowing that he suffered from Fragile X syndrome"

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 661x604]


"tracy kiss says something outrageous but borderline plausible that she knows will disgust some people and arouse other people driving maximum audience to her youtube channel / IG / website"
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NOFX - The Idiots Are Taking Over (Lyrics)
Youtube 3kqLVeP7iHA
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

New Rising Sun: tracy kiss says something outrageous but borderline plausible


I had no idea she was an "influencer".  I grabbed that photo a few years ago when it was posted on Fark.

I never bothered to look her up or anything.
 
thrasherrr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On the one hand, eugenics.

On the other hand, fraud about disclosing his condition

On the gripping hand, contract breach about his agreement to never see his spawn .

It's a tough one.
 
dv-ous [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is the Daily Mail saying that people with various genetic conditions are... undesirable or something?
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Erma Gerdd: "James MacDougall (pictured) went ahead with private sperm donations despite knowing that he suffered from Fragile X syndrome"

[media.tenor.com image 500x281]


Totally different movie watched as an adult.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JeffSon069
‘’ 1 hour ago  

macadamnut: Sperm donors don't impregnate anyone, fertility clinics do that.


I'm not entirely sure they used a reputable clinic...
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unemployed British trash on the dole getting knocked up by a guy of equal standing. Well glad that Brexit is working out so England won't slide into the Alabama of Europe.

On the plus side new memes with that power rangers photo
 
marleymaniac
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, don't go trolling Craigslist for cheap sperm, because that's exactly what you'll get.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

justanotherfarkinfarker: Unemployed British trash on the dole getting knocked up


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do these women think a good looking, intelligent, fairly successful guy wants to or needsto donate sperm?
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
This being the Daily Mail, I no longer believe in sex or pregnancy.
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
assets1.ignimgs.comView Full Size
 
indy_kid
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

dv-ous: Is the Daily Mail saying that people with various genetic conditions are... undesirable or something?


There are 8 billion people in the world. I think we can work toward eliminating some conditions without impacting the gene pool.

Hemophilia, sickle cell, Huntington's, Tay-Sachs, etc.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

TheEdibleSnuggie: I, for one, am SHOCKED...SHOCKED,I say-- that a guy who looks like this would have a low-IQ and try to spread his low IQ seed all over the place.

[Fark user image image 634x676]


The only person I know with fragile x speaks like Timmy on Southpark.  He is crazy lucky to be a carrier, any male babies are fine but all girls now carry the gene which luckily only makes them a carries so every single kid he fathered will be average intelligence.  All of his male children's babies will be normal since the gene did not carry down that line but all his female children have a 50/50 chance of passing it on.... again if they have girls it's fine but if there are boys it can be devastating.   This thing can hang out in families for generations before you find out about it.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

steklo: justanotherfarkinfarker: Unemployed British trash on the dole getting knocked up

[Fark user image image 800x522]


This counts as playing with her food
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Or the original
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Nogale
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
How would the guy know he has this condition?
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
If you can't trust a random Facebook jizz donation, who can you trust these days?
 
nitropissering
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
You're only here to survive long enough to reproduce. Frankly, this fellow is an Einstein.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: This counts as playing with her food


or as the wife and I refer to it...."bedtime snack"
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
'he took advantage of these young women's vulnerability and their strong desire to have children'.

How?  They wanted a baby and they got a baby, all the boys will not carry this gene and every female will but be "normal" so they got a perfectly normal kid....now if any of those girl kids want babies they will need to have their eggs sorted to get rid of the bad ones.

MAYBE if your not going to the clinic to get pregnant because your broke, having 2 kids with random internet guys should not be a priority in your life.
 
