 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Lehighton Times News)   Man test drives and drives and drives BMW   (tnonline.com) divider line
21
    More: Facepalm, State police, English-language films, owner of the business, United States, American films, test drive, Fern Ridge, Old Brand Auto  
•       •       •

1165 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Oct 2022 at 1:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
SirMadness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be fair, he maybe didn't know that when you sit behind the wheel of a BMW you transmorph into an entitled asshole.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mcsiegs
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirMadness: To be fair, he maybe didn't know that when you sit behind the wheel of a BMW you transmorph into an entitled asshole.


It was a $10,000 used car.  He is doing it wrong.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Karma Chameleon: [Fark user image 425x325] [View Full Size image _x_]


*shakes fist*
 
Tymast
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Costco doesn't expect you to return free samples, why should the dealerships?
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not saying it's right, but he's definitely in BMW's target demographic.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$10,000 value for a BMW? Did someone else "borrow" it before him or did it get car-washed by hurricane Ian?
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tymast: Costco doesn't expect you to return free samples, why should the dealerships?


Now I want a car made out of tiny cheese cubes...
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are hills worth dying for...

A 10-year-old used  BMW 328i is closer to a bump in the road....
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
majestic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trocadero: Karma Chameleon: [Fark user image 425x325] [View Full Size image _x_]

*shakes fist*


No kidding. Was just about to post that he was probably just trying to see how far it would go on E.
 
Mr. Tweedy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ParallelUniverseParking: $10,000 value for a BMW? Did someone else "borrow" it before him or did it get car-washed by hurricane Ian?


There's a car lot across the street from our shop that had a 10 year old Dodge Avenger that had probably drove to the moon and back a few times for $11300.

....$11300....

I say 'had' - it sold after a week on the lot.
 
chevydeuce
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CSB...I worked at a heavy truck dealership (Peterbilt) years ago (1980's). We had a small number of new and used trucks on the lot and would also have a unit or two on consignment at times (our sales guy got a cut if they sold off our lot). One day a guy comes in and says he wants to look at one of the consignment trucks. Our sales scum gives the guy the sales pitch and they get in to go for a test drive. A little while later, the salesman calls the shop and asks for somebody to come pick him up at a gas station a few miles down the road. Turns out, the guy that took the test drive was owed some money by the guy that was trying to sell the truck and so during the test drive, as he sat at a stop light, he pulled out a gun and told our salesman to GTFO, which he did and then watched the guy drive away. The guy wound up taking the truck to Mexico and selling it for parts to collect what he thought was owed to him. End CSB.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images.cdn.circlesix.coView Full Size
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's nice that dealerships do that if you have great credit and look "honest".   I took a 4Runner out for a couple of hours last week and there was no problem.   They just handed me the keys and said take your time.   I did tell them that I was gonna drive home so my wife could check it out and again, no problem.    She hated it.   TBH, it is hard for older folks to get into and out of, and the ceiling is fairly low for a car that sits higher than most SUVs.

If I was a lot younger and darker, this would never have happened.
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 A man of such moral fortitude that he cannot turn without a signal, is placed in a car (unknowingly) that has no turn signals.  You judge, but he is a man of integrity we cannot hope to understand.
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: [images.cdn.circlesix.co image 700x875]


With curves like that, I think it's a full-grown woman but, I haven't asked BMW for its pronouns.
 
Numberlady2
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
When I took a used Honda CRV for a test drive a month ago, they took a photocopy of my drivers licence.  Can't believe the dealer didn't do the same thing.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Pretty sure even the older BMWs have telematics & GPS. It won't be stolen for long.
 
Mr. Tweedy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Flowery Twats: Pretty sure even the older BMWs have telematics & GPS. It won't be stolen for long.


Sure but nothing on any BMW out of warranty actually works.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: [images.cdn.circlesix.co image 700x875]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.