 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   Listicle: Ranked safest cities in the USA. Of course, since it's being presented in the Daily Mail, they headline it as "America's most UNSAFE cities"   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
24
    More: Obvious  
•       •       •

575 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Oct 2022 at 11:20 AM (42 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/Oblig
 
Ethertap [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I've lived in St Louis for 6 years now and I've only been murdered twice, so I'm not sure what all the fuss is about.
 
XtremeLeeWyte
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Well gee, if you look at their handy little map it's weird how the more populated cities seem to have more crime than the smaller towns.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
St. Louis is dangerous?

NSWF
Roll em up!
Youtube 3LWXpIZ130s
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Nashville is "safer" than Seattle despite having more than 2.5x the number of homicides for a similar population size?

I guess it depends on what your definition of "safe" is.
 
KCinPA
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

XtremeLeeWyte: Well gee, if you look at their handy little map it's weird how the more populated cities seem to have more crime than the smaller towns.


Crime stats were calculated on a per 100,000 basis.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Meh, I gave up on the citiot life six years ago and fled to the outskirts of Bumf**k.
Urban life is a young person's territory where they can forage for lattes, wifi hot-spots & ghost restaurants. I'd just annoy them via asking for a black coffee & paying for it using cash.
 
flucto
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Bridgeport CT is among the safest cities? Safer than Fargo or Salt Lake City? My brain fell out and is rolling around on the floor either laughing or trying kill itself, I'm no sure which.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
There are 6 cities in Florida and Texas that are less safe than Chicago.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Ethertap: I've lived in St Louis for 6 years now and I've only been murdered twice, so I'm not sure what all the fuss is about.


cdn.kapwing.comView Full Size
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Lost fails to mention Cabot Cove, the most dangerous city per capital for the pass 50 years. Things have gotten better since Jessica moved.
 
Moopy Mac
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
So they don't link to the "study". The study has a really weird list of cities. And:

"The study by WalletHub assessed 182 major cities on 42 measures of safety - broadly covering crime rates, natural disasters, Covid-19 vaccination rates and economic indicators, like levels of unemployment and homelessness."

I would hope that accidents (party car accidents) would be included in any measure of safety. And if they are including indirect causes, like unemployment, they should include suicide rates and drug overdoses.
 
Moopy Mac
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: Meh, I gave up on the citiot life six years ago and fled to the outskirts of Bumf**k.
Urban life is a young person's territory where they can forage for lattes, wifi hot-spots & ghost restaurants. I'd just annoy them via asking for a black coffee & paying for it using cash.


Yeah, black coffee and cash are super rare in American cities.
 
XtremeLeeWyte
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

KCinPA: XtremeLeeWyte: Well gee, if you look at their handy little map it's weird how the more populated cities seem to have more crime than the smaller towns.

Crime stats were calculated on a per 100,000 basis.


Oh. It appears I was incorrect.

Oops!
 
nytmare
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Moopy Mac: oldfarthenry: Meh, I gave up on the citiot life six years ago and fled to the outskirts of Bumf**k.
Urban life is a young person's territory where they can forage for lattes, wifi hot-spots & ghost restaurants. I'd just annoy them via asking for a black coffee & paying for it using cash.

Yeah, black coffee and cash are super rare in American cities.


And cars, people don't drive cars in the city; the streets are too crowded.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Five of the safest ten are in New England.  Surely just coincidental.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I think Cape Coral, FL is ranked a little too high, considering it was almost wiped clean off the face of the planet
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

lilbjorn: Five of the safest ten are in New England.  Surely just coincidental.


Too cold for homeless people.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

misanthropicsob: Nashville is "safer" than Seattle despite having more than 2.5x the number of homicides for a similar population size?

I guess it depends on what your definition of "safe" is.


Remember, if you're in Pike Place Market and you're not looking out and being careful, you could get hit by a thrown fish. You don't have to worry about that in Nashville.
 
El Brujo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I'm getting ready to move to VA from WA.  Are DC and Richmond deserving of being at the bottom?
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Another WalletHub list. Waste of time.

Researchers used data from various federal government agencies, think tanks, and media outlets.

Yeah. Exactly. Check out the Methdology section on the original article. They included stats like "Perception of Safety" as taken from visitor ratings at Numbeo, and their other sources include folks like Parents for Megan's Law and Wm. Robert Johnston.

The list's idea of "safety" includes "financial safety" as well as "home and community safety" and "natural disaster risk." You'll notice that, if you sort the list on each of those three metrics, that order changes farking dramatically.

Also, you find some glaring omissions - for example, that 9 cities have no "natural disaster risk," despite the fact that 3 of them are in Florida and 2 of them are in Hawaii.
 
deanis
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Well, Minneapolis completely burned to the ground, so is it safe?

/jk
//beautiful city
///ACAB
 
R2112
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Two of the top 20 are right on the southern border. I was told it's nothing but lawless hellholes down there ?
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

mrshowrules: There are 6 cities in Florida and Texas that are less safe than Chicago.


Chiraq, where large scale knife fights and gun play are a sport, but listicles like this consider it 'daaaanger.'

Also, six small clumps of houses in FL where everyone will knife you just for walking by.

Also known as THE ENTIRE MIDWEST.  Where your lack of gunshot wounds or knife wounds is only because you haven't been to a Walmart lately.
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.