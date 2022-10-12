 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Ryan Seacrest has covid-19. I REPEAT, RYAN SEACREST HAS COVID-19. Please stop everything and await further updates   (cnn.com) divider line
21
    More: Stupid, American Idol, Ryan Seacrest, radio host, TV show recommendations, Brian Dunkleman, Radio, Television, Sports radio  
•       •       •

226 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Oct 2022 at 11:20 AM (42 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Seacrest, Out.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
who the fark cares?
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Couldn't happen to a worse disease.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cwheelie
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I didn't know he was still alive... or care
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Now that's a name I haven't heard in a very long time.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Folks seem to dump on Ryan Seacrest but he does serve as the inoffensive white guy benchmark we should aspire to.
He's human "beige" - hiding in plain sight in our media world.
 
Cthulhukefka
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
R.I.P.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Ryan Seacrest has a room with walls covered in the silhouettes of screaming teenage fans, with a microphone that's not connected, doesn't he?
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
static1.personality-database.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Regis, is spinning in his grave right now.

Because he's laughing so loud.
 
bacchanalias and consequences
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I also had COVID.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Ok
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
writersgallery.comView Full Size

Well, if it takes him out, it won't stop the show, right, Dick?
 
amigafin [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
How quaint. Covid-22 is what all the new kids are catching...
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Well done on the headline, Subby.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Why is this news?  Was he anti-vax or something?
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

lilbjorn: Why is this news?  Was he anti-vax or something?


what do you mean why is this news? It's RYAN SEACREST!
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Have any prominent people died from Covid recently?
 
IdentInvalid
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Ryan Seacrest has a room with walls covered in the silhouettes skins of screaming teenage fans, with a microphone that's not connected, doesn't he?


More likely.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Who?
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.