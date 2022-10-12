 Skip to content
(WRAL)   The story of the "Rum Keg Girl" is not about your local cocktail waitress walking around and giving you Bacardi shots   (wral.com) divider line
Brawndo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just assumed this story was involving a serial killer.  I think I watch too much dateline.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
She is working as a waitress in a cocktail bar, that much is true
 
Fano
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
But it's not what you thiiiiiink
 
Pugdaddyk
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Is her name Brandy? Is she a fine girl?
 
Fano
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Vincent Price - Tales of Witches, Ghosts and Goblins (1972) Full LP
Youtube nWC5PcieAV8

The story sounds like it should be read by Price
 
MythDragon
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Two girls, one barrel?
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I remember a story about a British admiral dying and being stored in a barrel of rum for the trip home. Seamen desperate for a drink after stores ran out would steal from his preservative rum. Lead to the term "tapping the admiral" in reference to illicit drinking while under way.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
We are civilized now. Little girls just die in their schools like God  and the founding fathers intended
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: I remember a story about a British admiral dying and being stored in a barrel of rum for the trip home. Seamen desperate for a drink after stores ran out would steal from his preservative rum. Lead to the term "tapping the admiral" in reference to illicit drinking while under way.


That was Nelson.

" Nelson's body was placed in a cask of brandy mixed with camphor and myrrh, which was then lashed to the Victory's mainmast and placed under guard.Victory was towed to Gibraltar after the battle, and on arrival the body was transferred to a lead-lined coffin filled with spirits of wine. Collingwood's dispatches about the battle were carried to England aboard HMS Pickle,"

HMS Pickle, how apropos.
 
morg
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The grim story behind how bring your daughter to work day got started.
 
guilt by association
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Pugdaddyk: Is her name Brandy? Is she a fine girl?



Saul Goodman Karaoke
Youtube Jr4ESqNODZ4
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

morg: The grim story behind how bring your daughter to work day got started.


At least where brass poles weren't involved.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Better keg girl:

smartaboutwine.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
